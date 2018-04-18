Soil Carbon Storage
1st Edition
Modulators, Mechanisms and Modeling
Description
Soil Carbon Storage: Modulators, Mechanisms and Modeling takes a novel approach to the issue of soil carbon storage by considering soil C sequestration as a function of the interaction between biotic (e.g. microbes and plants) and abiotic (climate, soil types, management practices) modulators as a key driver of soil C. These modulators are central to C balance through their processing of C from both plant inputs and native soil organic matter. This book considers this concept in the light of state-of-the-art methodologies that elucidate these interactions and increase our understanding of a vitally important, but poorly characterized component of the global C cycle.
The book provides soil scientists with a comprehensive, mechanistic, quantitative and predictive understanding of soil carbon storage. It presents a new framework that can be included in predictive models and management practices for better prediction and enhanced C storage in soils.
Key Features
- Identifies management practices to enhance storage of soil C under different agro-ecosystems, soil types and climatic conditions
- Provides novel conceptual frameworks of biotic (especially microbial) and abiotic data to improve prediction of simulation model at plot to global scale
- Advances the conceptual framework needed to support robust predictive models and sustainable land management practices
Readership
Soil scientists, soil microbiologists, soil biologists/ecologists, soil biogeochemists, soil physicists, climatologists, agronomists, environmental scientists
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Plant communities/ land use as modulators of soil C storage
3. Microbial modulators and mechanisms of soil carbon storage
4. Leveraging new understanding of how belowground food webs stabilize soil organic matter to promote ecological intensification of agriculture
5. Climate, geography and soil abiotic properties as modulators of soil C storage
6. Coupling N and P cycling to the impact of biotic interactions
7. Management practices and soil C storage
8. Impact of global changes on soil C storage- possible mechanisms
9. Projecting soil C under future climate and land-use scenarios (modelling)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 18th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128127674
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128127667
About the Editor
Brajesh Singh
Professor Brajesh Singh is an internationally recognized expert in the field of soil biology and ecosystem ecology. His research identifies the quantitative relationships between biodiversity and ecosystem functions and how natural/anthropogenic pressures such as land-use change and climate change affect these. His applied research harnesses the knowledge gained in fundamental research to achieve sustainable development, environmental protection and food security.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Global Center for Land-Based Innovation and Professor, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney, Australia