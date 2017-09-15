The Cervical Spine
1st Edition
An atlas of normal anatomy and the morbid anatomy of ageing and injuries
Description
Endorsed by Australian Physiotherapy Association!
APA is the national body for physiotherapy in Australia and is a not for profit membership organisation with 24.4K members. The APA and Elsevier work together on reviewing and endorsing physiotherapy publications that are then promoted to the membership.
An essential reference for health practitioners and students!
The Cervical Spine: An atlas of normal anatomy and the morbid anatomy of ageing and injuries is a unique collection of more than 150 anatomical images documenting the development, maturation and ageing of the cervical spine and pathologies associated with ageing and injury.
Representing the extensive research conducted by Professor James Taylor into the cervical spine gathered from his study of 266 autopsies over almost a decade, this text is a guide to support the clinical diagnosis of cervical spine trauma and pain.
Key Features
- Contrast functional cervical anatomy with age-related degenerative changes impacting on function and potentially resulting in pain and disability
- Examine pictorially cervical spinal injuries resulting from blunt trauma
- Compare the pathology of common lesions found in well-aligned spines with those of patients with whiplash-associated disorder
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Anatomy and injuries in upper cervical vertebrae and joints
Chapter 3 - Anatomy of the subaxial spine
Chapter 4 - Age changes in the cervical spine: The cervical discs
Chapter 5 - Blunt trauma injuries to the cervical spine
Chapter 6 - Spinal cord and dorsal root ganglion injuries
Chapter 7 - Injuries to other tissues
Chapter 8 - Whiplash injuries
References
Index
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 15th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586603
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586597
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542715