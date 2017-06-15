The Future Rice Strategy for India

Dr P G Chengappa is one of the leading Agricultural Economists of the country. He obtained his PhD in Agricultural Economics from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi. He underwent a course on International Agricultural Marketing at DSE Germany. Dr Chengappa has over 37 Years of experience in teaching, research, extension and academic administration, including research carried out in international organizations. Chengappa started his career as a Research Assistant in the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, India and served as Associate Professor, Professor and Head of the department of Agricultural Marketing, Cooperation and Agribusiness for over two decades. He rose to become the Director of Instruction (Agril) and Vice Chancellor of the University in 2007. During his tenure as Vice Chancellor the University of was rated as third best Agricultural University in the country by the Times group. He was awarded the prestigious National Professor by the of Indian Council of Agricultural Research which he completed recently at the Institute for Social and Economic Change, Bangalore, India. Chengappa has offered wide range of courses in the areas of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness for both under graduate and graduate students. He has acted as chairman / member, Board of Studies, Academic council and Board of Management many Universities. Prof. Chengappa is/was associated with several academic bodies and policy making committees constituted by the Government; Member, Committee constituted by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India for Extending Agriculture Assistance to Sri Lanka. Member, Scientific Committee, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. Member, Knowledge Commission, State Farmers’ Commission and Biotechnology Task Force constituted by the Government of Karnataka. Served as Member- Working Group of Planning Commission of India on Agricultural Marketing Infrastructure, Secondary Agriculture and Policy, and sub group on Agricultural Education and Research. Member, Governing Body of Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal. Member, National Steering Committee of National Agricultural Innovation Project, ICAR. Chairman, Review Committee on the functioning Krishi Vigyan Kendras of ICAR located in North East region of India. He was a member of the Indian delegation convention on Biological Diversity held at Hyderabad during October, 2012. Nominated to the Roster of Experts as per the provisions of the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety, Government of India. His international work experience include working as consultant at International Food Policy research Institute, Socio Economist at International Plant Genetics Research Institute and International Crops Research Institute for Semi- Arid Tropics; Visiting Scientist, International Rice Research institute; Facilitator, International course on Agricultural Marketing, DSE Germany; consultant, FAO Regional office Bangkok and visiting Scientist at Universities of Reading, Wales, Purdue and Iowa State University. Chengappa’s research efforts have resulted in 86 research articles in nationally and internationally peer reviewed journals, 9 popular articles, 2 books and 12 chapters in edited books. He was president (Elect), Indian Society of Agricultural Economics 2012 and President, Agricultural Economics Review Association, New Delhi during 2013-16. Conferred National Fellow Award by the Soil Conservation Society of India, 2009.