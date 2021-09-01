Semiconductor Nanodevices, Volume 21
1st Edition
Physics, Technology and Applications
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Part I: Growth, Fabrication and Characterisation Techniques (including seminal work)
2. Semiconductor Growth, MBE, MOCVD
3. Fabrication Techniques Contacts Gates: Wet and Dry Etching; E beam Lithography
4. Microscopy techniques, SEM, TEM, AFM, etc - Rachel Oliver (Cambridge)
5. Low Temperature Optical Measurements
6. Low Temperature Electrical Measurements
7. Conclusion to Part I
Part II Recent Research Advances
8. Self-assembled Semiconductor Nanowires InAs, Growth Techniques and Applications to Electrical and Optical Devices
9. Quantum Dots - Single and Entangled Photon Emitters
10. Quantum Dot Lasers
11. Quantum dot solar cells - Yoshi Okada (U Tokyo)
12. Solution Processed Quantum Dots
13. Electrostatically Defined Structures 1: Quantum Point Contacts
14. Electrostatically Defined Structures 2: Quantum Dots, Thermal Effects
15. Noise Measurements in Semiconductor Nanostructures
16. Single Electron Pumps
17. Single Atom Devices
18. Strong Spin-orbit Interaction Devices
19. Silicon Microelectronics: State of the Art
20. Silicon quantum computing devices
21. Polariton Quantum Fluids in Patterned Microcavities
22. 2D Materials
23. Topological Insulators
24. Conclusion to Part II
Description
Semiconductor Nanodevices: Physics, Technology and Applications opens with a section describing the fundamental technical and scientific background to the recent research covered in the subsequent chapters. This provides a suitable background for graduate students. This section covers firstly sample fabrication and characterization techniques. The growth techniques, primarily Molecular Beam epitaxy and Metal Organic Chemical Vapour Deposition are used for the growth of high purity epitaxial materials. There is also an emphasis on self-assembled growth of quantum dots and nanowires. This is followed by a description of device fabrication techniques commonly used including optical and e-beam lithography, along with etching (wet and dry) used for the fabrication of mesas as well as ohmic contacts and gate contacts etc. Next comes a description of structural characterisation techniques. Finally, low-temperature electrical and optical measurement techniques is described.
Individual chapters review important recent advances in a range of different areas relating to semiconductor nanodevices. These include specific fabrication details for the structures described as well as a discussion of the physics accessible using these structures and devices. It is an important reference source for materials scientists and engineers who want to learn more about how semiconductor-based nanodevices are being used in a range of industry sectors.
Key Features
- Explores the major industrial applications of semiconductor nanodevices
- Explains fabrication techniques for the production of semiconductor nanodevices
- Assesses the challenges for the mass production of semiconductor nanodevices
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128220832
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
David Ritchie
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Experimental Physics and Head of Semiconductor Physics, University of Cambridge, Cavendish Laboratory, Cambridge,UK
