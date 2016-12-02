Smith's Anesthesia for Infants and Children - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323341257, 9780323388702

Smith's Anesthesia for Infants and Children

9th Edition

Editors: Peter Davis Franklyn Cladis
eBook ISBN: 9780323388702
eBook ISBN: 9780323388696
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323341257
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2016
Page Count: 1424
Description

Now thoroughly up to date with new chapters and new multimedia resources, Smith’s Anesthesia for Infants and Children, 9th Edition, by Drs. Peter Davis and Franklyn Cladis, covers the information you need to provide effective perioperative care for any type of pediatric surgery. Leading experts in pediatric anesthesia bring you up to date with every aspect of both basic science and clinical practice, helping you incorporate the latest clinical guidelines and innovations in your practice.

Key Features

  • Quick-reference appendices: drug dosages, growth curves, normal values for pulmonary function tests, and a listing of common and uncommon syndromes.

  • Outstanding visual guidance in full color throughout the book.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

PART I Basic Principles and Physiology

1. Special Characteristics of Pediatric Anesthesia

　　

2. Behavioral Development

　　

3. Respiratory Physiology

　　

4. Cardiovascular Physiology

　　

5. Regulation of Fluids and Electrolytes

　　

6. Thermoregulation

　　

PART II Pharmacology

7. Developmental Pharmacology

　　

8. Intravenous Agents

　　

9. Inhaled Anesthetic Agents

　　

10. Local Anesthetic Agents

　　

11. Opioids

　　

12. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents

　　

13. Anesthetic Adjuncts

　　

PART III General Approach

14. Psychological Aspects of Pediatric Anesthesia

　　

15. Preoperative Preparation

　　

16. Equipment

　　

17. Monitoring

　　

18. Airway Management

　　

19. Induction, Maintenance, and Recovery

　　

20. Blood Conservation and Transfusion Medicine

　　

21. Pain Management

　　

22. Regional Anesthesia

　　

PART IV Clinical Management of Specialized Surgical Problems

23. Neonatology for Anesthesiologists

　　

24. Anesthesia for General Surgery in the Neonate

　　

25. Anesthesia for Fetal Surgery

　　

26. Anesthesia for Congenital Heart Disease

　　

27. Congenital Cardiac Anesthesia: Non-Bypass Procedures

　　

28. Anesthesia for Neurosurgery

　　

29. Anesthesia for Thoracic Surgery

　　

30. Anesthesia for General Abdominal and Urologic Surgery

　　

31. Anesthesia for Pediatric Otorhinolaryngologic Surgery

　　

32. Anesthesia for Pediatric Plastic Surgery

　　

33. Anesthesia for Orthopedic Surgery

　　

34. Anesthesia for Ophthalmic Surgery

　　

35. Anesthesia for Organ Transplantation

　　

36. Anesthesia for Conjoined Twins

　　

37. Anesthesia for the Pediatric Trauma Patient

　　

38. Anesthesia for Burn Injuries

　　

39. Anesthesia for Pediatric Dentistry

　　

40. Anesthesia and Sedation for Pediatric Procedures Outside the Operating Room

　　

41. Pediatric Sedation

　　

42. Anesthesia for Same-Day Surgery

　　

43. Anesthesia for Surgical Missions

　　

PART V Systemic Disorders and Associated Problems

44. Endocrine Disorders

　　

45. Respiratory Disorders

　　

46. Cardiovascular Disorders

　　

47. Hematology and Coagulation Disorders

　　

48. Oncologic Disorders

　　

49. Genetic Muscle Disorders

　　

50. Malignant Hyperthermia

　　

51. Pediatric Obesity

　　

52. Special Pediatric Disorders

　　

53. Dermatology for the Anesthesiologist

　　

PART VI Critical Care in Pediatric Anesthesia

54. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

　　

55. Critical Care Medicine

　　

56. Cardiac Intensive Care Unit

　　

57. Safety and Outcome in Pediatric Anesthesia

　　

58. History of Pediatric Anesthesia

　　

59. Medicolegal and Ethical Aspects

　　

60. Statistics

　　

About the Editor

Peter Davis

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine; Anesthesiologist-in-Chief, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Franklyn Cladis

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor Department of Anesthesiology University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

