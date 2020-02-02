Surface Science of Photocatalysis, Volume 32
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Principle and Surface Science of Photocatalysis
Xin Li
2. Fundamentals of Adsorption for Photocatalysis
Mietek Jaroniec
3. Hierarchical Porous Photocatalysts
Xin Li
4. Charge Carrier Transfer of Photocatalysis
Baoshun Liu
5. Surface Heterojunction of Photocatalysts
Jiaguo Yu
6. Design and Fabrication of Direct Z-Scheme Photocatalysts
Jiaguo Yu
7. One-Dimensional TiO2 Nanotube-Based Photocatalysts: Enhanced Performance by Site-Selective Decoration
Patrik Schmuki
8. Modification of ZnO-Based Photocatalysts for Enhanced Photocatalytic Activity
Kezhen Qi
9. Doped Zinc Oxide Nanomaterials: Structure-Electronic Properties and Photocatalytic Applications
S. Girish Kumar
10. Surface and Interface Modification Strategies of CdS-Based Photocatalysts
Qin Li
11. Bismuth Metal and Semiconductors Based Photocatalysts: Structure Tuning, Activity Enhancement and Reaction Mechanism
Fan Dong
12. Synthesis and Performance Enhancement for Bi2WO6 Photocatalysts
Yongfa Zhu
13. Silver-Based Visible Light Responsive Photocatalysts
Baibiao Huang
14. The Surface Chemistry of Graphene-Based Materials: Functionalization, Properties and Applications
Yi-Jun Xu
15. Photocatalysts Based on Polymeric Carbon Nitride for Solar-to-Fuel Conversion
Shaowen Cao
16. Surface Modification of g-C3N4: First-Principles Study
Jiaguo Yu
17. Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) for Photocatalysis
Zhaohui Li
Description
Surface Science of Photocatalysis summarizes significant findings on the surface science behind various classic and novel photocatalysts for energy and environmental applications, with special emphasis on important surface/interface processes in photocatalysis, such as interfacial charge transfer, function of co-catalysts, and adsorption over photocatalyst surface. This book timely and systematically reviews the state of the art of the surface science in semiconductor-based photocatalysis, and serves as a useful reference book for both new and experienced researchers in this field.
Key Features
- Timely reviews cutting-edge research on surface science and photocatalysts
- Comprehensively discusses novel photocatalysts such as metal oxides, metal sulphides, graphitic carbon nitrides, graphene, and metal-organics
- Presents important surface/interface processes in photocatalysis, like Z-scheme system, and surface heterojunctions
- Investigates the function of co-catalysts, and the adsorption on photocatalyst surfaces
- Edited by world-leading researchers in interface science
Readership
(Post)-graduate students and researchers in semiconductor photocatalysis; R&D scientists in semiconductor industry, research engineers in solar energy and environmental engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 2nd February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081028902
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Jiaguo Yu Editor
Professor Jiaguo Yu received his BS and MS degrees in chemistry from Central China Normal University and Xi’an Jiaotong University, respectively, and his PhD degree in materials science in 2000 from Wuhan University of Technology. In 2000, he became a Professor at Wuhan University of Technology. He was a postdoctoral fellow at the Chinese University of Hong Kong from 2001 to 2004, a visiting scientist from 2005 to 2006 at the University of Bristol, and a visiting scholar from 2007 to 2008 at University of Texas at Austin. His current research interests are semiconductor photocatalysis for energy and environmental applications, including photocatalytic hydrogen production from water splitting, CO2 reduction to hydrocarbon fuels, water and air purification, and so on. He has published more than 500 papers in peer-reviewed international journals, and has been on the list of Thomson Reuters/Clarivate Analytics Highly-Cited Researchers since 2014. Prof. Yu became a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2015. He is currently an Editor of the journal Applied Surface Science (since 2014), and serves on the editorial board of several international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
State Key Laboratory of Advanced Technology for Materials Synthesis and Processing, Wuhan University of Technology, Wuhan, China
Mietek Jaroniec Editor
Mietek Jaroniec received his MS and PhD from M. Curie-Sklodowska University, Poland, in 1972 and 1976, respectively. Since 1991 he has been a Professor of Chemistry at Kent State University, Kent, Ohio (USA). Before joining Kent State he was a Professor of Chemistry at M. Curie-Sklodowska University, Poland. His research interests revolve primarily around inter-disciplinary topics of interfacial chemistry, and chemistry of materials, including physical adsorption at the gas/solid and liquid/solid interfaces, adsorbents, and catalysts. At Kent State he has established a vigorous research program in the area of ordered nanoporous materials such as ordered mesoporous silicas, organosilicas, inorganic oxides and carbons, focusing on their synthesis and environmental and energy-related applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Kent State University, Kent, Ohio, USA
Chuanjia Jiang Editor
Chuanjia Jiang received his BS and MS in environmental engineering from Tsinghua University, Beijing, in 2009 and 2011, respectively; his PhD in civil and environmental engineering from Duke University, Durham, NC, in 2016. From June 2016 to December 2017, he worked in the State Key Laboratory of Advanced Technology for Materials Synthesis and Processing at Wuhan University of Technology as an assistant professor and later as an associate professor, before joining Nankai University in January 2018. His current research interests include photocatalysis and thermal catalysis for air and water pollution control, environmental aquatic chemistry, as well as the environmental applications and implications of nanotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Environmental Science and Engineering, Nankai University, Tianjin, China