Social Media
1st Edition
The Academic Library Perspective
Table of Contents
List of Contributors xiii
About the Authors xvii
Foreword xxvii
Acknowledgments xxix
Introduction xxxi
Part I The Social Media Landscape at the
Academic Library
- How to Assess Students’ Social Media Preferences:
- Introduction: Reason for Study
- Some Background
- Our Institutions
- Survey Questions
- Ethics Approval
- Timeline and Response
- Sampling and Distribution
- Questionnaire Results
- Recommendations and Limitations
- Suggestions for Future Research
- What to Do With the Results
- Conclusion
- Social Media Committees: Sharing the Library’s Voice
- Introduction
- University of San Diego’s Copley Library Social Media Committee
- Saskatchewan Polytechnic Library’s Social Media Committee
- Tips for Any Social Media Committee
- Final Words
- The Right Social Media Platform for Your Library
- Consider Your Institutional Context
- Identify Your Intended Outcomes or Goals
- Take Stock of Your Current Social Media Commitment
- Understand the Pros and Cons of Each Platform of Interest
- Determine Which Platform Best Matches Your Library
- Social Media Best Practices: Implementing Guidelines
- Introduction
- Literature Review
- Social Media and Copyright
- Practical Guidelines on Social Media and Copyright
- Social Media and Accessibility
- Practical Guidelines on Social Media and Accessibility
- Conclusion
- Using Scheduling Apps to Streamline a Social Media
- Introduction
- How We Picked the Apps to Review
- Common Themes and Trends
- App Reviews
- Trello Case Study
- Conclusions
- Case Study 1: Using Instagram to Engage Students During Library Orientation
- Background
- Library Week
- The InstaHunt
- What Worked
- What Didn't Work
- Recommendations
- Using Instagram After Library Week
- Final Words
- Case Study 2: Enhancing Your Instagram Following Through Interdepartmental Collaboration
- Introduction
- The Dilemma
- Proposal for Collaboration
- Planning
- Speak With Target Demographic About Contest Design
- Marketing
- What Worked
- What Didn't Work
- Recommendations
- Final Words
- Case Study 3: Student Social Media Representatives and Instagram: Connecting With the Campus Community Through Library Student Workers
- The Situation
- In Heather’s Words: Her Experience Posting to Our Libraries’
- Analyzing Success
- What Worked
- What Didn't Work
- Recommendations
- Final Words
- Case Study 4: Are We Failing at Instagram?
- Case Study 1: Tweeting to Success: Managing an Academic Library’s Twitter Campaign to Enhance User Engagement
- Background
- International Games Day
- How Twitter Promoted International Games Day
- Using Twitter on International Games Day
- Assessment
- Successes
- What Worked
- Failures
- What Didn't Work
- Final Thoughts
- Case Study 2: Drop Everything and Tweet: Building Community on Your Campus
- Campaign Background
- UCA Library Twitter Implementation
- Approach/Plan
- Developing Organizational Strategies
- Identifying Collaborators
- Marketing
- What Worked
- What Didn't Work
- Recommendations
- Final Words
A Comparison at Two Academic Institutions
Dan Sich and Mark Aaron Polger
References
Alejandra Nann and Nina Verishagen
References
Appendix A: Saskatchewan Polytechnic Library Social Media Plan 2015-20
Appendix B: Saskatchewan Polytechnic Library Social Media Committee
Terms of Reference—Key Excerpts
Appendix C: Social Media Committee Guidelines Document
Morgan Swan
References
for Disability and Copyright
Sarah Christensen and J.J. Pionke
References
Further Reading
Workflow
Samantha Paul and Michael Holt
References
Further Reading
Part II Tried and Tested by Librarians: Social
Media Case Studies
Katie Hutchison and Stephanie Henderson
Jen Park and Steve Fowler
Laura Wilson
Matthew Blaine and Jacalyn Kremer
References
Emy N. Decker
Joanna Ewing, Amber Wilson and Karen Pruneda
References
- Case Study 3: What Do You Do When They Start Talking Back? Training Librarians for Next-Level Twitter Engagement Using Springshare’s LibAnswers
- Case Study 4: Rising Above the Noise: Increasing Local Engagement Through a Global Hashtag Campaign
Sheeji Kathuria and Amanda Clay Powers
References
Emily Jack
7.4.1
Background
7.4.2
The Idea
7.4.3
The Execution
7.4.4
Measuring Success
7.4.5
Why It Worked
7.4.6
The Best-Laid Plans...
