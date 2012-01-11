An easy-to-understand book + DVD guide to the development, design and surgical application of keystone island flaps

The Keystone Perforator Island Flap Concept is the definitive guide to the development, design and surgical application of the effective surgical technique known as the keystone island flap.

Clearly presented and easy to follow, this excellent Australian publication features an accompanying DVD, further exploring this surgical method.

The book’s expert authors discuss the design elements underpinning the keystone island flap, examine specific defects in various body regions and show how keystone island flaps have been used successfully in a wide range of applications.

Additional information is included throughout The Keystone Perforator Island Flap Concept, including: the history of the keystone island flap; neurovascular anatomy based on dermatomal delineations; reconstructive alternatives to keystone island flaps; and technical refinements.

Clinical cases employing this reconstructive surgical technique are featured throughout the text. This case-oriented approach is enhanced by intraoperative videos and detailed photos which show the operative sequence and post-operative results of the keystone island flap concept. Complications, if any, are detailed.

The text features three sections which address the fundamentals of keystone island flaps, including hypothesis – the subject of separate investigation; clinical applications of keystone island flaps by anatomical region; and special applications of keystone island flaps.

The use of keystone island flaps for specific surgical specialities, including head and neck, melanoma, trauma (including compound fractures of the lower limb) and even irradiated tissue is also addressed.

The Keystone Perforator Island Flap Concept is an authoritative keystone flap textbook. Along with its companion DVD, it highlights the keystone flap method as a valuable supplement to the reconstructive repertoire in the field of reparative surgery and a simple solution to many reconstructive problems.