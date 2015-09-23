Textbook of Medical Physiology
2nd Edition
Description
Prompted by the acceptance of the first edition, this endeavour of the author (the 2nd edition) incorporates thoroughly revised and updated text, organized into twelve sections arranged in three parts.
Part I: General Physiology – covers the text in five chapters of a section.
Part II: Systemic Physiology – comprises a total of ten sections, one on each body system.
Part III: Specialized Integrated Physiology – includes seven chapters arranged in a section.
Key Features
• Text completed and updated with recent advances to cater the needs of postgraduates in Physiology.
• Quick introduction to functional anatomy followed by systematic presentation of the text is unique feature of this book.
• Inclusion of additional molecular and applied aspects makes the special features of this edition.
• Applied physiology, highlighted in the boxes, has been expanded and updated with recent concepts on pathophysiology and advances in basic and advanced investigations and therapeutic principles.
• Text and figures in an attractive four colored format.
• Illustrated with more than eleven hundred colored diagrams with many new additions.
• Complemented with numerous tables and flowcharts for quick comprehension.
Table of Contents
Part I General Physiology
Section 1 General Physiology
1.1 Functional Organization, Composition and Internal Environment of Human Body
1.2 The Cell Physiology
1.3 Transport through Cell Membrane
1.4 Membrane Potential
1.5 Genetics: An Overview
Part II Systemic Physiology
Section 2 Nerve Muscle Physiology
2.1 The Nerve
2.2 Neuromuscular Junction
2.3 Skeletal Muscle
2.4 Smooth Muscle and Cardiac Muscle
Section 3 Blood and Immune System
3.1 Plasma and Plasma Proteins
3.2 Red Blood Cells and Anaemias
3.3 White Blood Cells
3.4 Immune Mechanisms
3.5 Platelets, Haemostasis and Blood Coagulation
3.6 Blood Groups and Blood Transfusion
Section 4 Cardiovascular System
4.1 Functional Anatomy of Heart and Physiology of Cardiac Muscle
4.2 Origin and Spread of Cardiac Impulse and Electrocardiography
4.3 Heart as a Pump: Cardiac Cycle, Cardiac Output, and Venous Return
4.4 Dynamics of Circulation: Pressure and Flow of Blood and Lymph
4.5 Cardiovascular Regulation
4.6 Regional Circulation
4.7 Cardiovascular Homeostasis in Health and Disease
Section 5 Respiratory System
5.1 Respiratory Tract: Structure and Functions
5.2 Pulmonary Ventilation
5.3 Pulmonary Circulation
5.4 Pulmonary Diffusion
5.5 Transport of Gases
5.6 Regulation of Respiration
5.7 Respiration: Applied Aspects
Section 6 Excretory System
6.1 Kidneys: Functional Anatomy and Blood Flow
6.2 Mechanism of Urine Formation: Glomerular Filtration and Tubular
Transport
6.3 Concentration, Dilution and Acidification of Urine
6.4 Regulation of Body Fluid Osmolality, Composition and Volume
6.5 Applied Renal Physiology Including Renal Function Tests
6.6 Physiology of Micturition
Section 7 Gastrointestinal System
7.1 Functional Anatomy and General Principles of Functions of Gastrointestinal System
7.2 Physiological Activities in Mouth, Pharynx and Oesophagus
7.3 Physiological Activities in Stomach
7.4 Pancreas, Liver and Gallbladder
7.5 Physiological Activities in Small Intestine
7.6 Physiological Activities in Large Intestine
7.7 Digestion and Absorption
Section 8 Endocrinal System
8.1 General Principles of Endocrinal System
8.2 Endocrinal Functions of Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland
8.3 Thyroid Gland
8.4 Endocrinal Control of Calcium Metabolism and Bone Physiology
8.5 Adrenal Glands
8.6 Pancreatic and Gastrointestinal Hormones
8.7 Endocrinal Functions of other Organs and Local Hormones
Section 9 Reproductive System
9.1 Sexual Growth and Development
9.2 Male Reproductive Physiology
9.3 Female Reproductive Physiology
9.4 Physiology of Coitus, Pregnancy and Parturition
9.5 Physiology of Lactation
9.6 Physiology of Contraception
Section 10 Nervous System
10.1 Physiological Anatomy, Functions and Lesions of Spinal Cord and
Brainstem
10.2 Physiological Anatomy, Functions and Lesions of Cerebellum and Basal Ganglia
10.3 Physiological Anatomy, Functions and Lesions of Thalamus and
Hypothalamus
10.4 Physiological Anatomy and Functions of Cerebral Cortex and White Matter of Cerebrum
10.5 Autonomic Nervous System
10.6 Meninges, Cerebrospinal Fluid, Blood–Brain Barrier and Cerebral Blood Flow
10.7 Synaptic Transmission
10.8 Somatosensory System
10.9 Somatic Motor System
10.10 Limbic System and Physiology of Emotional, Behavioural and Motivational Mechanisms
10.11 Reticular Formation, Electrical Activity of the Brain, and Alert Behaviour and Sleep
10.12 Some Higher Functions of Nervous System
Section 11 Special Senses
11.1 Sense of Vision
11.2 Sense of Hearing
11.3 Chemical Senses: Smell and Taste
Part III Specialized Integrative Physiology
Section 12 Specialized Integrative Physiology
12.1 Physiology of Exercise and Sports
12.2 Environmental Physiology
12.3 Physiology of Acid–Base Balance
12.4 Physiology of Body Temperature Regulation
12.5 Physiology of Growth and Behavioural Development
12.6 Physiology of Fetus, Neonate and Childhood
12.7 Geriatric Physiology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2015
- Published:
- 23rd September 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131242544
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131242537