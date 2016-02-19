The Biology of the Guinea Pig
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction and Taxonomy
I. Introduction
II. History and Etymology
III. Taxonomy
References
Chapter 2 Care and Management
I. Housing
II. Breeding
III. Watering
IV. Nutrition
V. Quality Control
References
Chapter 3 Biomethodology
I. Introduction
II. Anesthesiology
III. Surgery
IV. Intubations and Injections
V. Blood, Blood Flow, and Blood Pressure
VI. Electroencephalography and Electrocardiography
VII. Respiration
VIII. Skin
IX. Gastric Secretions and Peritoneal Fluids
X. Ear
XI. Milk
XII. Sperm
XIII. Miscellaneous
References
Chapter 4 Germfree and Specific Pathogen-Free
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Germfree vs. Conventional
IV. Nutrition
V. Research Uses
VI. Discussion and Summary
References
Chapter 5 Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Perception and Individual Behavior Patterns
III. Social Behavior
IV. Development of Behavior
References
Chapter 6 Anatomy
I. Introduction
II. Osteology
III. Muscular System
IV. Cardiovascular System
V. Skin and Derivatives
VI. Gastrointestinal System
VII. Respiratory System
VIII. Reproductive System
IX. Urinary System
X. Adrenal Glands
XI. Appendix: Organ Weights
References
Chapter 7 Physiology
I. Introduction
II. Hematology
III. Cardiovascular System
IV. Reproductive System
References
Chapter 8 Genetics
I. Introduction
II. Single Gene Characters
III. Quantitative Genetics
IV. Cytogenetics
References
Chapter 9 Bacterial, Mycoplasma, and Rickettsial Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Bacterial Infections
III. Mycoplasmal Infections
IV. Rickettsial Infections
V. Summary and Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 10 Viral and Chlamydial Diseases
I. Introduction
II. RNA Viruses
III. DNA Viruses
IV. Agents of Psittacosis-LGV-Trachoma Group (Bedsoniae, Chlamydiae)
V. Diseases of the Guinea Pig of Possible Viral Etiology
VI. Experimental Virus Infections of the Guinea Pig
References
Chapter 11 Mycoses
I. Introduction
II. Systemic Mycoses
III. Dermatophytosis
IV. Therapy
References
Chapter 12 Protozoan Parasites
I. Introduction
II. Parenteral Infections
III. Alimentary Infections
IV. Experimental Use of Guinea Pigs in Protozoan Disease Research
References
Chapter 13 Helminth Parasites
I. Introduction
II. Natural Infections
III. Experimental Infections
References
Chapter 14 The Arthropod Parasites of the Genus Cavia
I. Introduction
II. Arthropod Parasites of the Genus Cavia
III. Key to the Arthropod Parasites of Cavia porcellus Under Laboratory Conditions
IV. Descriptions of Arthropod Parasites of Cavia porcellus Under Laboratory Conditions
V. Methods for the Diagnosis of Ectoparasites
VI. Control of Arthropod Parasites of Guinea Pigs
VII. The Guinea Pig in Entomological Research
VIII. Summary
References
Chapter 15 Neoplastic Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Neoplasms of Laboratory Guinea Pigs
III. Experimentally Induced Tumors of Guinea Pigs
IV. Conclusions
Addendum
References
Chapter 16 Miscellaneous Diseases Conditions of Guinea Pigs
I. Introduction
II. Respiratory System
III. Digestive System
IV. Urogenital System
V. Musculoskeletal System
VI. Skin and Special Senses System
VII. Cardiovascular and Hematopoietic Systems
VIII. Endocrine System
IX. General
References
Chapter 17 Nutrition, Nutritional Diseases, and Nutrition Research Applications
I. Introduction
II. Nutritional Requirements and Diseases of Deficiency or Excess
III. Diseases of Probable Nutritional Origin
IV. Special Uses of the Guinea Pig as an Experimental Animal Model
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 18 Toxicology and Teratology
I. Introduction
II. Toxicology
III. Teratology
References
Chapter 19 Auditory Research
I. Introduction
II. Choice of the Guinea Pig for Otologic Research
III. Preliminary Examination of the Guinea Pig
IV. Surgery and Anesthesia
V. The Behavioral Absolute Hearing Threshold
VI. Middle Ear and Cochlear Mechanics
VII. Histology
VIII. Labyrinthine Fluids and Biochemistry of the Inner Ear
IX. Round Window AC Cochlear Potentials
X. AC Potentials due to Local Basilar Membrane Vibration
XI. DC Potentials of the Inner Ear
XII. Studies of the Acoustic Nerve and Events More Central
XIII. Vascular Anatomy and Physiology of the Inner Ear
XIV. Acoustic Overstimulation of the Ear
XV. Ototoxicity
XVI. Perinatal Maturation of Auditory Function
XVII. Conclusion
References
Subject Index
Description
The Biology of the Guinea Pig focuses on the use of the guinea pig as a substrate in research.
This book provides a comprehensive coverage of material related to applied care and management of guinea pigs and their diseases. Topics on guinea pig behavior, genetics, specific pathogen-free technique, biomethodology, and colony husbandry are also covered. This text likewise deals with the noninduced diseases of guinea pigs and use of the guinea pig in nutrition research, otologic research, toxicology, and teratology.
This publication is beneficial to the general scientific community that includes investigators using or considering the use of guinea pigs in research, veterinarians, students of veterinary medicine, professionals concerned with the care and management of guinea pigs, commercial producers of guinea pigs, and cavy fanciers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 317
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th February 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289328