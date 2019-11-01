Soil Degradation, Restoration and Management in a Global Change Context, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Soil degradation, processes, future treats and possible solutions
Miriam Munoz-Rojas
2. Agriculture and grazing environments
Igor Bogunovic
3. Abandoned and afforested lands
Estela Nadal-Romero
4. Environments affected by fire
Juan Francisco Martinez-Murillo
5. Mining environments
Raúl Zornoza
6. Urban areas
Carla Sofia Santos Ferreira
7. Lands affected by war
Paulo Pereira
Description
Soil Degradation, Restoration and Management in a Global Change Context, volume four in the Advances in Chemical Pollution, Environmental Management and Protection series, explores a wide breadth of emerging and state-of-the-art technologies and provides the best practices to manage soils affected by degradation. Soils are the base of life, thus a sustainable soil management is crucial in a context of global environmental change. Chapters in this new release include Soil degradation, processes, future treats and possible solutions, Agriculture and grazing environments, Abandoned and afforested lands, Environments affected by fire, Mining environments, Urban areas, and Lands affected by war.
Key Features
- Covers a wide breadth of emerging and state-of-the-art technologies
- Includes contributions from an international board of authors
- Provides a comprehensive set of reviews
- Synthesizes all aspects involved in soil degradation
Readership
Students and professionals from both soil science and land management fields, professionals in Geography, Ecology, Environmental Science, Spatial planning, Agriculture, Agronomy, Biology and Engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164150
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Paulo Pereira Serial Volume Editor
Prof. Pereira holds a PhD in Physical Geography from the University of Barcelona focused on fire impacts on ash properties. In this PhD the studied variables were modelled and mapped. He has previous experience working on spatial modelling of environmental variables and applying these results to sustainable landscape planning. Prof. Pereira was awarded the outstanding young scientist award from the Soil System Sciences Division (European Geoscience Union) and he is Editor and Guest Editor of prestigious journals in the field of environment and soil science (Land Degradation and Development, Science of the Total Environment, Geoderma, Catena and Journal of Soils and Sediments).
Affiliations and Expertise
Environment Management Centre, Mykolas Romeris Univeristy, Lithuania