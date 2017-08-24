The Breast
5th Edition
Comprehensive Management of Benign and Malignant Diseases
Description
Now in a single, convenient volume, The Breast: Comprehensive Management of Benign and Malignant Diseases, 5th Edition covers every clinically relevant aspect of the field: cancer, congenital abnormalities, hormones, reconstruction, anatomy and physiology, benign breast disease, and more. Building upon the strengths of previous editions, this updated volume by Drs. Kirby I. Bland, Edward M. Copeland III, V. Suzanne Klimberg, and William J Gradishar, includes the latest innovations in breast cancer detection and treatment in a practical, easy-to-use format ideal for today’s surgeons.
Key Features
- Delivers step-by-step clinical guidance highlighted by superb illustrations that depict relevant anatomy and pathology, as well as medical and surgical procedures.
- Reflects the collaborative nature of diagnosis and treatment among radiologists, pathologists, surgeons, oncologists, and other health care professionals who contribute to the management of patients with breast disease.
Table of Contents
Section 1: History of the Therapy of Breast Cancer
1. History of the Therapy of Breast Cancer
Section 2: Anatomy and Physiology of the Normal and Lactating Breast
2. Anatomy of the Breast, Axilla, Chest Wall, and Related Metastatic Sites
3. Breast Physiology: Normal and Abnormal Development and Function
4. Discharges and Secretions of the Nipple
Section 3: Benign and Premalignant Lesions
5. Etiology and Management of Benign Breast Disease
6. Mastitis and Breast Abscess
7. Gynecomastia
8. Benign, High-Risk, and Premalignant Lesions of the Breast
Section 4: Pathology of Malignant Lesions
9. In Situ Carcinomas of the Breast: Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lobular Carcinoma in Situ
10. Infiltrating Carcinomas of the Breast: Not One Disease
11. Mesenchymal Neoplasms and Primary Lymphomas of the Breast
12. Paget Disease of the Breast
13. Primary and Secondary Dermatologic Disorders of the Breast
14. Breast Biomarker Immunocytochemistry
Section 5: Natural History, Epidemiology, Genetics, and Syndromes of Breast Cancer
15. Epidemiology of Breast Cancer
16. Primary Prevention of Breast Cancer
17. Breast Cancer Genetics: Syndromes, Genes, Pathology, Counseling, Testing, and Treatment
Section 6: Prognostic Factors for Breast Cancer
18. Clinically Established Prognostic Factors in Breast Cancer
19. Molecular Prognostic Factors for Breast Carcinoma
20. Risk Factors for Breast Carcinoma in Women with Proliferative Breast Disease
21. Steroid Receptors in Breast Cancer
Section 7: Molecular Biology of Breast Carcinogenesis
22. Molecular Oncology of Breast Cancer
23. Stem Cells in Breast Development and Cancer
24. Therapeutic Strategies for Breast Cancer
Section 8: Screening and Diagnosis of Breast Disease
25. Examination Techniques: Roles of the Physician and Patient in Evaluating Breast Disease
26. Breast Imaging Screening and Diagnosis
Section 9: Clinical Trials: Biostatistical Applications
27. Design and Conduct of Clinical Trials for Breast Cancer
Section 10: Surgery for Benign and Malignant Diseases of the Breast
28. Indications and Techniques for Biopsy
29. General Principles of Mastectomy: Evaluation and Therapeutic Options
30. Halsted Radical Mastectomy
31. Modified Radical Mastectomy and Simple Mastectomy
32. Breast Conservation Therapy for Invasive Breast Cancer
Section 11: Breast Reconstruction
33. Breast Reconstruction Techniques
Section 12: Complications of Breast Surgery
34. Wound Care and Complications of Mastectomy
35. Quality Measures and Outcomes for Breast Cancer Surgery
36. Lymphedema in the Postmastectomy Patient: Pathophysiology, Prevention, and Management
Section 13: Current Concepts and Management of Early Breast Carcinoma (Tis, Tmic, T1)
37. Assessment and Designation of Breast Cancer Stage
38. Biology and Management of Lobular Carcinoma in Situ of the Breast (Lobular Neoplasia)
39. Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
40. The New Paradigm: Oncoplastic Breast Conservation Surgery
41. Therapeutic Value of Axillary Node Dissection and Selective Management of the Axilla in Small Breast Cancers
42. Lymphatic Mapping and Sentinel Lymphadenectomy for Breast Cancer
43. Detection and Significance of Axillary Lymph Node Micrometastases
44. Intraoperative Evaluation of Surgical Margins in Breast-Conserving Therapy
45. Surgical Management of Early Breast Cancer
Section 14: Therapy for Stages 0, I, and II Breast Cancer
46. Biologic Basis of Radiotherapy of the Breast
47. Radiotherapy and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
48. Radiotherapy and Regional Nodes
49. Postmastectomy Radiotherapy
50. Breast-Conserving Therapy for Invasive Breast Cancers
51. Partial Breast Irradiation: Accelerated and Intraoperative
52. Radiation Complications and Their Management
53. Radiation Therapy for Locally Advanced Breast Cancer: Historical Review to Current Approach
54. Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy
55. Adjuvant and Neoadjuvant Systemic Therapies for Early Stage Breast Cancer
56. Adjuvant HER2 Therapy
57. Bisphosphonates in Early Breast Cancer
58. Oncofertility Options for Young Women with Breast Cancer
Section 15: Management of Advanced Local, Regional, and Systemic Disease
59. Surgical Procedures for Advanced Local and Regional Malignancies of the Breast
60. Solitary Metastases
61. Locoregional Recurrence after Mastectomy
62. Principles of Preoperative Therapy for Operable Breast Cancer
63. Locally Advanced Breast Cancer
64. Inflammatory Breast Cancer
65. Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy
66. Detection and Clinical Implications of Occult Systemic Micrometastatic Breast Cancer
67. Management of the Intact Breast Primary in the Setting of Metastatic Disease
68. Management of Bone Metastases in Breast Cancer
69. Chemotherapy and HER2-Directed Therapy for Metastatic Breast Cancer
70. Endocrine Therapy for Breast Cancer
71. Immunologic Approaches to Breast Cancer Therapy
72. Diagnosis and Management of Pleural Metastases in Breast Cancer
73. Management of Central Nervous System Metastases in Breast Cancer
74. Management of Pericardial Metastases in Breast Cancer
Section 16: Special Presentations of Breast Cancer
75. Bilateral Breast Cancer
76. Cancer of the Male Breast
77. Local Recurrence, the Augmented Breast, and the Contralateral Breast
78. Carcinoma of the Breast in Pregnancy and Lactation
79. Unknown Primary Presenting with Axillary Lymphadenopathy
80. Clinical Management of the Patient at Increased or High Risk
Section 17: Survivorship, Follow-Up Care, and Rehabilitation of the Breast Cancer Patient
81. General Considerations for Follow-Up
82. Management of Menopause in the Breast Cancer Patient
83. Rehabilitation
84. Psychosocial Consequences and Lifestyle Interventions
85. Survivorship with Breast Cancer
Section 18: Medical and Legal Issues Specific to the Care of Breast Cancer
86. Delayed Diagnosis of Symptomatic Breast Cancer
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 24th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323359559
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323511872
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323511865
About the Author
Kirby Bland
Professor and Chairman, Department of Surgery; Deputy Director, UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL
Edward Copeland
Emeritus Distinguished Professor, Chairman, Department of Surgery; Director of the Shands Cancer Center, Department of Surgery, University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainsville, Florida
V. Suzanne Klimberg
The Courtney M. Townsend, Jr., M.D. Distinguished Chair in General Surgery, Vice Chair for Administration, Professor of Surgery, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas
William Gradishar
Betsy Bramsen Professor of Breast Oncology, Professor, Department of Medicine-Hematology/Oncology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois