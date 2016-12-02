Smith's Anesthesia for Infants and Children
9th Edition
Description
Now thoroughly up to date with new chapters and new multimedia resources, Smith’s Anesthesia for Infants and Children, 9th Edition, by Drs. Peter Davis and Franklyn Cladis, covers the information you need to provide effective perioperative care for any type of pediatric surgery. Leading experts in pediatric anesthesia bring you up to date with every aspect of both basic science and clinical practice, helping you incorporate the latest clinical guidelines and innovations in your practice.
Key Features
- Quick-reference appendices : drug dosages, growth curves, normal values for pulmonary function tests, and a listing of common and uncommon syndromes.
- Outstanding visual guidance in full color throughout the book.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
PART I Basic Principles and Physiology
1. Special Characteristics of Pediatric Anesthesia
2. Behavioral Development
3. Respiratory Physiology
4. Cardiovascular Physiology
5. Regulation of Fluids and Electrolytes
6. Thermoregulation
PART II Pharmacology
7. Developmental Pharmacology
8. Intravenous Agents
9. Inhaled Anesthetic Agents
10. Local Anesthetic Agents
11. Opioids
12. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents
13. Anesthetic Adjuncts
PART III General Approach
14. Psychological Aspects of Pediatric Anesthesia
15. Preoperative Preparation
16. Equipment
17. Monitoring
18. Airway Management
19. Induction, Maintenance, and Recovery
20. Blood Conservation and Transfusion Medicine
21. Pain Management
22. Regional Anesthesia
PART IV Clinical Management of Specialized Surgical Problems
23. Neonatology for Anesthesiologists
24. Anesthesia for General Surgery in the Neonate
25. Anesthesia for Fetal Surgery
26. Anesthesia for Congenital Heart Disease
27. Congenital Cardiac Anesthesia: Non-Bypass Procedures
28. Anesthesia for Neurosurgery
29. Anesthesia for Thoracic Surgery
30. Anesthesia for General Abdominal and Urologic Surgery
31. Anesthesia for Pediatric Otorhinolaryngologic Surgery
32. Anesthesia for Pediatric Plastic Surgery
33. Anesthesia for Orthopedic Surgery
34. Anesthesia for Ophthalmic Surgery
35. Anesthesia for Organ Transplantation
36. Anesthesia for Conjoined Twins
37. Anesthesia for the Pediatric Trauma Patient
38. Anesthesia for Burn Injuries
39. Anesthesia for Pediatric Dentistry
40. Anesthesia and Sedation for Pediatric Procedures Outside the Operating Room
41. Pediatric Sedation
42. Anesthesia for Same-Day Surgery
43. Anesthesia for Surgical Missions
PART V Systemic Disorders and Associated Problems
44. Endocrine Disorders
45. Respiratory Disorders
46. Cardiovascular Disorders
47. Hematology and Coagulation Disorders
48. Oncologic Disorders
49. Genetic Muscle Disorders
50. Malignant Hyperthermia
51. Pediatric Obesity
52. Special Pediatric Disorders
53. Dermatology for the Anesthesiologist
PART VI Critical Care in Pediatric Anesthesia
54. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
55. Critical Care Medicine
56. Cardiac Intensive Care Unit
57. Safety and Outcome in Pediatric Anesthesia
58. History of Pediatric Anesthesia
59. Medicolegal and Ethical Aspects
60. Statistics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 2nd December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323388702
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323388696
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323341257
About the Editor
Peter Davis
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine; Anesthesiologist-in-Chief, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Franklyn Cladis
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor Department of Anesthesiology University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania