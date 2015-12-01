Solving Modern Crime in Financial Markets

""Frunza does an excellent job of presenting theoretical, applied and case study discussions. Detailed and technical concepts are explained in a clear manner. The book is very timely especially with respect to the sports betting market and cryptocurrencies and FX manipulation." --Bonnie Buchanan, Albers School of Business, Seattle University

"This text tackles head on how crimes committed within financial markets have a reputation for being complex and sophisticated and where ‘crime scenes’ are widely regarded as helping to conceal these already secretive activities. In focusing ‘only’ on financial crimes committed in financial markets the author has given himself a monumental task. The inherent ambition of this task is also readily apparent from his willingness to address the challenges of understanding financial crimes through the technicalities behind their commission. This makes this potentially a contribution of high importance. Many will agree with the author’s premise on the essence of innovation in paradigms of surveillance and discovery and then response, and this text recognises the practical technical challenges entailed in understanding how these activities are actually committed. This text provides an important link for making value judgements on propriety, and thus qualitative and normative judgements on whether they are properly regarded as crimes and enforced as such, a pre-requisite for which is understanding how they are actually committed and where they can be found. Focusing on the technicalities of financial crimes in such a comprehensive way makes this text distinctive. In doing so it not only provides an extremely helpful guide for those who are concerned about financial crime, and concerned to ensure they understand it, but actually in doing so it highlights the sheer enormity of this task." --Sarah Wilson, York Law School, University of York