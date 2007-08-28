The Enzymes, Volume 25

Part I: Crossing bacterial membranes. Chapter 1: Cotranslational Protein Targeting in Escherichia Coli. Chapter 2: Sec Protein Conducting Channel and SecA. Chapter 3: Targeting of Proteins by the Twin-arginine Translocation (Tat) System in Bacteria and Chloroplasts. Chapter 4: YidC- A Protein with Multiple Functions in Bacterial Membrane Biogenesis. Chapter 5: Disulfide Bond Formation Enzymes. Chapter 6: The Identification of the YaeT Complex and its Role in the Assembly of Bacterial Outer Membrane â-barrel Proteins. Chapter 7: The Function of the ABC transporter LolCDE in Protein Transport to the Outer Membrane of E. coli.

Part II: Crossing endoplasmic reticulum membranes. Chapter 8: The Signal Recognition Particle and Its Receptor in ER Protein Targeting. Chapter 9: The Translocation Apparatus of The Endoplasmic Reticulum. Chapter 10: The Role of Bip/Kar2p in the Translocation of Proteins Across the ER Membrane. Chapter 11: Calnexin, Calreticulin and their Associated Oxidoreductase ERp57.

Part III: Crossing mitochondrial membranes. Chapter 12: TOM and SAM Machineries in Mitochondrial Protein Import and Outer Membrane Biogenesis. Chapter 13: The Role of the Mia40-Erv1 Disulfide Relay System in Import and Folding of Proteins of the Intermembrane Space of Mitochondria. Chapter 14: The Function of TIM22 in the Insertion of Inner Membrane Proteins in Mitochondria. Chapter 15: The Role of the TIM23 Complex and its Associated Motor Complex (PAM) in Mitochondrial Protein Import.

Part IV: Crossing chloroplast membranes. Chapter 16: The Toc Machinery of the Protein Import Apparatus of Chloroplasts. Chapter 17: The Role of the TIC Machinery in Chloroplast Protein Import. Chapter 18: The Sec and Tat Protein Translocation Pathways in Chloroplasts. Chapter 19: Chloroplast SRP/FtsY and Alb3 in Protein Integration into the Thylakoid Membrane.

Part V: Crossing peroxisomal membranes. Chapter 20: The Role of Shuttling Targeting Signal Receptors and Heat-shock Proteins in Peroxisomal Matrix Protein Import. Chapter 21: Function of the Ubiquitin-conjugating Enzyme Pex4p and the AAA Peroxin Complex Pex1p/Pex6p in Peroxisomal Matrix Protein Transport.