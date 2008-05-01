Surgery A Competency-Based Companion
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1 How to Study This Book
Barry D. Mann MD
2 Medical Knowledge: The Foundation of Patient Care
Sandra Fine MBA and Thomas G. McCarter MD
3 Practice-Based Learning and Improvement
Mary Ann Hopkins MPhil, MD
Susan Kaiser MD, PhD and Leo A. Gordon MD
4 Interpersonal and Communication Skills
Jane Ruddell Esq, Stephanie R. Landmesser RN, CNOR, MSN, Daria Arcaro BA, Nicholas P. Lang MD, and Pamela A. Rowland PhD
5 Professionalism in Surgery
Joel C. Rosenfeld MD, MEd and Linda L. Blank
6 Systems-Based Practice
Stephen E. Gordon MBA, John R. Clarke MD, Stephen K. Klasko MD, MBA, Linnea S. Hauge PhD, and Barry D. Mann MD
7 How to Succeed on the Surgical Clerkship: Thoughts on Expectations, Feedback, and Stress
Kimberly D. Schenarts PhD and Paul J. Schenarts MD
8 The Resident as Teacher: Facilitating Student Success: Thoughts on Expectations, Feedback, and Stress
Paul J. Schenarts MD and Kimberly D. Schenarts PhD
9 The Art of Oral Presentation
Paul J. Schenarts MD and Mary Ann Hopkins MPhil, MD
Appendix 1: ACGME General Competencies
Appendix 2: Competency Assessment Forms
10 Radiology Tools for Abdominal Diagnosis
Anton Mahne MD, Andrew J. Curtin MD, and Harry G. Zegel MD
11 Right Lower Quadrant Pain in a 28-Year-Old Female (Case 1)
Barry D. Mann MD and Michael Belden MD
12 Right Upper Quadrant Pain in a 44-Year-Old Female (Case 2)
Joseph F. Golob MD and Christopher P. Brandt MD
13 Epigastric Pain in a 47-Year-Old Male (Case 3)
R. Matthew Walsh MD
14 Left Lower Quadrant Pain in a 67-Year-Old Male (Case 4)
Rebecca S. Evangelista MD
15 Groin Mass in a 68-Year-Old Male (Case 5)
Ryan S. Hoffman MD and Jonathan Gefen MD
16 Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea in a 43-Year-Old Female (Case 6)
Roy Phitayakorn MD, MHPE, Brett C. Gilbert DO, and Christopher P. Brandt MD
17 "Free Air" in a 72-Year-Old Female (Case 7)
Karen J. Brasel MD, MPH
18 Abdominal Pain and Distention in a 63-Year-Old Man (Case 8)
Marjie L. Persons MD, Adeline M. Deladisma MD, MPH, and John D. Mellinger MD
19 Abdominal Pain and Hypotension in a 79-Year-Old Female (Case 9)
Jeffrey A. Claridge MD
Professor’s Pearls: Abdominal Pain
Bruce E. Stabile MD
20 Abnormal Screening Mammogram in a 48-Year-Old Female (Case 10)
Paula M. Termuhlen MD
21 Breast Mass in a 44-Year-Old Female (Case 11)
Roxane Weighall DO, Jennifer L. Sabol MD, and Ari D. Brooks MD
22 Teaching Visual: Breast Pathology
Ari D. Brooks MD and Paula M. Termuhlen MD
23 Pigmented Skin Lesion in a 58-Year-Old Female (Case 12)
James G. Bittner IV MD and D. Scott Lind MD
24 Dysphagia in a 62-Year-Old Male (Case 13)
Paul Vesco MD
25 Thyroid Nodule in a 48-Year-Old Woman (Case 14)
Mira Milas MD, Deebeanne M. Tavani DO, PhD, and Paula M. Termuhlen MD
26 Hypercalcemia in a 56-Year-Old Female (Case 15)
Walter E. Pofahl II MD and Rita El-Hajj MD
27 Lateral Neck Mass in a 67-Year-Old Male (Case 16)
James R. Ouellette DO, Veeraiah Siripurapu MD, and Bradford Davison Smith, Jr. MD
28 35-Year-Old Male with an Expanding Lump in the Thigh (Case 17)
Robin M. Ciocca DO and Ned Z. Carp MD
29 63-Year-Old Female with Jaundice (Case 18)
J. David Schmidt MD, James R. Ouellette DO, and Giancarlo Mercogliano MD, MBA
30 Teaching Visual: Anatomic Relationships of the Pancreatic Head
Barry D. Mann MD, Meredith N. Osterman MD, and Paula M. Termuhlen MD
31 Splenomegaly in a 40-Year-Old Female (Case 19)
Matthew I. Goldblatt MD and Clifford H. Pemberton MD
Professor’s Pearls: Surgical Oncology
Ari D. Brooks MD
32 Vascular Tools
Lino F. Miele MD, MS and Alexander Uribe MD
33 Teaching Visual: Peripheral Vascular Reconstruction
Thomas G. Lynch MD
34 Peripheral Arterial Disease (Case 20)
Thomas G. Lynch MD
35 Arterial Aneurysms (Case 21)
G. Matthew Longo MD
36 Cerebrovascular Disease (Case 22)
Iraklis I. Pipinos MD
37 Leg Swelling (Case 23)
Jason M. Johanning MD
Professor’s Pearls: Vascular Surgery
Thomas G. Lynch MD
38 Radiology Tools in the Diagnosis of GI Hemorrhage
John F. Schilling MD and Anton Mahne MD
39 Upper GI Bleeding in a 58-Year-Old Male (Case 24)
Veeraiah Siripurapu MD and Robert B. Noone, Jr. MD
40 Lower GI Bleeding in a 71-Year-Old Male (Case 25)
Gregg Guilfoyle DO and Robert B. Noone, Jr. MD
41 Anorectal Pain in a 45-Year-Old Male (Case 26)
Catherine M. Schermer MD and W. Randall Russell MD
Professor’s Pearls: GI Bleeding
John H. Marks MD
42 Chest Pain (Case 27)
Peter F. Lalor MD
43 Shortness of Breath (Case 28)
Steve B. Behrens MD, Omar Yusef Kudsi MD, and Catherine L. Kuntz MD, MSCE
44 Postoperative Fever (Case 29)
Charles Shieh MD, Julia Bulatova MD, and Mary Ann Hopkins MPhil, MD
45 Low Urine Output (Case 30)
Gregory Peck DO, Umber Burhan MD, and Robert L. Benz MD
46 Postoperative Wound Complications (Case 31)
Gabriel Del Corral MD, Larry Jonas MD, and Leo A. Gordon MD
Professor’s Pearls: Postoperative Care
Leo A. Gordon MD
47 Introduction to the Trauma Patient: Using the Primary and Secondary Surveys
Amy J. Goldberg MD
48 Trauma Radiology Tools
Jonathan R. Hiatt MD and Michael Zucker MD
49 Head Trauma (Case 32)
Michael W. Weaver MD and Darric E. Baty MD
50 Penetrating Neck Injury (Case 33)
Abhijit S. Pathak MD and Christine T. Trankiem MD
51 Penetrating Chest Injury (Case 34)
Amy J. Goldberg MD and Justin B. Hurie MD
52 Blunt Chest Trauma (Case 35)
Jeffry L. Kashuk MD and Benjamin J. Rogoway MD
53 Penetrating Abdominal Injury (Case 36)
Mark J. Seamon MD and Brian P. Smith MD
54 Blunt Abdominal Trauma (Case 37)
Kevin M. Bradley MD and Carlos R. Medina MD
55 Pelvic Fracture (Case 38)
Saqib Rehman MD
Professor’s Pearls: Trauma
Jonathan R. Hiatt MD
56 Teaching Visual: The Roux-en-Y Limb
Barry D. Mann MD
57 Gastric Bypass (Case 39)
Lisa R. Weisfelner MD and Andres E. Castellanos MD
58 Coronary Revascularization (Case 40)
Sharon Ben-Or MD and Francis D. Ferdinand MD
59 Teaching Visual: Coronary Bypass
Sharon Ben-Or MD and Francis P. Sutter DO
60 Mediastinal Mass in a 61-Year-Old Male (Case 41)
Douglas E. Paull MD
61 Solitary Pulmonary Nodule in a 58-Year-Old Male (Case 42)
Dennis F. Zagrodnik II MD
Professor’s Pearls: Cardiothoracic Surgery
Scott M. Goldman MD
62 Persistent Jaundice in a 1-Month-Old Infant (Case 43)
David A. Rogers MD, MHPE
63 Newborn Baby with a Large Abdominal Wall Defect (Case 44)
Dan Poenaru MD, MHPE
64 Newborn Infant with Labored Breathing and Hypoxemia (Case 45)
Andreas H. Meier MD
65 Vomiting in an Infant (Case 46)
Celeste M. Hollands MD
66 3-Year-Old Female with a 12-Hour Onset of Abdominal Pain, Vomiting, and Fever of 38.5°C (Case 47)
Ruth D. Mayforth MD, PhD
67 4-Year-Old Boy with a Groin Mass (Case 48)
Barbara J. Pettit MD
68 2-Year-Old Boy with Gastrointestinal Bleeding (Case 49)
Donald R. Cooney MD
69 Abdominal Mass in a 4-Month-Old Infant (Case 50)
Douglas Katz MD
In Memoriam: Philip J. Wolfson MD
Professor’s Pearls: Pediatric Surgery
Philip J. Wolfson MD
70 Liver Transplant Evaluation (Case 51)
Hilary A. Sanfey MB, BCh
71 Kidney Transplant Evaluation (Case 52)
Nicole D. Figueredo MD, James Lim MD, and Francisco Badosa MD
72 Cardiac Transplant Evaluation (Case 53)
Jaromir Kohout MD and Louis Samuels MD
Professor’s Pearls: Transplantation
Hilary A. Sanfey MB, BCh and Louis Samuels MD
73 Introduction to Surgical Critical Care
Thomas A. Santora MD
74 Fluid and Electrolyte Disorders
Jennifer L. Denne MD
75 Acid-Base Balance
Thomas J. Meyer MD
76 Mechanical Ventilation
Rashna F. Ginwalla MD, Leah Lande MD, John Mullarkey RRT,and Thomas A. Santora MD
