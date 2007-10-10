The Art of Cryogenics
1st Edition
Low-Temperature Experimental Techniques
Description
Cryogenics is the study of low temperature interactions - temperatures well below those existing in the natural universe. The book covers a large spectrum of experimental cases, including basic vacuum techniques, indispensable in cryogenics. Guidance in solving experimental problems and numerous numerical examples are given, as are examples of the applications of cryogenics in such areas as underground detectors and space applications. Updated tables of low-temperature data on materials are also presented, and the book is supplemented with a rich bibliography.
Researchers (graduate and above) in the fields of physics, engineering and chemistry with an interest in the technology and applications of low-temperature measurements, will find this book invaluable.
Key Features
- Experiments described in technical detail
- Description of newest cryogenic apparatus
- Applications in multidisciplinary areas
- Data on cryogenic properties of new materials
- Current reference review
Readership
This book is suitable for physicists, engineers, chemists, libraries and university teachers. It is also suitable for biologists and medicine libraries
Table of Contents
1. Vacuum techniques
2. Cryoliquids
3. Properties of solids at low temperature
4. Thermal contact and switches
5. Cooling down to 0.3 K
6. Dilution refrigerators
7. Other refrigerators
8. Temperature metrology
9. Thermometry
10. Instrumentation for cryogenics
11. Low-temperature measurements
12. Applications of cryogenics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 10th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080554365
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080444796
About the Author
Guglielmo Ventura
Guglielmo Ventura was professor of Cryogenics and Vacuum Technologies at the University of Florence until he retired in 2013. He is now a cryogenic consultant for INFN, Rome, in the European project LUCIFER. He has collaborated in space, rocket and balloon born experiments (measurement of the Cosmic Background Radiation or CBR) and is now involved in CUORE (Cryogenic Underground Observatory for Rare Events) underground experiments.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florence, Dipartimento di Fisica, Italy
Lara Risegari
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florence, Dipartamento di Fisica, Italy