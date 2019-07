Surface Science of Photocatalysis, Volume 32

Professor Jiaguo Yu received his BS and MS degrees in chemistry from Central China Normal University and Xi’an Jiaotong University, respectively, and his PhD degree in materials science in 2000 from Wuhan University of Technology. In 2000, he became a Professor at Wuhan University of Technology. He was a postdoctoral fellow at the Chinese University of Hong Kong from 2001 to 2004, a visiting scientist from 2005 to 2006 at the University of Bristol, and a visiting scholar from 2007 to 2008 at University of Texas at Austin. His current research interests are semiconductor photocatalysis for energy and environmental applications, including photocatalytic hydrogen production from water splitting, CO2 reduction to hydrocarbon fuels, water and air purification, and so on. He has published more than 500 papers in peer-reviewed international journals, and has been on the list of Thomson Reuters/Clarivate Analytics Highly-Cited Researchers since 2014. Prof. Yu became a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2015. He is currently an Editor of the journal Applied Surface Science (since 2014), and serves on the editorial board of several international journals.