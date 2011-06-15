Spine Secrets Plus - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323069526, 9780323081627

Spine Secrets Plus

2nd Edition

Authors: Vincent Devlin
eBook ISBN: 9780323081627
Paperback ISBN: 9780323069526
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 15th June 2011
Page Count: 544
Table of Contents

I. Regional Spinal Anatomy

Chapter 1: Clinically Relevant Anatomy of the Cervical Region

Chapter 2: Clinically Relevant Anatomy of the Thoracic Region

Chapter 3: Clinically Relevant Anatomy of the Lumbar and Sacral Region

II Clinical Evaluation of the Spine Patient

Chapter 4: Evaluation of Cervical Spine Disorders

Chapter 5: Evaluation of Thoracic and Lumbar Spine Disorders

Chapter 6: Evaluation of the Spine Trauma Patient

Chapter 7: Evaluation of Spinal Deformities

Chapter 8: Disability Evaluation

III Spinal Imaging

Chapter 9: Strategies for Imaging in Spinal Disorders

Chapter 10: Radiographic Assessment of the Spine

Chapter 11: Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Spine

Chapter 12: Computed Tomography and CT-Myelography

Chapter 13: Nuclear Imaging and Spinal Disorders

IV Assesssment and Non-surgical Management of Spinal Disorders

Chapter 14: Rehabilitation Medicine Approaches to Spinal Disorders

Chapter 15: Pharmacologic Management of Chronic Spinal Pain

Chapter 16: Diagnostic and Theraputic Spinal Injections

Chapter 17: Electrodiagnosis in Spinal Disorders

Chapter 18: Spinal Orthoses

Chapter 19: Complementary and Alternative Medicine Treatment for Back Pain

V Surgical Management of the Spine: General Considerations

Chapter 20: Indications for Surgical Intervention in Spinal Disorders

Chapter 21: When Not to Operate for Spinal Disorders

Chapter 22: Preoperative Assessment and Planning for Patients Undergoing Spine Surgery

Chapter 23: Procedures for Decompression of the Spinal Cord and Nerve Roots

Chapter 24: Spinal Arthrodesis and Bone-Grafting Techniques

Chapter 25: Surgical Approaches to the Cervical Spine

Chapter 26: Approaches to the Anterior Thoracic and Lumbar Spine

Chapter 27: Posterior Surgical Approaches to the Thoracic and Lumbar Spine

Chapter 28: Cervical Spinal Instrumentation

Chapter 29: Thoracic and Lumbar Spine Instrumentation

Chapter 30: Instrumentation and Fusion of the Spine to the Sacrum and Pelvis

Chapter 31: Intraoperative Neurophysiologic Monitoring during Spinal Procedures

Chapter 32: Anesthesia and Related Intraoperative Considerations in Spine Surgery

Chapter 33: Postoperative Management and Complications after Spine Surgery

Chapter 34: Revision Spine Surgery

Chapter 35: Spinal Cord Stimulation and Implantable Drug Delivery Systems

VI Pediatric Spinal Deformities and Related Disorders

Chapter 36: Pediatric Back Pain

Chapter 37: Pediatric Cervical Disorders

Chapter 38: Spondylolysis and Spondylolisthesis in Pediatric Patients

Chapter 39: Idiopathic Scoliosis

Chapter 40: Sagittal Plane Deformities in Pediatric Patients

Chapter 41: Neuromuscular Spinal Deformities

Chapter 42: Congenital Spinal Deformities

Chapter 43: Special Surgical Techniques for the Growing Spine

Chapter 44: Pediatric Spine Trauma

VII Degenerative Disorders of the Adult Spine

Chapter 45: Pathophysiology of Degenerative Disorders of the Spine

Chapter 46: Cervical Degenerative Disorders

Chapter 47: Thoracic Disc Herniation and Stenosis

Chapter 48: Low Back Pain: Assessment and Initial Management

Chapter 49: Lumbar Disc Herniation

Chapter 50: Discogenic Low Back Pain

Chapter 51: Lumbar Spinal Stenosis

VIII Adult Spinal Deformities and Related Problems

Chapter 52: Adult Idiopathic and Degenerative Scoliosis

Chapter 53: Sagittal Plane Deformities in Adults

Chapter 54: Spondylolysis and Spondylolisthesis in Adults

IX Spinal Trauma

Chapter 55: Upper Cervical Spine Trauma

Chapter 56: Lower Cervical Spine Injuries

Chapter 57: Thoracic and Lumbar Spine Fractures

Chapter 58; Sacral Fractures

Chapter 59: Spinal Cord Injury

Chapter 60: Cervical Spine Injuries in Athletes

Chapter 61: Lumbar Spine Injuries in Athletes

X Systemic Problems Affecting the Spinal Column

Chapter 62: Disorders of the Spinal Cord and Related Structures

Chapter 63: Primary Spine Tumors

Chapter 64: Metastatic Spine Tumors

Chapter 65: Metabolic Bone Diseases and the Spine

Chapter 66: Treatment Options for Osteoporotic Vertebral Compression Fractures

Chapter 67: Spinal Infections

Chapter 68: Rheumatoid Arthritis

Chapter 69: Ankylosing Spondylitis

XI Emerging Spinal Technologies

Chapter 70: Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

Chapter 71: Artificial Disc Replacement

Chapter 72: Bone Grafts, Bone Graft Substitutes, and Biologics

Description

Spine Secrets Plus—a Secrets Series® title in the new PLUS format— gives you the answers you need to succeed on your rotations, your boards, and your career. Dr. Vincent J. Devlin provides the expert perspective you need to grasp the nuances of spine surgery and related specialties. This new edition offers expanded coverage, a larger format, and colorful visual elements to provide an overall enhanced learning experience.

Key Features

  Master all common conditions and their treatments.

  • Master all common conditions and their treatments.

  Identify key facts using the "Top 100 Secrets".

  • Review material quickly thanks to bulleted lists, tables, and short answers.

  Apply memory aids and "secrets" from experts in the field.

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323081627
Paperback ISBN:
9780323069526

About the Authors

Vincent Devlin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Orthopaedic Surgeon, Silver Spring, Maryland

