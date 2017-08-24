Section 1: History of the Therapy of Breast Cancer

1. History of the Therapy of Breast Cancer

Section 2: Anatomy and Physiology of the Normal and Lactating Breast

2. Anatomy of the Breast, Axilla, Chest Wall, and Related Metastatic Sites

3. Breast Physiology: Normal and Abnormal Development and Function

4. Discharges and Secretions of the Nipple

Section 3: Benign and Premalignant Lesions

5. Etiology and Management of Benign Breast Disease

6. Mastitis and Breast Abscess

7. Gynecomastia

8. Benign, High-Risk, and Premalignant Lesions of the Breast

Section 4: Pathology of Malignant Lesions

9. In Situ Carcinomas of the Breast: Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lobular Carcinoma in Situ

10. Infiltrating Carcinomas of the Breast: Not One Disease

11. Mesenchymal Neoplasms and Primary Lymphomas of the Breast

12. Paget Disease of the Breast

13. Primary and Secondary Dermatologic Disorders of the Breast

14. Breast Biomarker Immunocytochemistry

Section 5: Natural History, Epidemiology, Genetics, and Syndromes of Breast Cancer

15. Epidemiology of Breast Cancer

16. Primary Prevention of Breast Cancer

17. Breast Cancer Genetics: Syndromes, Genes, Pathology, Counseling, Testing, and Treatment

Section 6: Prognostic Factors for Breast Cancer

18. Clinically Established Prognostic Factors in Breast Cancer

19. Molecular Prognostic Factors for Breast Carcinoma

20. Risk Factors for Breast Carcinoma in Women with Proliferative Breast Disease

21. Steroid Receptors in Breast Cancer

Section 7: Molecular Biology of Breast Carcinogenesis

22. Molecular Oncology of Breast Cancer

23. Stem Cells in Breast Development and Cancer

24. Therapeutic Strategies for Breast Cancer

Section 8: Screening and Diagnosis of Breast Disease

25. Examination Techniques: Roles of the Physician and Patient in Evaluating Breast Disease

26. Breast Imaging Screening and Diagnosis

Section 9: Clinical Trials: Biostatistical Applications

27. Design and Conduct of Clinical Trials for Breast Cancer

Section 10: Surgery for Benign and Malignant Diseases of the Breast

28. Indications and Techniques for Biopsy

29. General Principles of Mastectomy: Evaluation and Therapeutic Options

30. Halsted Radical Mastectomy

31. Modified Radical Mastectomy and Simple Mastectomy

32. Breast Conservation Therapy for Invasive Breast Cancer

Section 11: Breast Reconstruction

33. Breast Reconstruction Techniques

Section 12: Complications of Breast Surgery

34. Wound Care and Complications of Mastectomy

35. Quality Measures and Outcomes for Breast Cancer Surgery

36. Lymphedema in the Postmastectomy Patient: Pathophysiology, Prevention, and Management

Section 13: Current Concepts and Management of Early Breast Carcinoma (Tis, Tmic, T1)

37. Assessment and Designation of Breast Cancer Stage

38. Biology and Management of Lobular Carcinoma in Situ of the Breast (Lobular Neoplasia)

39. Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

40. The New Paradigm: Oncoplastic Breast Conservation Surgery

41. Therapeutic Value of Axillary Node Dissection and Selective Management of the Axilla in Small Breast Cancers

42. Lymphatic Mapping and Sentinel Lymphadenectomy for Breast Cancer

43. Detection and Significance of Axillary Lymph Node Micrometastases

44. Intraoperative Evaluation of Surgical Margins in Breast-Conserving Therapy

45. Surgical Management of Early Breast Cancer

Section 14: Therapy for Stages 0, I, and II Breast Cancer

46. Biologic Basis of Radiotherapy of the Breast

47. Radiotherapy and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

48. Radiotherapy and Regional Nodes

49. Postmastectomy Radiotherapy

50. Breast-Conserving Therapy for Invasive Breast Cancers

51. Partial Breast Irradiation: Accelerated and Intraoperative

52. Radiation Complications and Their Management

53. Radiation Therapy for Locally Advanced Breast Cancer: Historical Review to Current Approach

54. Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy

55. Adjuvant and Neoadjuvant Systemic Therapies for Early Stage Breast Cancer

56. Adjuvant HER2 Therapy

57. Bisphosphonates in Early Breast Cancer

58. Oncofertility Options for Young Women with Breast Cancer

Section 15: Management of Advanced Local, Regional, and Systemic Disease

59. Surgical Procedures for Advanced Local and Regional Malignancies of the Breast

60. Solitary Metastases

61. Locoregional Recurrence after Mastectomy

62. Principles of Preoperative Therapy for Operable Breast Cancer

63. Locally Advanced Breast Cancer

64. Inflammatory Breast Cancer

65. Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy

66. Detection and Clinical Implications of Occult Systemic Micrometastatic Breast Cancer

67. Management of the Intact Breast Primary in the Setting of Metastatic Disease

68. Management of Bone Metastases in Breast Cancer

69. Chemotherapy and HER2-Directed Therapy for Metastatic Breast Cancer

70. Endocrine Therapy for Breast Cancer

71. Immunologic Approaches to Breast Cancer Therapy

72. Diagnosis and Management of Pleural Metastases in Breast Cancer

73. Management of Central Nervous System Metastases in Breast Cancer

74. Management of Pericardial Metastases in Breast Cancer

Section 16: Special Presentations of Breast Cancer

75. Bilateral Breast Cancer

76. Cancer of the Male Breast

77. Local Recurrence, the Augmented Breast, and the Contralateral Breast

78. Carcinoma of the Breast in Pregnancy and Lactation

79. Unknown Primary Presenting with Axillary Lymphadenopathy

80. Clinical Management of the Patient at Increased or High Risk

Section 17: Survivorship, Follow-Up Care, and Rehabilitation of the Breast Cancer Patient

81. General Considerations for Follow-Up

82. Management of Menopause in the Breast Cancer Patient

83. Rehabilitation

84. Psychosocial Consequences and Lifestyle Interventions

85. Survivorship with Breast Cancer

Section 18: Medical and Legal Issues Specific to the Care of Breast Cancer

86. Delayed Diagnosis of Symptomatic Breast Cancer