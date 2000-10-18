Separation, Preconcentration and Spectrophotometry in Inorganic Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444505248, 9780080541082

Separation, Preconcentration and Spectrophotometry in Inorganic Analysis, Volume 10

1st Edition

Editors: E. Kloczko
Authors: Z. Marczenko Maria Balcerzak
eBook ISBN: 9780080541082
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444505248
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th October 2000
Page Count: 528
Table of Contents

Preface. Abbreviations. General. Separation and preconcentration of elements. Principles of spectrophotometry. Spectrophotometric methods. Spectrophotometric reagents. Determination of Elements. Alkali metals. Aluminium. Antimony. Arsenic. Beryllium. Bismuth. Boron. Bromine. Cadmium. Calcium. Carbon. Chlorine. Chromium. Cobalt. Copper. Fluorine. Gallium. Germanium. Gold. Indium. Iodine. Iron. Lead. Magnesium. Manganese. Mercury. Molybdenum and tungsten. Nickel. Niobium and tantalum. Nitrogen. Oxygen. Palladium. Phosphorus. Platinum. Rare-earth elements. Rhenium. Rhodium and iridium. Ruthenium and osmium. Scandium. Selenium. Silicon. Silver. Strontium and barium. Sulphur. Tellurium. Thallium. Thorium. Tin. Titanium. Uranium. Vanadium. Zinc. Zirconium and hafnium. Appendix. Index.

Description

Spectrophotometry enables one to determine, with good precision and sensitivity, almost all the elements present in small and trace quantities of any material. The method is particularly useful in the determination of non-metals and allows the determination elements in a large range of concentrations (from single % to low ppm levels) in various materials.

In Separation, Preconcentration and Spectrophotometry in Inorganic Analysis, much attention has been paid to separation and preconcentration methods, since they play an essential role in increasing the selectivity and sensitivity of spectrophotometric methods. Separation and preconcentration methods have also been utilised in other determination techniques.

Spectrophotometric methods which are widely used for the determination of the elements in a large variety of inorganic materials are presented in the book whilst separation and preconcentration procedures combined with spectrophotometry are also described.

This book contains recent advances in spectrophotometry, detailed discussion of the instrumentation, and the techniques and reagents used for spectrophotometric determination of elements in a wide range of materials as well as a detailed discussion of separation and preconcentration procedures that precede the spectrophotometric detection.

Readership

For analytical chemists interested in environment protection, geology, biology in both research and industrial establishments.

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080541082
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444505248

About the Editors

E. Kloczko Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Poland

About the Authors

Z. Marczenko Author

Maria Balcerzak Author

Maria Balcerzak is a full Professor of analytical chemistry in the Faculty of Chemistry of the Warsaw University of Technology, Warsaw, Poland. Her research activity has been focused on analytical chemistry of the noble metals, speciation analysis of metals and metalloids in biological as well as environmental materials, and the examination of food products for trace amounts of inorganic and organic components. Specific topics of her research include the development of methods for the examination of complex (food, biological, pharmaceutical, and environmental) materials with the use of various instrumental techniques, mainly UV-Vis spectrophotometry, MS and ICP-MS, and ion chromatography. She is a co-author of books and author of book chapters published by Polish Scientific Publisher, Binom Publisher (Moscow), Malamut Publisher (Poland), Elsevier, Springer, and Wiley & Sons, and she has published about 80 scientific papers.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Analytical Chemistry, Warsaw University of Technology, Warsaw, Poland

