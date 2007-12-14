Security Supervision and Management
3rd Edition
The Theory and Practice of Asset Protection
The International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO) has for many years provided materials to support its certification programs. The current edition of this book is being used as the core text for the Security Supervision and Management Training/Certified in Security Supervision and Management (CSSM) Program at IFPO. The CSSM was designed in 1988 to meet the needs of the security supervisor or senior protection officer. The book has enjoyed tremendous acceptance and success in the past, and the changes in this third edition, vetted by IFPO, make it still more current and relevant.
Updates include 14 new chapters, 3 completely revised chapters, "Student Performance Objectives" in each chapter, and added information on related resources (both print and online).
- Completion of the Security Supervision and Management Program is the initial step toward the Certified in Security Supervision and Management (CSSM) designation
- Over 40 experienced security professionals contribute chapters in their area of specialty
- Revised throughout, and completely updated with 14 new chapters on topics such as Leadership, Homeland Security, Strategic Planning and Management, Budget Planning, Career Planning, and much more.
- Quizzes at the end of each chapter allow for self testing or enhanced classroom work
International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO) for the Certified in Security Supervision and Management (CCSM) candidates; Colleges and universities offering undergraduate or graduate degree programs in Security Management, Administration of Justice, Homeland Security or Emergency Management.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Writer's Gallery-profiles of the contributors
Dedication to IFPO Founder Ron Minion, MS, CPP, CPO
Forward by Louis Tyska, CPP-former ASIS International President and Lawrence J. Fennelly, CPO-author of 24 textbooks. The forward discusses Supervision, Management, Professional Development and New Supervisors/Managers.
Acknowledgements
Introduction-a discussion of the history of the text and the Security Supervision and Management Program.
Protection Officer Code of Ethics-a discussion of the IFPO Code of Ethics
Unit I Security and Asset Protection Principles
Unit I-1 Evolving a Discipline of Security
Unit I-2 The Future of Security
Unit I-2 Appendix: The Future of Security Training
Unit I-3 Key Terms and Concepts
Unit I-4 Explaining Crime: Contemporary Criminological Theory
Unit II Human Rescource Management
Unit II-1 Recruitment and Retention of Security Personnel: Understanding and Meeting the Challenge
Unit II-2 Security Personnel Selection
Unit II-3 Supervisory Characteristics and Expectations
Unit II-4 Evaluation of Uniformed Protection Officers
Unit II-5 Employee Motivation Theory and Application
Unit II-6 Employee Discipline: Policy and Practice
Unit II-7 Human Reliability
Unit III Supervision
Unit III-1 Personnel Deployment
Unit III-2 Dealing with Difficult Employees
Unit III-3 The Supervisor's Role in Handling Complaints and Grievances
Unit III-4 Unethical Acts by Security Officers
Unit III-5 Interpersonal Communications
Unit IV Training and Development
Unit IV-1 Training: Strategies, Tactics, and Challenges for Protection Managers
Unit IV-2 Orientation for Security Officers
Unit IV-3 Staff Training and Development
Unit IV-4 Curriculum design
Unit IV-5 Professional Certifications: Milestones of Professionalism
Unit V Management and Leadership
Unit V-1 Evolution of Management
Unit V-2 Time and Stress Management
Unit V-3 Project Management: An Overview
Unit V-4 Company Policy and Procedures: The Security Supervisor's Primer
Unit V-5 Total Quality Management
Unit V-6 Leadership for Protection Professionals
Unit VI Risk Management and Emergency Management
Unit VI-1 Risk Management
Unit VI-2 Why Accidents Happen: The Theories of Causation
Unit VI-3 The Supervisor's Role in Safety
Unit VI-4 Workplace Violence
Unit VI-5 Critical Incident Management in the Post-9/11 Era
Unit VI-6 Supervising During Emergencies
Unit VI-7 Supervising During Special Events
Unit VI-8 Security and Medical Response
Unit VI-9 Outsourcing in Security
Unit VI-10 Internal Loss
Unit VII Physical Security and Technology
Unit VII-1 Security Systems Design and Evaluation
Unit VII-2 Statistical Analysis
Unit VII-3 Security Technologies
Unit VII-4 High-Technology Theft
Unit VII-5 Designing Operations Control Centers
Unit VIII Investigation
Unit VIII-1 Managing Investigations
Unit VIII-2 Developing Report Writing Ability in Subordinates
Unit VIII-3 Testifying in Court
Unit IX Customer, Client and Community Relations
Unit IX-1 Customer Service and the Protection Officer: Guidelines to Achieving Excellence
Unit IX-2 The Supervisor's Role in Improving Customer Service
Unit IX-3 Tenant Relations
Unit IX-4 Uniforms and Image Projection for Protection Forces
Unit IX-5 The Relationship Between Marketing and the Security Function
Unit IX-6 Crime Prevention and Community Relations Strategies
Unit IX-7 Public-Private Sector Liaison Programs
Unit X Legal Aspects
Unit X-1 Legal Aspects of Security
Unit X-2 Managing/Supervising to Reduce Liability
Unit X-3 Sexual Harassment
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
- Published:
- 14th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080553993
About the Editor
Sandi Davies
Sandi J Davies has served as the Executive Director of the International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO) for more than 25 years. She is the former Chairperson of the Security Services Council for ASIS International, and is currently a member of the Security Services Council and the Women In Security Council of ASIS International. Sandi has edited eight editions of The Professional Protection Officer, as well as all four editions of Security Supervision: Theory and Practice of Asset Protection.
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Director, International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO)