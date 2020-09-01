Solving Urban Infrastructure Problems Using Smart City Technologies
1st Edition
Handbook on Planning, Design, Development, and Regulation
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Solving Urban Infrastructure Problems Using Smart City Technologies is the most complete guide for integrating next generation smart city technologies into the very foundation of urban areas worldwide, showing how to make urban areas more efficient, more sustainable, and safer.Smart cities are complex systems of systems that encompass all aspects of modern urban life. A key component of their success is creating an ecosystem of smart infrastructures that can work together to enable dynamic, real-time interactions between urban subsystems such as transportation, energy, healthcare, housing, food, entertainment, work, social interactions, and governance. Solving Urban Infrastructure Problems Using Smart City Technologies is a complete reference for building a holistic, system-level perspective on smart and sustainable cities, leveraging big data analytics and strategies for planning, zoning, and public policy. It offers in-depth coverage and practical solutions for how smart cities can utilize resident’s intellectual and social capital, press environmental sustainability, increase personalization, mobility, and higher quality of life.
Key Features
- Brings together experts from academia, government and industry to offer state-of- the-art solutions for urban system problems, showing how smart technologies can be used to improve the lives of the billions of people living in cities across the globe
- Demonstrates practical implementation solutions through real-life case studies
- Enhances reader comprehension with learning aid such as hands-on exercises, questions and answers, checklists, chapter summaries, chapter review questions, exercise problems, and more
Readership
Smart cities and critical infrastructure academic and corporate researchers, graduate students, professors, scientists, professionals, and policy-makers
Table of Contents
Part 1: Overview of Smart Cities and Infrastructure Technologies
1. Creating Smart Cities
2. Technologies and Trends
3. Infrastructure Components
4. Buildings and Urban Spaces
5. Mobility Systems
6. Urbanization
7. Priority Activities
Part 2: Development and Management
8. Planning and Development
9. Design Principles and Policy Approaches
10. Governance
Part 3: Standardization And Regulation
11. Standardization Requirements
12. Regulating, Sharing, and Financing
Part 4: Renewable Energy and Smart Grid Technologies
13. Energy Management Chapter 14: Distributed Energy
15. Smart Utilities
16. Smart Grids
Part 5: Technologies and Solutions
17. Recommendations Chapter 18: Science, Technology And Innovation-Driven Solutions
Part 6: The Future of Smart Cities
19. Towards Futuristic, Livable, High-performance, Entrepreneurial Smart Cities
20. Resilient Smart Grids, Vehicle-to-Grid, and Microgrids
21. The Future of Urban Development
Part 7: Appendices
A. Smart Cities Implementation and Deployment Companies
B. Smart Cities Products
C. Smart Cities Standards
D. List of Miscellaneous Resources
E. Frequently Asked Questions
F. Case Studies
G. Answers to Review Questions/Exercises, Hands-On Projects, and Case Projects By Chapter
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128168165
About the Author
John Vacca
John Vacca is an internationally known information technology consultant, researcher, author or editor of more than 80 books. His most recent books include Computer and Information Security Handbook 3E, Network and System Security 2E, Cyber Security and IT Infrastructure Protection, Managing Information Security 2E and Biometric Technologies and Verification Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Techwrite, Ohio, USA