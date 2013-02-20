Space Groups for Solid State Scientists
3rd Edition
Description
This comprehensively revised – essentially rewritten – new edition of the 1990 edition (described as "extremely useful" by MATHEMATICAL REVIEWS and as "understandable and comprehensive" by Scitech) guides readers through the dense array of mathematical information in the International Tables Volume A. Thus, most scientists seeking to understand a crystal structure publication can do this from this book without necessarily having to consult the International Tables themselves. This remains the only book aimed at non-crystallographers devoted to teaching them about crystallographic space groups.
Key Features
- Reflecting the bewildering array of recent changes to the International Tables, this new edition brings the standard of science well up-to-date, reorganizes the logical order of chapters, improves diagrams and presents clearer explanations to aid understanding
- Clarifies, condenses and simplifies the meaning of the deeply written, complete Tables of Crystallography into manageable chunks
- Provides a detailed, multi-factor, interdisciplinary explanation of how to use the International Tables for a number of possible, hitherto unexplored uses
- Presents essential knowledge to those needing the necessary but missing pedagogical support and detailed advice – useful for instance in symmetry of domain walls in solids
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Point Symmetry Operations
What is Symmetry?
1.1 Symmetry Operations
1.2 Point Symmetry Operations
1.3 Hexagonal Coordinates
Chapter 2. Crystal Systems
Haüy’s Legacy
2.1 Lattice
2.2 Unit Cell
2.3 Crystal Structure
2.4 Crystal Systems
2.5 Summary
Chapter 3. Bravais Lattices
Symmetry and Lattices
3.1 Centering of Lattices
3.2 The 14 Bravais Lattices
3.3 Primitive Cells of the 14 Bravais Lattices
3.4 The Wigner–Seitz Unit Cell
3.5 Two-Dimensional Lattices
Chapter 4. Crystallographic Point Groups
Introduction to Groups
4.1 Development of Crystallographic Point Groups
4.2 The Point Groups for Each Crystal System
4.3 The 32 Point Groups from Holohedries
4.4 Laue Classes and Groups
4.5 Point Group Notation
Chapter 5. Development of Space Groups
Space Group Operators
5.1 The Symmorphic Space Groups
5.2 Non-Symmorphic Operations
5.3 Point Group of a Space Group
5.4 Space Groups
5.5 Derivation of Space Groups
5.6 Space Group Classifications
5.7 Two-Dimensional Space Groups
5.8 Subperiodic Groups
Problems
Chapter 6. Reading the Tables
What Does the ITA Tell Us?
6.1 Crystal Structure and Space Groups
6.2 ‘Typical’ Pages of the ITA
6.3 Example Pages from the ITA
6.4 Subgroups and Supergroups
6.5 Space Group Symmetry Operations
6.6 Hall Space Group Symbols
Chapter 7. Space Group Applications
And Now Atoms
7.1 Face-Centered Cubic Structures
7.2 Primitive Cubic Structures
7.3 Body-Centered Cubic Structures
7.4 Diamond Structure
7.5 Spinel Structure
7.6 Zinc Sulphide Structure
7.7 Chalcopyrite
7.8 Semiconductor Superlattices
7.9 Structural Phase Transitions in Crystals
7.10 Displacive SPTs
7.11 Proteins
7.12 Crystallographic Information File
7.13 Ferroic Phase Transitions
7.14 Surface Structure Plane and Layer Groups
7.15 Diffusion, Disordered Structures and Point Defects
7.16 Euclidean normalizers
7.17 Non-Crystallographic Symmetry
7.18 Structures with Z′ > 1
7.19 Icosahedral Symmetry
7.20 Incommensurate Modulations
7.21 Charge Density Wave
7.22 Quasicrystals
Chapter 8. Antisymmetry
Bicolor Symmetry
8.1 Black and White Antisymmetry Groups
8.2 Effect on Vectors
8.3 Magnetic Point Groups
8.4 Translational Subgroups of Magnetic Groups
8.5 Black and White Space Groups
8.6 Magnetic Space Groups
8.7 Examples of Magnetic Structures
8.8 Representation Method
8.9 OG/BNS Magnetic Group Symbols
Appendix 1. Matrices Representing the Symmetry Operations
Jones’ Faithful Representation Symbols
Appendix 2. Crystal Families, Systems, and Bravais Lattices
Appendix 3. The 14 Bravais Lattices
24 Wigner–Seitz Cells
Appendix 4. The 32 Crystallographic Point Groups
Appendix 5. Diagrams for the 32 Point Groups
Stereograms
Some Shapes Illustrating the 32 Point Groups
Appendix 6. Symbols
Symbols of Symmetry Planes
Symbols of Symmetry Axes
Order of Symbols
Three-dimensional lattices
Two-dimensional lattices
Appendix 7. The Space Groups
11 Enantiomorphic Space Group Pairs
The 230 Space Groups
Triclinic System
Monoclinic System
Orthorhombic System
Orthorhombic System
Tetragonal System
Tetragonal System
Trigonal System Hexagonal System
Cubic System
Appendix 8. The Reciprocal Lattice and Diffraction
Scattering from Disordered Structures
Appendix 9. Some Interesting Structures
A9-1 CeM2Si2
A9-2 Rutile
A9-3 Nickel Arsenide
A9-4 Cuprite
A9-5 Nb3Sn
A9-6 Perovskites and Their Superstructures
A9-7 Perovskite-like Phases
A9-8 Strukturbericht Notation
Appendix 10. Translational Subgroups of Magnetic Space Groups
Appendix 11. Cubic Space Group Diagrams
Appendix 12. Pitfalls
Bibliography
Solutions
Chapter 1
Chapter 2
Chapter 3
Chapter 4
Chapter 5
Chapter 6
Chapter 7
Chapter 8
Formula Index
Details
No. of pages: 432
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 20th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123946157
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123944009
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128100615
About the Author
Michael Glazer
Gerald Burns
Affiliations and Expertise
IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center, Yorktown Heights, New York
Reviews
Praise for First Edition:
"Space Groups for Solid State Scientists fills a definite need and fills it well....The book is clearly written, in a very readable style. It is lavishly illustrated and well printed. It contains many examples to illustrate the points being made, and these, together with the problems for solution at the end of each chapter, make it suitable for use as a textbook at the graduate level. In addition to its role as a guide to the International Tables the book is valuable for the research scientist because of the many tables it presents." --PHYSICS TODAY
"An understandable and comprehensive guide...Of particular interest in this new edition are the discussions of space groups application to such timely topics as high-temperature superconductors, phase transitions, semiconductor superlattices, incommensurate modulation, and icosahedral symmetry." --SCITECH
"The book will be extremely useful to those who are interested in improving their knowledge of space groups for the determination of complicated structures." --MATHEMATICAL REVIEWS