Social Media - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081024096, 9780081024102

Social Media

1st Edition

The Academic Library Perspective

Editors: Nina Verishagen
eBook ISBN: 9780081024102
Paperback ISBN: 9780081024096
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 3rd December 2018
Page Count: 302
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
110.86
94.23
60.95
51.81
78.95
67.11
68.95
58.61
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
78.95
67.11
60.95
51.81
68.95
58.61
110.86
94.23
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

List of Contributors xiii

About the Authors xvii

Foreword xxvii

Acknowledgments xxix

Introduction xxxi

Part I The Social Media Landscape at the

Academic Library

    1. How to Assess Students’ Social Media Preferences:

      2. A Comparison at Two Academic Institutions

      Dan Sich and Mark Aaron Polger

      1. Introduction: Reason for Study

      2. Some Background

      3. Our Institutions

      4. Survey Questions

      5. Ethics Approval

      6. Timeline and Response

      7. Sampling and Distribution

      8. Questionnaire Results

      9. Recommendations and Limitations

      10. Suggestions for Future Research

      11. What to Do With the Results

      12. Conclusion

      References

    2. Social Media Committees: Sharing the Library’s Voice

      3. Alejandra Nann and Nina Verishagen

      1. Introduction

      2. University of San Diego’s Copley Library Social Media Committee

      3. Saskatchewan Polytechnic Library’s Social Media Committee

      4. Tips for Any Social Media Committee

      5. Final Words

      References

      v

      vi Contents

      Appendix A: Saskatchewan Polytechnic Library Social Media Plan 2015-20

      Appendix B: Saskatchewan Polytechnic Library Social Media Committee

      Terms of Reference—Key Excerpts

      Appendix C: Social Media Committee Guidelines Document

    3. The Right Social Media Platform for Your Library

      4. Morgan Swan

      1. Consider Your Institutional Context

      2. Identify Your Intended Outcomes or Goals

      3. Take Stock of Your Current Social Media Commitment

      4. Understand the Pros and Cons of Each Platform of Interest

      5. Determine Which Platform Best Matches Your Library

      References

    4. Social Media Best Practices: Implementing Guidelines

      5. for Disability and Copyright

      Sarah Christensen and J.J. Pionke

      1. Introduction

      2. Literature Review

      3. Social Media and Copyright

      4. Practical Guidelines on Social Media and Copyright

      5. Social Media and Accessibility

      6. Practical Guidelines on Social Media and Accessibility

      7. Conclusion

      References

      Further Reading

    5. Using Scheduling Apps to Streamline a Social Media

      6. Workflow

      Samantha Paul and Michael Holt

      1. Introduction

      2. How We Picked the Apps to Review

      3. Common Themes and Trends

      4. App Reviews

      5. Trello Case Study

      6. Conclusions

      References

      Further Reading

      　

      vii

      Part II Tried and Tested by Librarians: Social

      Media Case Studies

    6. Instagram

      1. Case Study 1: Using Instagram to Engage Students During Library Orientation

        2. Katie Hutchison and Stephanie Henderson

        1. Background

        2. Library Week

        3. The InstaHunt

        4. What Worked

        5. What Didn't Work

        6. Recommendations

        7. Using Instagram After Library Week

        8. Final Words

      2. Case Study 2: Enhancing Your Instagram Following Through Interdepartmental Collaboration

        3. Jen Park and Steve Fowler

        1. Introduction

        2. The Dilemma

        3. Proposal for Collaboration

        4. Planning

        5. Speak With Target Demographic About Contest Design

        6. Marketing

        7. What Worked

        8. What Didn't Work

        9. Recommendations

        10. Final Words

      3. Case Study 3: Student Social Media Representatives and Instagram: Connecting With the Campus Community Through Library Student Workers

        4. Laura Wilson

        1. The Situation

        2. In Heather’s Words: Her Experience Posting to Our Libraries’

          3. Instagram

        3. Analyzing Success

        4. What Worked

        5. What Didn't Work

        6. Recommendations

        7. Final Words

        Contents

        viii Contents

      4. Case Study 4: Are We Failing at Instagram?

      Matthew Blaine and Jacalyn Kremer

      　

      　

      　

      　

      　

      　

      　

      　

      　

      　

      References

    7. Twitter

      1. Case Study 1: Tweeting to Success: Managing an Academic Library’s Twitter Campaign to Enhance User Engagement

        2. Emy N. Decker

        1. Background

        2. International Games Day

        3. How Twitter Promoted International Games Day

        4. Using Twitter on International Games Day

        5. Assessment

        6. Successes

        7. What Worked

        8. Failures

        9. What Didn't Work

        10. Final Thoughts

      2. Case Study 2: Drop Everything and Tweet: Building Community on Your Campus

        3. Joanna Ewing, Amber Wilson and Karen Pruneda

        1. Campaign Background

        2. UCA Library Twitter Implementation

        3. Approach/Plan

        4. Developing Organizational Strategies

        5. Identifying Collaborators

        6. Marketing

        7. What Worked

        8. What Didn't Work

        9. Recommendations

        10. Final Words

References

　

　

　

Contents ix

      1. Case Study 3: What Do You Do When They Start Talking Back? Training Librarians for Next-Level Twitter Engagement Using Springshare’s LibAnswers

        2. Sheeji Kathuria and Amanda Clay Powers

        　

        　

        　

        　

        　

        　

        References

      2. Case Study 4: Rising Above the Noise: Increasing Local Engagement Through a Global Hashtag Campaign

Emily Jack

7.4.1

Background

 

7.4.2

The Idea

 

7.4.3

The Execution

7.4.4

Measuring Success

 

7.4.5

Why It Worked

 

7.4.6

The Best-Laid Plans...

