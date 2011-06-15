Spine Secrets Plus
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
I. Regional Spinal Anatomy
Chapter 1: Clinically Relevant Anatomy of the Cervical Region
Chapter 2: Clinically Relevant Anatomy of the Thoracic Region
Chapter 3: Clinically Relevant Anatomy of the Lumbar and Sacral Region
II Clinical Evaluation of the Spine Patient
Chapter 4: Evaluation of Cervical Spine Disorders
Chapter 5: Evaluation of Thoracic and Lumbar Spine Disorders
Chapter 6: Evaluation of the Spine Trauma Patient
Chapter 7: Evaluation of Spinal Deformities
Chapter 8: Disability EvaluationIII Spinal Imaging
Chapter 9: Strategies for Imaging in Spinal Disorders
Chapter 10: Radiographic Assessment of the Spine
Chapter 11: Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Spine
Chapter 12: Computed Tomography and CT-Myelography
Chapter 13: Nuclear Imaging and Spinal Disorders
IV Assesssment and Non-surgical Management of Spinal Disorders
Chapter 14: Rehabilitation Medicine Approaches to Spinal Disorders
Chapter 15: Pharmacologic Management of Chronic Spinal Pain
Chapter 16: Diagnostic and Theraputic Spinal Injections
Chapter 17: Electrodiagnosis in Spinal Disorders
Chapter 18: Spinal Orthoses
Chapter 19: Complementary and Alternative Medicine Treatment for Back Pain
V Surgical Management of the Spine: General Considerations
Chapter 20: Indications for Surgical Intervention in Spinal Disorders
Chapter 21: When Not to Operate for Spinal Disorders
Chapter 22: Preoperative Assessment and Planning for Patients Undergoing Spine Surgery
Chapter 23: Procedures for Decompression of the Spinal Cord and Nerve Roots
Chapter 24: Spinal Arthrodesis and Bone-Grafting Techniques
Chapter 25: Surgical Approaches to the Cervical Spine
Chapter 26: Approaches to the Anterior Thoracic and Lumbar Spine
Chapter 27: Posterior Surgical Approaches to the Thoracic and Lumbar Spine
Chapter 28: Cervical Spinal Instrumentation
Chapter 29: Thoracic and Lumbar Spine Instrumentation
Chapter 30: Instrumentation and Fusion of the Spine to the Sacrum and Pelvis
Chapter 31: Intraoperative Neurophysiologic Monitoring during Spinal Procedures
Chapter 32: Anesthesia and Related Intraoperative Considerations in Spine Surgery
Chapter 33: Postoperative Management and Complications after Spine Surgery
Chapter 34: Revision Spine Surgery
Chapter 35: Spinal Cord Stimulation and Implantable Drug Delivery Systems
VI Pediatric Spinal Deformities and Related Disorders
Chapter 36: Pediatric Back Pain
Chapter 37: Pediatric Cervical Disorders
Chapter 38: Spondylolysis and Spondylolisthesis in Pediatric Patients
Chapter 39: Idiopathic Scoliosis
Chapter 40: Sagittal Plane Deformities in Pediatric Patients
Chapter 41: Neuromuscular Spinal Deformities
Chapter 42: Congenital Spinal Deformities
Chapter 43: Special Surgical Techniques for the Growing Spine
Chapter 44: Pediatric Spine TraumaVII Degenerative Disorders of the Adult Spine
Chapter 45: Pathophysiology of Degenerative Disorders of the Spine
Chapter 46: Cervical Degenerative Disorders
Chapter 47: Thoracic Disc Herniation and Stenosis
Chapter 48: Low Back Pain: Assessment and Initial Management
Chapter 49: Lumbar Disc Herniation
Chapter 50: Discogenic Low Back Pain
Chapter 51: Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
VIII Adult Spinal Deformities and Related Problems
Chapter 52: Adult Idiopathic and Degenerative Scoliosis
Chapter 53: Sagittal Plane Deformities in Adults
Chapter 54: Spondylolysis and Spondylolisthesis in Adults
IX Spinal Trauma
Chapter 55: Upper Cervical Spine Trauma
Chapter 56: Lower Cervical Spine Injuries
Chapter 57: Thoracic and Lumbar Spine Fractures
Chapter 58; Sacral Fractures
Chapter 59: Spinal Cord Injury
Chapter 60: Cervical Spine Injuries in Athletes
Chapter 61: Lumbar Spine Injuries in Athletes
X Systemic Problems Affecting the Spinal Column
Chapter 62: Disorders of the Spinal Cord and Related Structures
Chapter 63: Primary Spine Tumors
Chapter 64: Metastatic Spine Tumors
Chapter 65: Metabolic Bone Diseases and the Spine
Chapter 66: Treatment Options for Osteoporotic Vertebral Compression Fractures
Chapter 67: Spinal Infections
Chapter 68: Rheumatoid Arthritis
Chapter 69: Ankylosing Spondylitis
XI Emerging Spinal Technologies
Chapter 70: Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery
Chapter 71: Artificial Disc Replacement
Chapter 72: Bone Grafts, Bone Graft Substitutes, and Biologics
Description
Spine Secrets Plus—a Secrets Series® title in the new PLUS format— gives you the answers you need to succeed on your rotations, your boards, and your career. Dr. Vincent J. Devlin provides the expert perspective you need to grasp the nuances of spine surgery and related specialties. This new edition offers expanded coverage, a larger format, and colorful visual elements to provide an overall enhanced learning experience. All this, along with the popular question-and answer approach, makes it a perfect concise board review tool and a handy clinical reference.
Key Features
- Prepare effectively with the proven question-and-answer format of the highly acclaimed Secrets Series®.
- Master all common conditions and their treatments.
- Identify key facts using the "Top 100 Secrets".
- Review material quickly thanks to bulleted lists, tables, and short answers.
- Apply memory aids and "secrets" from experts in the field.
About the Authors
Vincent Devlin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Orthopaedic Surgeon, Silver Spring, Maryland