The Cytokine Handbook, Two-Volume Set
4th Edition
Description
The fourth edition of The Cytokine Handbook provides an encyclopedic coverage of the molecules that induce and regulate immune responses. Now expanded to two volumes, co-edited by Michael T Lotze, and written by over 120 international experts, the scope of the book has been broadened to include a major emphasis on the clinical applications of cytokines. The early chapters discuss individual cytokines, chemokines and receptors. Additional chapters discuss the clinical implications and applications of cytokines, including cytokine gene transfer, antisense therapy and assay systems. This book is essential for researchers and clinicians interested in cytokines, including anyone working in cancer biology, transplantation, infectious diseases, autoimmunity or bioinformatics.
Key Features
Key Features
- Covers all main cytokines and chemokines
- Written by experts
- Up-to-date- includes detailed referencing accessing current, modern literature and reflects the newest findings from the human genome
- The new edition has been thoroughly revised and extended (now 2 volumes) as compared to the last edition, including new co-editor (MTL), new authors, new hot topics and new chapters
- Includes major emphasis on clinical applications
- Extensively illustrated with tables and figures
Readership
Research level Immunologists, Pathologists, Cell and Cancer Biologists, Biochemists and Molecular Biologists. Clinicians and Clinical Researchers. Also major market in Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industry. Very significant bulk sales potential. (NB Reachable with use of BiomedSource)
Table of Contents
Volume 1
Preface
Foreward Section I Basic Cytokine Biology
1 Cytokines Overview 2 Cytokine Genetics
3 The Phylogeny of Cytokines
4 Cytokine Signalling
Section II The Cytokines and Chemokines Subsection A. The Hematopoietin Family Members 5 Growth Hormone and its Receptors 6 Prolactin
7 Erythropoietin
8 Interleukin 2
9 Interleukin 3
10 Interleukin 4
11 Interleukin 5
12 Interleukin 6
13 Interleukin 7
14 Interleukin 9
15 Interleukin 11
16 Interleukin 12 Family: IL-12
17 Interleukin 13
18 Interleukin 15 and Interleukin 21
19 Interleukin 16
20 Interleukin 17
21 Granulocyte-Macrophage
22 Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor and its Receptor
23 M-CSF Subsection B. The Interferon Family Members
24 Type I Interferons
25 Interferon-g
26 Interleukin 10
27 Interleukins 19, 20, 22, 24 and 26
Volume II. Subsection C. The beta trefoil cytokines 28 Interleukin 1 a and b
29 Interleukin 1 Receptor Antagonist
30 Novel Interleukin-1 Homologues
31 Interleukin 18
32 The Fibroblast Growth Factors
33 The Hepatocyte Growth Factor The HGF Receptor, MET
34 Toll-like Receptors: The Origins of Inflammation
35 Lymphotoxins
36 Tumor Necrosis Factor
37 TRAIL/apo2L
38 RANK-L : Receptor Activator of NF-kB Ligan 39 CD95L/FasL its receptor CD95 (APO-1/Fas) 40 HMGB-1/Amphoterin
41 EGF Family Ligand
42 FLT3 Ligand
43 Stem Cell Factor
44 Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor
45 Macrophage Migration Inhibitory Factor (MIF)46 Interleukin-8 and other CXC Chemokines
47 C-C Chemokines
48 Fractalkine-A Cell Surface Chemokines
49 Transforming Growth Factor b
50 Inhibin/Activin Family
51 Bone Morphogenic Proteins
Section III. Clinical Application of Cytokines and Cytokine Inhibition 52 Autoimmunity and Cytokines: Pathogenesis and Therapy
53 Cytokines and Cancer Caligiuri 54 Interferon alpha: biology, pharmacology, and therapy for chronic viral hepatitis
55 Haemopoietic Cytokines
56 Antiangiogenesis
57 Transplantation
58 Cytokines and Asthma
59 Cytokine Gene Transfer
60 Antisense Therapy
61 Assays for Cytokines
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 22nd April 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126896633
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080518794
About the Editor
Angus Thomson
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Surgery and Immunology, Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute, University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA
Michael Lotze
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Surgery and Bioengineering, University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA
Reviews
"Thompson and Lotze are to be commended for compiling this comprehensive work...The editors and authors should be commended for this very difficult task in this rapidly advancing field. There are excellent chapters on cytokine genetics, chemokine nomenclature, and the basic biology of each of the cytokines." -ASM NEWS (April 2004)