 

7.4.7

What Worked

 

7.4.8

What Didn't Work

 

7.4.9

Recommendations

 

7.4.10

Final Words

 

　

    1. Facebook

      1. Case Study 1: Breaking Up Is Hard to Do: UAB Libraries and Facebook’s Mis(sed)connection

        2. Dana Hettich and Becca Billings

        1. Introductions

        2. Love at First Like

        3. The Test

        4. Final Words

        References

        Further Reading

      2. Case Study 2: Buying Likes: How Our Library Jumped From 200 to 1000 (Student) Likes in 5 Months

        3. Nina Verishagen and Ann Liang

        1. The Situation

        2. The Idea

          3. 　

          　

          　

          x Contents

          　

        3. So It Mostly Worked! Here’s How

        4. What Worked

        5. What Didn't Work

        6. Recommendations

        7. Where Are We Now?

        8. Final Words

        Appendix A: Comparison of "Likes" Before and After an Event or Contest 186

        References

      3. Case Study 3: So You Have Been Given the Social Media Passwords.

        4. Now What? A Trial-by-Fire Case Study in Facebook Marketing

        Molly Marcusse

        1. The Situation I Inherited

        2. The First Facebook Experiment: #FootballFriday

        3. Using the Data to Define My Audience

        4. Goals

        5. #WyoWednesday Campaign

        6. Future Plans

        7. What Worked

        8. What Didn't Work

        9. Recommendations

        10. Final Words

      References

    2. YouTube

      1. Case Study 1: Thousands of Views: Why Three Simple Library Videos Have Done So Well

        2. Dan Sich

        1. The Opportunity

        2. The Approach

        3. Disseminating and Promoting Videos

        4. Assessment and Renewal

        5. What Worked

        6. Final Words

        References

      2. Case Study 2: Show Me: Getting YouTube Videos to Your Students Through SEO

        3. Lauren Valentino Bryant

        1. Background

        2. Evaluating Traffic

          3. Contents xi

        3. Increasing Traffic

        4. Visual Instructional Design or How to Make the Videos

          5. Checklist

        5. Final Words

      References

      Further Reading

    3. Snapchat

      1. Case Study 1: Snapchat in Academic Libraries: We Ain’t Afraid of No Ghost

        2. Nicole Maddock, Monica Fazekas and Kevin Tanner

        　

        　

        　

        　

        　

        　

        　

        　

        　

        　

        　

        　

        References

      2. Case Study 2: Snap to It: Reaching Users Where They Are With Snapchat Geofilters

      Laura MacLeod Mulligan and Alexander S. Di Iorio

    10.2.1

    Background

     

    10.2.2

    The Idea

     

    10.2.3

    Measure of Success

     

    10.2.4

    Technical Aspects

     

    10.2.5

    What Worked

     

    10.2.6

    What Didn’t Work

    246

    10.2.7

    Recommendations

    10.2.8

    Final Words

    Further

    Reading

     

    　

  1. Pinterest

      1. Case Study 1: Extending the Library’s Presence Into the Virtual Space Using Pinterest

        2. Brandy R. Horne

        1. Pinterest in Libraries

          2. 　

          　

          　

          xii Contents

          　

        2. Background

        3. Enter Pinterest

        4. Creating Digital Displays Using Pinterest

        5. Sharing Pinterest Displays

        6. Limitations

        7. What Worked

        8. What Didn’t Work

        9. Recommendations

        10. Final Words

References

Index

Description

Social Media: The Academic Library Perspective provides a step-by-step guide on social media as written by somebody who has already done the work. Made up of case studies written by authors at various institutions who provide different perspectives on their institution’s use of social media, the book highlights successes and failures, while also focusing on tips for social media management in the academic library that anybody in the community can interpret and adapt. Social media platforms are dealt with systematically, making this an essential guide for librarians who want to use social media to the benefit of their library.

Key Features

  • Includes a step-by-step guide on the use of social media for academic libraries
  • Presents practical experience leveraged in the form of case studies
  • Provides quick, concise, and systematic recommendations for the use of social media
  • Written by academic librarians for academic librarians

Readership

Academic librarians, library leaders, early-career librarians, library administrators, university administrators and leaders, graduate students and researchers in library and information science

Details

No. of pages:
302
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081024102
Paperback ISBN:
9780081024096

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Nina Verishagen Editor

Nina Verishagen is Marketing Librarian at Saskatchewan Polytechnic in Canada. She has significant experience in library marketing and communication in the academic setting, focusing on building up library social presence. Previously, Nina has written about Twitter and its uses in academic libraries.

Affiliations and Expertise

Marketing Librarian, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Library, Saskatoon, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.