Sleep Apnea and Snoring
2nd Edition
Surgical and Non-Surgical Therapy
Description
Recent years have brought many significant changes to the field of sleep apnea and snoring, and this revised 2nd Edition keeps you up to date with every effective intervention. Sleep Apnea and Snoring: Surgical and Non-Surgical Therapy, 2nd Edition, takes a focused, multidisciplinary approach to all sleep apnea and snoring related illnesses, making it an outstanding reference for surgery in this key area within otolaryngology. New chapters, new video clips, new techniques and procedures, and new contributing authors ensure that you’re completely up to date.
Table of Contents
Section A INTRODUCTION
1. The role of the otolaryngologist and future perspectives in the treatment of snoring and obstructive sleep apnea
Section B DIAGNOSIS
2. Signs and symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea and upper airway resistance syndrome
3. Airway evaluation in obstructive sleep apnea
4. Clinical polysomnography
5. Home Sleep Testing
6. Drug-Induced Sleep Endoscopy (DISE)
Section C NON-SURGICAL TREATMENT OF OSA/HS
7. Obstructive sleep apnea: decision making and treatment algorithm
8. CPAP, APAP and BIPAP
9. Analysis of NCPAP failures
10. Oral Appliance Therapy by the Otolaryngologist
Section D SURGICAL TREATMENT OF OSA/HS
11. Rationale and indications for surgical treatment
12. The impact of surgical treatment of OSA on cardiac risk factors
Section E ANESTHESIA FOR OSA/HS
13. Perioperative monitoring in obstructive sleep apnea hypopnea syndrome
14. Perioperative and anesthesia management
Section F TREATMENT SELECTION
15. Friedman tongue position and the staging of obstructive sleep apnea/hypopnea syndrome
16. Algorithm for Surgery: Palatopharyngoplasty First and Foremost
17. Algorithm for Multilevel Treatment: Riley-Powell and Stanford Experience
18. Lingual Tonsil Grading System
19. The Effect of Oral Positioning on the Hypopharyngeal Airway
20. Algorithm for Multilevel Treatment
Section G NASAL SURGERY FOR THE TREATMENT OF OSA/HS
21. Nasal obstruction and sleep- disordered breathing
22. Minimally Invasive Nasal valve repair
23. Plastic Surgery Techniques for Correction of Nasal Valve Collapse
24. New Techniques in Nasal Valve Repair
25. Inferior Turbinate Reduction
Section H MINIMALLY INVASIVE PALATAL PROCEDURES
26. Role of Laser Surgery in Treatment of OSA
27. Cautery Assisted Palate Surgery and Anterior Palatoplasty
28. Injection snoreplasty
29. Sling Snoreplasty
30. Elevoplasty
31. Soft Palate Implants
Section I PALATAL SURGERY
32. Classic Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty
33. Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty – Patient Selection and Effects on the Airway
34. Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty – the Fairbanks technique
35. Zetapalatopharyngoplasty (ZPP)
36. The uvulopalatal flap
37. Modified uvulopalatopharyngoplasty with uvula preservation
38. Transpalatal advancement pharyngoplasty
39. Expansion sphincter pharyngoplasty
40. Lateral pharyngoplasty
41. Barbed Snore Surgery, BSS
Section J MINIMALLY INVASIVE HYPOPHARYNGEAL PROCEDURES
42. Fundamentals of minimally invasive radiofrequency applications in ear, nose and throat medicine
43. Radiofrequency tongue base reduction in sleep-disordered breathing
44. Endoscopic Coblator Open Tongue Base Resection for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
45. A minimally invasive technique for tongue base stabilization
46. Endoscopic coblation lingual tonsillectomy
47. Electrical Stimulation
48. Upper Airway Stimulation: Implanted Neurostimulation Device for Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea
49. Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation: Targeted Neurostimulation Device for Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Section K HYPOPHARYNGEAL SURGERY
50. Multilevel pharyngeal surgeryfor obstructive sleep apnea
51. External Submucosal Glossectomy
52. Genioglossus advancement in sleep apnea surgery
53. Hyoid suspension
54. Management of the Epiglottis
55. Trans-Oral Robotic assisted Surgery (TORS) for OSA
56. Multilevel surgery with/without genioglossal advancement
Section L MAXILLOFACIAL SURGICAL TECHNIQUES
57. Maxillofacial surgical techniques for hypopharyngeal obstruction in obstructive sleep apnea
58. Modified maxillomandibular advancement technique
59. Maxillary Distraction Osteogenesis with Palatal Implants for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Section M TRACHEOSTOMY FOR OSAHS
60. Tracheostomy for sleep apnea
61. Speech-ready, long-term tube-free tracheostomy for obstructive sleep apnea
Section N POSTOPERATIVE MANAGEMENT AND COMPLICATIONS
62. The postoperative management of OSA patients after uvulopalatopharyngoplasty. Inpatient or outpatient?
63. Multi-modality management of nasopharyngeal stenosis following uvulopalatopharyngoplasty
64. Current techniques for the treatment of velopharyngeal insufficiency
65. Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty: analysis of failure
66. Salvage of failed palate procedures for sleep-disordered breathing
67. Revision uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP) by Z-palatoplasty (ZPP)
Section O PEDIATRIC OSAHS
68. Management of sleep-related breathing disorders in children
69. Evaluation and Management of Persistent Pediatric Obstructive Sleep Apnea
70. Current techniques of adenoidectomy
71. Intracapsular Microdebrider-assisted and Coblation tonsillectomy
72. Laryngomalacia
73. Drug Induced Sleep Endoscopy for Children
74. Prevention and Correction of Pediatric OSA and Post-T&A Relapse: A Non-surgical Orthodontic Approach
Section P FUTURE OF OSA TREATMENT
75. Innovations in Surgical Treatment of OSA
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 18th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323461375
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323461368
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323443395
About the Editor
Michael Friedman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Section of Head & Neck Surgery, Department of Otolaryngology and Brochoesophagology, Rush Medical College of Rush University, Rush Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center; Director of the Advanced Center for Specialty Care, Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Chicago, IL
Ofer Jacobowitz
Affiliations and Expertise
MD PhD FAASM, Co-director of sleep, ENT and Allergy Associates, Assistant Professor, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY”