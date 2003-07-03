Texture in Food - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855736733, 9781855737082

Texture in Food

1st Edition

Semi-Solid Foods

Editors: B M McKenna
eBook ISBN: 9781855737082
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855736733
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 3rd July 2003
Page Count: 448
Table of Contents

Part 1 Food structure and texture: The rheology of emulsion-based food products; Phase transitions, food texture and structure; Phase separation in foods; The structure and texture of starch-based foods; Biopolymer systems for low-fat foods; Introduction to food rheology and its measurement; In-line and on-line rheological measurement of food. Part 2 Product development: Engineering food emulsions; The creation of new food structures and textures by processing; Using emulsifiers to improve food texture; The use of hydrocolloids to improve food texture; Developing new polysaccharides; The rheology and textural properties of yoghurt; Controlling the texture of spreads; Factors affecting the texture of ice cream. Controlling textures in soups, sauces and dressings.

Description

Texture is one of the most important attributes used by consumers to assess food quality. This quality is particularly important for the growing number of semi-solid foods from sauces and dressings to yoghurt, spreads and ice cream. With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, this authoritative book summarises the wealth of recent research on what influences texture in semi-solid foods and how it can be controlled to maximise product quality.

Part one reviews research on the structure of semi-solid foods and its influence on texture, covering emulsion rheology, the behaviour of biopolymers and developments in measurement. Part two considers key aspects of product development and enhancement. It includes chapters on engineering emulsions and gels, and the use of emulsifiers and hydrocolloids. The final part of the book discusses improving the texture of particular products, with chapters on yoghurt, spreads, ice cream, sauces and dressings.

With its summary of key research trends and their practical implications in improving product quality, Texture in food Volume 1: semi-solid foods is a standard reference for the food industry. It is complemented by a second volume on the texture of solid foods.

Key Features

  • Summarises the wealth of recent research on what influences texture in semi-solid foods and how it can be controlled to maximise product quality
  • Reviews research on the structure of semi-solid foods and its influence on texture, covering emulsion rheology, the behaviour of biopolymers and developments in measurement
  • Considers key aspects of product development and enhancement and includes chapters on engineering emulsions and gels and the use of emulsifiers and hydrocolloids

Readership

Students, academics and industrial researchers interested in food rheology, in particular with respect to food structure

…provides detailed information on the principles and applications of rheology, and is therefore an excellent reference for students, academics and industrial researchers interested in food rheology, in particular with respect to food structure., Carbohydrate Polymers

About the Editors

B M McKenna Editor

Professor Brian M. McKenna is Head of the Food Science Department at University College Dublin. He is the editor of the Journal of Food Engineering, and an internationally-recognised authority on the rheological and other physical properties of foods.

University College Dublin, Ireland (Volume 1)

