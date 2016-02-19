The Development of Coordination in Infancy, Volume 97

List of Contributors. Preface. Perspectives on the Development of Movement Coordination in Infancy (G.J.P. Savelsbergh). Section 1: Theoretical Approaches to the Development of Movement Coordination. The Emergence of New Skills: Dialectic Relations Between Knowledge Systems (P. Mounoud). Motor Abilities as Causal Agents in Infant Cognitive Development (J.G. Bremner). The Role of Motor Development in Infancy: Reactions to Mounoud and Bremner (H.N. Zelaznik). Concepts and Methods for a Dynamical Approach to Behavioral Coordination and Change (P.G. Zanone, J.A.S. Kelso, J.J. Jeka). Perception-Action Coupling in Infancy (M.A. Schmuckler). The Evolving Perceptual-Motor Workspace in Infancy: Reactions to Zanone, Kelso, Jeka and Schmuckler (K.M. Newell, P.V. McDonald). Section 2: Motility, Stability and Mobility in the Development of Coordination. Prenatal Behavior Development: Ontogenetic Adaptations and Non-Linear Processes (R.R. Provine). Frames of Reference Underlying Early Movement Coordination (F. Jouen, J.C. Lepecq, O. Gapenne). Hand-Mouth Coordination in the Newborn: Morphology, Determinants and Early Development of a Basic Act (Ph. Rochat). The Coordination of Infant's Reaching, Grasping, Catching and Posture: A Natural Physical Approach (G.J.P. Savelsbergh, J. Van der Kamp). Systems Contributing to the Emergence and Maturation of Stability in Postnatal Development (H. Sveistrup, M.H. Woollacott). Posture and Independent Locomotion in Early Childhood: Learning to Walk or Learning Dynamic Postural Control? (B. Bril, Y. Brenière). Locomotor Coordination in Infancy: The Transition from Walking to Running (L.W. Forrester, S.J. Phillips, J.E. Clark). Posture and Communication in Mother-Infant Interaction (A. Fogel, E. Nwokah, H. Hsu, J.Young Dedo, H. Walker). Section 3: Development of Movement Coordination in Infants at Risk. Early Motor Development in Preterm Children (R.H. Largo). Dynamic Systems Approach to Understanding Motor Delay in Infants with Down's Syndrome (B.D. Ulrich, D.A. Ulrich). Section 4: Future Directions in Studying the Development of Coordination. The Centrality of Motor Coordination and Proprioception in Social and Cognitive Development: From Shared Actions to Shared Minds (A.N. Meltzoff). Complex Systems Approaches to the Development of Action (P.J. Beek, B. Hopkins, P.C.M. Molenaar). Epilogue. The State of the Art: A Personal View on the Development of Movement Coordination (G.J.P. Savelsbergh). Indexes. Author Index. Subject Index.