77 Shock: Principles of Management
Thomas A. Santora MD and Dipin Gupta MD
78 Coagulation and Transfusion
Rohit A. Patel MD and Kevin M. Bradley MD
79 Infections in the Critically Ill: Principles and Management
Christina M. Rose PharmD, BCPS and Aditi Madabhushi MD
80 Nutrition Support in the ICU
Sharon Del Bono RD, CNSD, LDN and Julia M. Toto MD
81 Multiple System Organ Failure
Mark J. Seamon MD and Abhijit S. Pathak MD
Critical Care Exercises: Integrating the Management of the Critical Care Patient
Thomas A. Santora MD, Miren A. Schinco MD, and Lewis J. Kaplan MD
82 The Iraq Experiences: Do Competencies Apply in the War Zone?
Paul J. Schenarts MD
83 Potential Conflict between Patient Care and Systems-Based Practice Competencies
Donald M. Jacobs MD
84 Bloodless Care Medicine: The Intersection of Religion and the Competencies
Philip Craig Wry MD
85 A Patient’s Perspective
Linnea S. Hauge PhD
86 On CABGs and Competencies
Barry D. Mann MD
87 Business Challenges to Our Professionalism
Robert E. Booth, Jr. MD
Surgical Procedures
BREAST
Operation 1 Breast Biopsy
Operation 2 Partial Mastectomy (Lumpectomy)
Operation 3 Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy (SLNB)
Operation 4 Axillary Node Dissection
Operation 5 Total (Simple) Mastectomy
NECK
Operation 6 Thyroidectomy
Operation 7 Parathyroidectomy
Operation 8 Tracheostomy
GENERAL
Operation 9 Open Inguinal Hernia Repair
Operation 10 Laparoscopic Inguinal Hernia Repair
Operation 11 Laparoscopic Ventral Hernia Repair
Operation 12 Splenectomy
GASTROINTESTINAL
Operation 13 Gastrectomy
Operation 14 Laparoscopic Gastric Bypass
Operation 15 Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band
Operation 16 Laparoscopic Fundoplication
Operation 17 Graham Patch for Perforated Ulcer
Operation 18 Oversew of Bleeding Duodenal Ulcer (Vagotomy and Pyloroplasty)
Operation 19 Small Bowel Resection
Operation 20 Right Colectomy
Operation 21 Left Colectomy and Low Anterior Resection
Operation 22 Laparoscopic Colectomy
Operation 23 Colostomy and Ileostomy
Operation 24 Open Appendectomy
Operation 25 Laparoscopic Appendectomy
Operation 26 Hemorrhoidectomy
HEPATOBILIARY
Operation 27 Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy
Operation 28 Common Bile Duct Exploration
Operation 29 Hepatic Lobectomy
Operation 30 Whipple Procedure (Pancreaticoduodenectomy)
Operation 31 Distal Pancreatectomy
THORACIC
Operation 32 Pulmonary Lobectomy
VASCULAR
Operation 33 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR)
Operation 34 Carotid Endarterectomy
Operation 35 Femoral-Popliteal Bypass Grafting
Operation 36 Dialysis Access Procedures
Operation 37 Insertion of Portacath
Description
Designed to teach you to think like an experienced clinician, this unique resource places as much value on process as it does on content. A case-based organization hones in on the must-know differential diagnoses of the common surgical presentations. Its convenient pocket-sized format enables you to review the material on the go, and online access via Student Consult enhances your study of the material and exponentially boosts your reference power.
Key Features
- Provides high-yield core information essential to surgical rotations in a portable, pocket-sized format.
- Uses a color-coded system that places the core surgical information in a framework of the ACGME Core Competencies.
- Offers self-assessment activities throughout to promote retention and application of knowledge, including access on line to your own competency-based portfolio tools and competency-specific learning modules (Vertical Reads).
- Features ACGME Core Competencies enabling you to integrate evidence based medicine, continual self-assessment, and cognizance of interpersonal skills into your daily routine.
- Includes features such as “Speaking Intelligently” and “Clinical Thinking” in each chapter to help you see the “big picture.”
- Organizes the most common and must-know surgical signs/symptoms and disorders by presentation, making reference simple.
- Presents “Teaching Visuals”—an interactive teaching device designed to reinforce visual concepts.
- Equips you to perform a more in-depth review of surgical topics with “Clinical Entities” that are referenced to top surgical references.
- Includes access to Student Consult at www.studentconsult.com, where you'll find the complete text and illustrations of the book online, fully searchable • "Integration Links" to bonus content in other Student Consult titles • M&M form • Self-Assessment Competency Log • Professors Pearls that provide cases with questions and annotated answers • Vertical Reads • and much more!
Details
- 808
- English
- © Saunders 2009
- 1st May 2008
- Saunders
- 9781455723911
- 9780323240123
About the Authors
Barry Mann Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA