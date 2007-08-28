The Enzymes, Volume 25
1st Edition
Molecular Machines Involved in Protein Transport across Cellular Membranes
Table of Contents
Part I: Crossing bacterial membranes. Chapter 1: Cotranslational Protein Targeting in Escherichia Coli. Chapter 2: Sec Protein Conducting Channel and SecA. Chapter 3: Targeting of Proteins by the Twin-arginine Translocation (Tat) System in Bacteria and Chloroplasts. Chapter 4: YidC- A Protein with Multiple Functions in Bacterial Membrane Biogenesis. Chapter 5: Disulfide Bond Formation Enzymes. Chapter 6: The Identification of the YaeT Complex and its Role in the Assembly of Bacterial Outer Membrane â-barrel Proteins. Chapter 7: The Function of the ABC transporter LolCDE in Protein Transport to the Outer Membrane of E. coli.
Part II: Crossing endoplasmic reticulum membranes. Chapter 8: The Signal Recognition Particle and Its Receptor in ER Protein Targeting. Chapter 9: The Translocation Apparatus of The Endoplasmic Reticulum. Chapter 10: The Role of Bip/Kar2p in the Translocation of Proteins Across the ER Membrane. Chapter 11: Calnexin, Calreticulin and their Associated Oxidoreductase ERp57.
Part III: Crossing mitochondrial membranes. Chapter 12: TOM and SAM Machineries in Mitochondrial Protein Import and Outer Membrane Biogenesis. Chapter 13: The Role of the Mia40-Erv1 Disulfide Relay System in Import and Folding of Proteins of the Intermembrane Space of Mitochondria. Chapter 14: The Function of TIM22 in the Insertion of Inner Membrane Proteins in Mitochondria. Chapter 15: The Role of the TIM23 Complex and its Associated Motor Complex (PAM) in Mitochondrial Protein Import.
Part IV: Crossing chloroplast membranes. Chapter 16: The Toc Machinery of the Protein Import Apparatus of Chloroplasts. Chapter 17: The Role of the TIC Machinery in Chloroplast Protein Import. Chapter 18: The Sec and Tat Protein Translocation Pathways in Chloroplasts. Chapter 19: Chloroplast SRP/FtsY and Alb3 in Protein Integration into the Thylakoid Membrane.
Part V: Crossing peroxisomal membranes. Chapter 20: The Role of Shuttling Targeting Signal Receptors and Heat-shock Proteins in Peroxisomal Matrix Protein Import. Chapter 21: Function of the Ubiquitin-conjugating Enzyme Pex4p and the AAA Peroxin Complex Pex1p/Pex6p in Peroxisomal Matrix Protein Transport.
Description
This volume of The Enzymes features high-caliber thematic articles on the topic of molecular machines involved in protein transport across cellular membranes. The book consists of five parts which span the range of membranes including bacterial, endoplasmic reticulum, mitochondrial, chloroplast, and peroxismal.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 666
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 28th August 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080552163
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123739162
About the Editors
Ross Dalbey Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ohio State University, Columbus, U.S.A.
Carla Koehler Editor
Fuyuhiko Tamanoi Editor
Fuyu Tamanoi is a biochemist who has served on the UCLA School of Medicine and UCLA College faculty since he joined the Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics in 1993. He became a full professor in 1997. Since 1996, he has been a Director of Signal Transduction Program Area at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Tamanoi earned his B.S. and M.S. in Biochemistry at the University of Tokyo. He received PhD in Molecular Biology at Nagoya University in 1977. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, where he worked on bacteriophage DNA replication. From 1980 to 1985, he was a senior staff investigator at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he worked on adenovirus DNA replication. From 1985 to 1993, he was an Assistant Professor and then Associate Professor at the University of Chicago, where he initiated studies on lipid modification of the Ras family proteins. His laboratory research centers on signal transduction and signal transduction inhibitors. He is currently exploring ways to deliver signal transduction inhibitors using nanoparticles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles and Director, Signal Transduction Program Area, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA