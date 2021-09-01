Semiconductor Nanodevices, Volume 21

Semiconductor Nanodevices: Physics, Technology and Applications opens with a section describing the fundamental technical and scientific background to the recent research covered in the subsequent chapters. This provides a suitable background for graduate students. This section covers firstly sample fabrication and characterization techniques. The growth techniques, primarily Molecular Beam epitaxy and Metal Organic Chemical Vapour Deposition are used for the growth of high purity epitaxial materials. There is also an emphasis on self-assembled growth of quantum dots and nanowires. This is followed by a description of device fabrication techniques commonly used including optical and e-beam lithography, along with etching (wet and dry) used for the fabrication of mesas as well as ohmic contacts and gate contacts etc. Next comes a description of structural characterisation techniques. Finally, low-temperature electrical and optical measurement techniques is described.

Individual chapters review important recent advances in a range of different areas relating to semiconductor nanodevices. These include specific fabrication details for the structures described as well as a discussion of the physics accessible using these structures and devices. It is an important reference source for materials scientists and engineers who want to learn more about how semiconductor-based nanodevices are being used in a range of industry sectors.