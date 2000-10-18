Separation, Preconcentration and Spectrophotometry in Inorganic Analysis, Volume 10
1st Edition
Spectrophotometry enables one to determine, with good precision and sensitivity, almost all the elements present in small and trace quantities of any material. The method is particularly useful in the determination of non-metals and allows the determination elements in a large range of concentrations (from single % to low ppm levels) in various materials.
In Separation, Preconcentration and Spectrophotometry in Inorganic Analysis, much attention has been paid to separation and preconcentration methods, since they play an essential role in increasing the selectivity and sensitivity of spectrophotometric methods. Separation and preconcentration methods have also been utilised in other determination techniques.
Spectrophotometric methods which are widely used for the determination of the elements in a large variety of inorganic materials are presented in the book whilst separation and preconcentration procedures combined with spectrophotometry are also described.
This book contains recent advances in spectrophotometry, detailed discussion of the instrumentation, and the techniques and reagents used for spectrophotometric determination of elements in a wide range of materials as well as a detailed discussion of separation and preconcentration procedures that precede the spectrophotometric detection.
For analytical chemists interested in environment protection, geology, biology in both research and industrial establishments.
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2000
- Published:
- 18th October 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080541082
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444505248
E. Kloczko Editor
Poland
Z. Marczenko Author
Maria Balcerzak Author
Maria Balcerzak is a full Professor of analytical chemistry in the Faculty of Chemistry of the Warsaw University of Technology, Warsaw, Poland. Her research activity has been focused on analytical chemistry of the noble metals, speciation analysis of metals and metalloids in biological as well as environmental materials, and the examination of food products for trace amounts of inorganic and organic components. Specific topics of her research include the development of methods for the examination of complex (food, biological, pharmaceutical, and environmental) materials with the use of various instrumental techniques, mainly UV-Vis spectrophotometry, MS and ICP-MS, and ion chromatography. She is a co-author of books and author of book chapters published by Polish Scientific Publisher, Binom Publisher (Moscow), Malamut Publisher (Poland), Elsevier, Springer, and Wiley & Sons, and she has published about 80 scientific papers.
Department of Analytical Chemistry, Warsaw University of Technology, Warsaw, Poland