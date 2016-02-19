Ring Theory V1, Volume 127I
1st Edition
Series Editors: Louis Rowen
eBook ISBN: 9780080874463
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1988
Page Count: 537
Details
- No. of pages:
- 537
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th May 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080874463
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Louis Rowen Series Editor
Department of Mathematics and Computer Science
Affiliations and Expertise
Bar Ilan University
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.