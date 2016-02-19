Science and Technology in British Politics covers the issues in science policy, which arose during 1959-1964 over British government policy and administration for supporting the advancement of science and technology. The book discusses relevant aspects of the political climate that contributed to the “politicization” of science, as well as on internal pressures for reform. The text also describes the contrasting approaches of the Conservative and Labor Parties and the role of Parliament and interest groups in science policymaking. The book concludes by tackling the political discussion of science policy. The text will be useful to students of politics.