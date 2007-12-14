The International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO) has for many years provided materials to support its certification programs. The current edition of this book is being used as the core text for the Security Supervision and Management Training/Certified in Security Supervision and Management (CSSM) Program at IFPO. The CSSM was designed in 1988 to meet the needs of the security supervisor or senior protection officer. The book has enjoyed tremendous acceptance and success in the past, and the changes in this third edition, vetted by IFPO, make it still more current and relevant.

Updates include 14 new chapters, 3 completely revised chapters, "Student Performance Objectives" in each chapter, and added information on related resources (both print and online).