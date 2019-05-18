Sustainable Engineering Products and Manufacturing Technologies
1st Edition
Description
Sustainable Engineering Products and Manufacturing Technologies provides the reader with a detailed look at the latest research into technologies that reduce the environmental impacts of manufacturing. All points where engineering decisions can influence the environmental sustainability of a product are examined, including the sourcing of non-toxic, sustainable raw materials, how to choose manufacturing processes that use energy responsibly and minimize waste, and how to design products to maximize reusability and recyclability. The subject of environmental regulation is also addressed, with references to both the US and EU and the future direction of legislation.
Finally, sustainability factors are investigated alongside other product considerations, such as quality, price, manufacturability and functionality, to help readers design processes and products that are economically viable and environmentally friendly.
Key Features
- Helps readers integrate product sustainability alongside functionality, manufacturability and cost
- Describes the latest technologies for energy efficient and low carbon manufacturing
- Discusses relevant environmental regulations around the globe and speculates on future directions
Readership
Researchers, manufacturing engineers, design engineers, process engineers, and managers with an interest in sustainable manufacturing
Table of Contents
Section I: Sustainable Manufacturing Processes
1. Microwave Material Processing: A clean, green and sustainable approach
Neeraj Kumar Bhoi, Harpreet Singh, Saurabh Pratap and Pramod K. Jain
2. Thixoforming of Light-weight Alloys and Composites: An approach towards Sustainable Manufacturing
S. Deepak Kumar
3. Experimental and Numerical Analysis of Al-Cu Sheets using Hydraulic Bulging Process
Pankaj C. Jena I
Section II: Sustainable Engineering Products
4. Hybrid Welding of 304 Austenitic Stainless Steel
Esther T. Akinlabi, Mutiu F. Erinosho and Emmanuel O. Ogundimu
5. Design and Construction of Helical Anchors in Soils
Hamed Niroumand and Maryam Saaly
6. Design and Analysis of Heat Exchanger by using CFD
Pankaj C. Jena I
7. A CFD Based Study of Cross-Flow Turbine for Tidal Energy Extraction
Vivek Kumar Gaba and Shubhankar Bhowmick
8. Parameter Optimization Using the Surface Response Technique in Automated Guided Vehicles
Arzu Eren Senaras
9. Evolution of Material Selection in Commercial Aviation Industry - A Review
Biplab Chatterjee and Sumit bhowmik
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 18th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128166413
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128165645
About the Editor
Kaushik Kumar
Kaushik Kumar, is an Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi, India. He has 14 years of experience in teaching and research, and over 11 years of industrial experience working for a global manufacturing company. His areas of teaching and research interest are quality management systems, optimization, non-conventional machining, CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping and composites. He has 9 patents, has authored or edited 20 books and numerous book chapters, has 120 international journal publications, and 18 International and 8 National Conference publications to his credit. He is on the editorial board and review panel of 7 International and 1 Indian journals of repute.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi, India
Divya Zindani
Divya Zindani, is presently pursuing his Ph.D. at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Silchar. He has over 2 years of Industrial experience. His areas of research interest are optimization, product and process design, CAD/CAM/CAE and rapid prototyping. He has 1 Patent, 6 Books, 1 Edited Book, 14 Book Chapters, and 8 international journal publications to his credit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D. at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Silchar
Paulo Davim
J. Paulo Davim is a Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the University of Aveiro, Portugal. He has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in Manufacturing, Materials and Mechanical Engineering with special emphasis in Machining & Tribology. He has also interest in Management & Industrial Engineering and Higher Education for Sustainability & Engineering Education. He has received several scientific awards, has worked as evaluator of projects for international research agencies as well as examiner of Ph.D. thesis for many universities. He is the Editor in Chief of several international journals, Guest Editor of journals, books Editor, book Series Editor and Scientific Advisory for many international journals and conferences. Presently, he is an Editorial Board member of 30 international journals and acts as reviewer for more than 80 prestigious Web of Science journals. In addition, he has also published as editor of more than 100 books and as author of more than 10 books, 60 book chapters and 400 articles in journals and conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal