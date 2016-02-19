Science and Technology in British Politics
1st Edition
Authors: Norman J. Vig
eBook ISBN: 9781483155272
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 202
Description
Science and Technology in British Politics covers the issues in science policy, which arose during 1959-1964 over British government policy and administration for supporting the advancement of science and technology. The book discusses relevant aspects of the political climate that contributed to the “politicization” of science, as well as on internal pressures for reform. The text also describes the contrasting approaches of the Conservative and Labor Parties and the role of Parliament and interest groups in science policymaking. The book concludes by tackling the political discussion of science policy. The text will be useful to students of politics.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. Introduction
II. Prelude to Conflict
III. The Politics of Modernization and Scientific Reform, 1959-64
IV. Government Programs and Conservative Policy
V. The Formation of Labor Science Policy
VI. Parliamentary Participation and Reform
VII. Scientists and Group Politics
VIII. Epilogue: From Science to Technology, 1965-66
IX. Conclusion: Science in Politics
Notes
Index
About the Author
Norman J. Vig
