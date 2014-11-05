Rheumatology Secrets
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
I. GENERAL CONCEPTS
1. Classification and Health Impact of the Rheumatic Diseases
2. Top 100+ Rheumatology Secrets
3. Anatomy and Physiology of the Musculoskeletal System
4. Overview of the Immune Response, Inflammation, and Autoimmunity
II. EVALUATION OF THE PATIENT WITH RHEUMATIC SYMPTOMS
5. History and Physical Examination
6. Laboratory Evaluation
7. Arthrocentesis and Synovial Fluid Analysis
8. Radiographic and Imaging Modalities
9. Synovial Biopsies
10. Electromyography and Nerve Conduction Studies
11. Approach for Patients with Monoarticular Arthritis Symptoms
12. Approach for Patients with Polyarticular Arthritis Symptoms
13. Approach for the Patient with Neuromuscular Symptoms
14. Perioperative Management of Patients with Rheumatic Diseases
III. SYSTEMIC CONNECTIVE TISSUE DISEASES
15. Rheumatoid Arthritis
16. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
17. Drug-induced Lupus
18. Systemic Sclerosis
19. Scleroderma Mimics
20. Inflammatory Muscle Disease
21. Mixed Connective Tissue Disease, Overlap Syndromes, and Undifferentiated Connective Tissue Disease
22. Sjögren's Syndrome
23. Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome
24. Adult-onset Still's Disease
25. Polymyalgia Rheumatica
IV. THE VASCULITIDES AND RELATED DISORDERS
26. Approach for Patients with Suspected Vasculitis
27. Large-Vessel Vasculitis: Giant Cell Arteritis, Takayasu's Arteritis, and Aortitis
28. Medium-Vessel Vasculitides: Polyarteritis Nodosa, Thromboangiitis Obliterans, and Primary Angiitis of the Central Nervous System
29. Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody-associated Vasculitis
30. Immune-Complex-Mediated Small-Vessel Vasculitides
31. Cryoglobulinemia
32. Behçet's Disease and Cogan’s Syndrome
33. Relapsing Polychondritis
V. SERONEGATIVE SPONDYLOARTHROPATHIES
34. Ankylosing Spondylitis
35. Rheumatic Manifestations of Gastrointestinal and Hepatobiliary Diseases
36. Reactive Arthritis
37. Arthritis Associated with Psoriasis and Other Skin Diseases
VI. ARTHRITIS ASSOCIATED WITH INFECTIOUS AGENTS
38. Bacterial Septic Arthritis, Bursitis, and Osteomyelitis
39. Lyme Disease
40. Mycobacterial and Fungal Joint and Bone Diseases
41. Viral Arthritides
42. HIV-associated Rheumatic Syndromes
43. Whipple's Disease
44. Acute Rheumatic Fever and Poststreptococcal Arthritis
VII. RHEUMATIC DISORDERS ASSOCIATED WITH METABOLIC, ENDOCRINE, AND HEMATOLOGIC DISEASES
45. Gout
46. Calcium Pyrophosphate Deposition Disease
47. Basic Calcium Phosphate and Other Crystalline Diseases
48. Endocrine-associated Arthropathies
49. Arthropathies Associated with Hematologic Diseases
50. Malignancy-associated Rheumatic Disorders
VIII. BONE AND CARTILAGE DISORDERS
51. Osteoarthritis
52. Metabolic Bone Disease
53. Paget's Disease of Bone
54. Osteonecrosis
IX. HEREDITARY, CONGENITAL, AND INBORN ERRORS OF METABOLISM ASSOCIATED WITH RHEUMATIC SYNDROMES
55. Heritable Connective Tissue Diseases
56. Inborn Errors of Metabolism Affecting Connective Tissue
57. Storage and Deposition Diseases
58. Rheumatologic Manifestations of the Primary Immunodeficiency Syndromes
59. Bone and Joint Dysplasias
X. NONARTICULAR AND REGIONAL MUSCULOSKELETAL DISORDERS
60. Approach for the Patient with Neck and Low Back Pain
61. Fibromyalgia
62. Regional Musculoskeletal Disorders
63. Sports Medicine and Occupational Injuries
64. Entrapment Neuropathies
65. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
XI. NEOPLASMS AND TUMORLIKE LESIONS
66. Benign and Malignant Tumors of Joints and Synovium
67. Common Bony Lesions: Radiographic Features
XII. PEDIATRIC RHEUMATIC DISEASES
68. Approach to the Child with Joint Pain
69. Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
70. Juvenile Systemic Connective Tissue Diseases
71. Kawasaki Disease
XIII. MISCELLANEOUS RHEUMATIC DISORDERS
72. Metabolic and Other Genetic Myopathies
73. Amyloidosis
74. Raynaud's Phenomenon
75. Autoimmune Eye and Ear Disorders
76. Rheumatic Syndromes Associated with Sarcoidosis
77. Rheumatic Disorders in Patients on Dialysis
78. Rheumatic Disease and the Pregnant Patient
79. Familial Autoinflammatory Syndromes
80. Odds and Ends
XIV. MANAGEMENT OF THE RHEUMATIC DISEASES
81. Nonsteroidal Antiinflammatory Drugs
82. Glucocorticoids--Systemic and Injectable
83. Systemic Antirheumatic Drugs
84. Immunosuppressive and Immunoregulatory Agents
85. Biologic Agents
86. Hypouricemic Agents and Colchicine
87. Bone Strengthening Agents
88. Rehabilitative Techniques
89. Surgical Treatment and Rheumatic Diseases
90. Disability
XV. FINAL SECRETS
91. Complementary and Alternative Medicine
92. History, the Arts, and Rheumatic Diseases
Description
Stay up to date on the latest common and uncommon rheumatic disorders with Rheumatology Secrets Plus. This enhanced medical reference book addresses the treatment of common and uncommon rheumatic disorders, with each chapter reviewing basic immunology and pathophysiology, important disease manifestations, and practical management issues. The user-friendly style of the popular Secrets Series® makes this updated volume a valuable addition to your library!
Key Features
- Review basic immunology and pathophysiology, important disease manifestations, and practical management issues related to rheumatic disorders.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 744
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 5th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323327145
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323037006
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323172875
About the Authors
Sterling West Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Division of Rheumatology, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado