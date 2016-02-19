The Biology of the Guinea Pig - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127300504, 9781483289328

The Biology of the Guinea Pig

1st Edition

Editors: Joseph E. Wagner
eBook ISBN: 9781483289328
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 1976
Page Count: 317
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction and Taxonomy

I. Introduction

II. History and Etymology

III. Taxonomy

References

Chapter 2 Care and Management

I. Housing

II. Breeding

III. Watering

IV. Nutrition

V. Quality Control

References

Chapter 3 Biomethodology

I. Introduction

II. Anesthesiology

III. Surgery

IV. Intubations and Injections

V. Blood, Blood Flow, and Blood Pressure

VI. Electroencephalography and Electrocardiography

VII. Respiration

VIII. Skin

IX. Gastric Secretions and Peritoneal Fluids

X. Ear

XI. Milk

XII. Sperm

XIII. Miscellaneous

References

Chapter 4 Germfree and Specific Pathogen-Free

I. Introduction

II. Methodology

III. Germfree vs. Conventional

IV. Nutrition

V. Research Uses

VI. Discussion and Summary

References

Chapter 5 Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Perception and Individual Behavior Patterns

III. Social Behavior

IV. Development of Behavior

References

Chapter 6 Anatomy

I. Introduction

II. Osteology

III. Muscular System

IV. Cardiovascular System

V. Skin and Derivatives

VI. Gastrointestinal System

VII. Respiratory System

VIII. Reproductive System

IX. Urinary System

X. Adrenal Glands

XI. Appendix: Organ Weights

References

Chapter 7 Physiology

I. Introduction

II. Hematology

III. Cardiovascular System

IV. Reproductive System

References

Chapter 8 Genetics

I. Introduction

II. Single Gene Characters

III. Quantitative Genetics

IV. Cytogenetics

References

Chapter 9 Bacterial, Mycoplasma, and Rickettsial Diseases

I. Introduction

II. Bacterial Infections

III. Mycoplasmal Infections

IV. Rickettsial Infections

V. Summary and Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 10 Viral and Chlamydial Diseases

I. Introduction

II. RNA Viruses

III. DNA Viruses

IV. Agents of Psittacosis-LGV-Trachoma Group (Bedsoniae, Chlamydiae)

V. Diseases of the Guinea Pig of Possible Viral Etiology

VI. Experimental Virus Infections of the Guinea Pig

References

Chapter 11 Mycoses

I. Introduction

II. Systemic Mycoses

III. Dermatophytosis

IV. Therapy

References

Chapter 12 Protozoan Parasites

I. Introduction

II. Parenteral Infections

III. Alimentary Infections

IV. Experimental Use of Guinea Pigs in Protozoan Disease Research

References

Chapter 13 Helminth Parasites

I. Introduction

II. Natural Infections

III. Experimental Infections

References

Chapter 14 The Arthropod Parasites of the Genus Cavia

I. Introduction

II. Arthropod Parasites of the Genus Cavia

III. Key to the Arthropod Parasites of Cavia porcellus Under Laboratory Conditions

IV. Descriptions of Arthropod Parasites of Cavia porcellus Under Laboratory Conditions

V. Methods for the Diagnosis of Ectoparasites

VI. Control of Arthropod Parasites of Guinea Pigs

VII. The Guinea Pig in Entomological Research

VIII. Summary

References

Chapter 15 Neoplastic Diseases

I. Introduction

II. Neoplasms of Laboratory Guinea Pigs

III. Experimentally Induced Tumors of Guinea Pigs

IV. Conclusions

Addendum

References

Chapter 16 Miscellaneous Diseases Conditions of Guinea Pigs

I. Introduction

II. Respiratory System

III. Digestive System

IV. Urogenital System

V. Musculoskeletal System

VI. Skin and Special Senses System

VII. Cardiovascular and Hematopoietic Systems

VIII. Endocrine System

IX. General

References

Chapter 17 Nutrition, Nutritional Diseases, and Nutrition Research Applications

I. Introduction

II. Nutritional Requirements and Diseases of Deficiency or Excess

III. Diseases of Probable Nutritional Origin

IV. Special Uses of the Guinea Pig as an Experimental Animal Model

V. Conclusion

References

Chapter 18 Toxicology and Teratology

I. Introduction

II. Toxicology

III. Teratology

References

Chapter 19 Auditory Research

I. Introduction

II. Choice of the Guinea Pig for Otologic Research

III. Preliminary Examination of the Guinea Pig

IV. Surgery and Anesthesia

V. The Behavioral Absolute Hearing Threshold

VI. Middle Ear and Cochlear Mechanics

VII. Histology

VIII. Labyrinthine Fluids and Biochemistry of the Inner Ear

IX. Round Window AC Cochlear Potentials

X. AC Potentials due to Local Basilar Membrane Vibration

XI. DC Potentials of the Inner Ear

XII. Studies of the Acoustic Nerve and Events More Central

XIII. Vascular Anatomy and Physiology of the Inner Ear

XIV. Acoustic Overstimulation of the Ear

XV. Ototoxicity

XVI. Perinatal Maturation of Auditory Function

XVII. Conclusion

References

Subject Index

Description

The Biology of the Guinea Pig focuses on the use of the guinea pig as a substrate in research.

This book provides a comprehensive coverage of material related to applied care and management of guinea pigs and their diseases. Topics on guinea pig behavior, genetics, specific pathogen-free technique, biomethodology, and colony husbandry are also covered. This text likewise deals with the noninduced diseases of guinea pigs and use of the guinea pig in nutrition research, otologic research, toxicology, and teratology.

This publication is beneficial to the general scientific community that includes investigators using or considering the use of guinea pigs in research, veterinarians, students of veterinary medicine, professionals concerned with the care and management of guinea pigs, commercial producers of guinea pigs, and cavy fanciers.