7.4.7
What Worked
7.4.8
What Didn't Work
7.4.9
Recommendations
7.4.10
Final Words
- Case Study 1: Breaking Up Is Hard to Do: UAB Libraries and Facebook’s Mis(sed)connection
- Introductions
- Love at First Like
- The Test
- Final Words
- Case Study 2: Buying Likes: How Our Library Jumped From 200 to 1000 (Student) Likes in 5 Months
- The Situation
- The Idea
- So It Mostly Worked! Here’s How
- What Worked
- What Didn't Work
- Recommendations
- Where Are We Now?
- Final Words
- Case Study 3: So You Have Been Given the Social Media Passwords.
- The Situation I Inherited
- The First Facebook Experiment: #FootballFriday
- Using the Data to Define My Audience
- Goals
- #WyoWednesday Campaign
- Future Plans
- What Worked
- What Didn't Work
- Recommendations
- Final Words
- YouTube
- Case Study 1: Thousands of Views: Why Three Simple Library Videos Have Done So Well
- The Opportunity
- The Approach
- Disseminating and Promoting Videos
- Assessment and Renewal
- What Worked
- Final Words
- Case Study 2: Show Me: Getting YouTube Videos to Your Students Through SEO
- Background
- Evaluating Traffic
- Increasing Traffic
- Visual Instructional Design or How to Make the Videos
- Final Words
- Snapchat
- Case Study 1: Snapchat in Academic Libraries: We Ain’t Afraid of No Ghost
- Case Study 2: Snap to It: Reaching Users Where They Are With Snapchat Geofilters
- Case Study 1: Extending the Library’s Presence Into the Virtual Space Using Pinterest
- Pinterest in Libraries
- Background
- Enter Pinterest
- Creating Digital Displays Using Pinterest
- Sharing Pinterest Displays
- Limitations
- What Worked
- What Didn’t Work
- Recommendations
- Final Words
Dana Hettich and Becca Billings
References
Further Reading
Nina Verishagen and Ann Liang
Appendix A: Comparison of "Likes" Before and After an Event or Contest 186
References
Now What? A Trial-by-Fire Case Study in Facebook Marketing
Molly Marcusse
References
Dan Sich
References
Lauren Valentino Bryant
Checklist
References
Further Reading
Nicole Maddock, Monica Fazekas and Kevin Tanner
References
Laura MacLeod Mulligan and Alexander S. Di Iorio
10.2.1
Background
10.2.2
The Idea
10.2.3
Measure of Success
10.2.4
Technical Aspects
10.2.5
What Worked
10.2.6
What Didn’t Work
10.2.7
Recommendations
10.2.8
Final Words
Brandy R. Horne
References
Index
Description
Social Media: The Academic Library Perspective provides a step-by-step guide on social media as written by somebody who has already done the work. Made up of case studies written by authors at various institutions who provide different perspectives on their institution’s use of social media, the book highlights successes and failures, while also focusing on tips for social media management in the academic library that anybody in the community can interpret and adapt. Social media platforms are dealt with systematically, making this an essential guide for librarians who want to use social media to the benefit of their library.
Key Features
- Includes a step-by-step guide on the use of social media for academic libraries
- Presents practical experience leveraged in the form of case studies
- Provides quick, concise, and systematic recommendations for the use of social media
- Written by academic librarians for academic librarians
Readership
Academic librarians, library leaders, early-career librarians, library administrators, university administrators and leaders, graduate students and researchers in library and information science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 3rd December 2018
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081024102
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081024096
About the Editors
Nina Verishagen Editor
Nina Verishagen is Marketing Librarian at Saskatchewan Polytechnic in Canada. She has significant experience in library marketing and communication in the academic setting, focusing on building up library social presence. Previously, Nina has written about Twitter and its uses in academic libraries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Marketing Librarian, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Library, Saskatoon, Canada