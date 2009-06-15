Taking Charge of Your Career
1st Edition
A Guide for Library and Information Professionals
Table of Contents
Part 1 The backbone - Skip this at your peril: Your LIS career I presume? It’s all about you; Check out the view – the LIS landscape. Part 2 Everyday tools for taking charge of your career: Tips for keeping up with business as usual and managing change; Making the time for managing your career; Taking charge using project management as a tool. Part 3 Different stages of your career: Career breaks; Starting out, making it count; Managing and leading; Going it alone – being an independent information professional. Part 4 Complete framework for personal strategic planning: Personal strategic planning.
Description
This book is about rethinking your career in a refreshing and systematic way to take into account your professional and personal goals. The book provides students and information and library professionals (at all levels) with tools and practical steps to making changes in their career. At the heart of the book is a methodology called ‘personal strategic planning’, which allows the reader to work out a baseline for what is important to them in a career and provide techniques and tools for moving forwards.
Key Features
- Written in accessible style from an experienced practitioner’s point of view
- Draws on the author’s experience of moving between different LIS sectors having worked in the private and public sector
- Draws on the author’s experience of successfully moving and adapting skills from a career in another industry sector
Readership
Practitioners and students in Library and Information Science; Information professionals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 15th June 2009
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630106
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843344650
Reviews
Librarian or information professionals seeking to redirect their careers or to improve the quality of work life could benefit from the tools and advice that Ptolomey provides in this guide. If you buy this book and put it to use, your investment will be well repaid., Journal of the Medical Library Association
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Joanna Ptolomey Author
Joanna Ptolomey is a qualified librarian based in Glasgow, Scotland, UK. She has held positions as a librarian in the National Health Service and as a research analyst for a global private sector consultancy. She works as a freelance information professional providing bespoke information and research services, training and consultancy for clients. She also writes regularly and speaks on a variety of library and information topics specifically on continuing professional development issues. She is a board member of the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC), the independent advisory body to the Scottish Government and Scottish Ministers on library and Information matters. She is also the Chair of the Scottish Health Information Network (SHINe).
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, UK