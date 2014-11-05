I. GENERAL CONCEPTS

1. Classification and Health Impact of the Rheumatic Diseases

2. Top 100+ Rheumatology Secrets

3. Anatomy and Physiology of the Musculoskeletal System

4. Overview of the Immune Response, Inflammation, and Autoimmunity

II. EVALUATION OF THE PATIENT WITH RHEUMATIC SYMPTOMS

5. History and Physical Examination

6. Laboratory Evaluation

7. Arthrocentesis and Synovial Fluid Analysis

8. Radiographic and Imaging Modalities

9. Synovial Biopsies

10. Electromyography and Nerve Conduction Studies

11. Approach for Patients with Monoarticular Arthritis Symptoms

12. Approach for Patients with Polyarticular Arthritis Symptoms

13. Approach for the Patient with Neuromuscular Symptoms

14. Perioperative Management of Patients with Rheumatic Diseases

III. SYSTEMIC CONNECTIVE TISSUE DISEASES

15. Rheumatoid Arthritis

16. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

17. Drug-induced Lupus

18. Systemic Sclerosis

19. Scleroderma Mimics

20. Inflammatory Muscle Disease

21. Mixed Connective Tissue Disease, Overlap Syndromes, and Undifferentiated Connective Tissue Disease

22. Sjögren's Syndrome

23. Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome

24. Adult-onset Still's Disease

25. Polymyalgia Rheumatica

IV. THE VASCULITIDES AND RELATED DISORDERS

26. Approach for Patients with Suspected Vasculitis

27. Large-Vessel Vasculitis: Giant Cell Arteritis, Takayasu's Arteritis, and Aortitis

28. Medium-Vessel Vasculitides: Polyarteritis Nodosa, Thromboangiitis Obliterans, and Primary Angiitis of the Central Nervous System

29. Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody-associated Vasculitis

30. Immune-Complex-Mediated Small-Vessel Vasculitides

31. Cryoglobulinemia

32. Behçet's Disease and Cogan’s Syndrome

33. Relapsing Polychondritis

V. SERONEGATIVE SPONDYLOARTHROPATHIES

34. Ankylosing Spondylitis

35. Rheumatic Manifestations of Gastrointestinal and Hepatobiliary Diseases

36. Reactive Arthritis

37. Arthritis Associated with Psoriasis and Other Skin Diseases

VI. ARTHRITIS ASSOCIATED WITH INFECTIOUS AGENTS

38. Bacterial Septic Arthritis, Bursitis, and Osteomyelitis

39. Lyme Disease

40. Mycobacterial and Fungal Joint and Bone Diseases

41. Viral Arthritides

42. HIV-associated Rheumatic Syndromes

43. Whipple's Disease

44. Acute Rheumatic Fever and Poststreptococcal Arthritis

VII. RHEUMATIC DISORDERS ASSOCIATED WITH METABOLIC, ENDOCRINE, AND HEMATOLOGIC DISEASES

45. Gout

46. Calcium Pyrophosphate Deposition Disease

47. Basic Calcium Phosphate and Other Crystalline Diseases

48. Endocrine-associated Arthropathies

49. Arthropathies Associated with Hematologic Diseases

50. Malignancy-associated Rheumatic Disorders

VIII. BONE AND CARTILAGE DISORDERS

51. Osteoarthritis

52. Metabolic Bone Disease

53. Paget's Disease of Bone

54. Osteonecrosis

IX. HEREDITARY, CONGENITAL, AND INBORN ERRORS OF METABOLISM ASSOCIATED WITH RHEUMATIC SYNDROMES

55. Heritable Connective Tissue Diseases

56. Inborn Errors of Metabolism Affecting Connective Tissue

57. Storage and Deposition Diseases

58. Rheumatologic Manifestations of the Primary Immunodeficiency Syndromes

59. Bone and Joint Dysplasias

X. NONARTICULAR AND REGIONAL MUSCULOSKELETAL DISORDERS

60. Approach for the Patient with Neck and Low Back Pain

61. Fibromyalgia

62. Regional Musculoskeletal Disorders

63. Sports Medicine and Occupational Injuries

64. Entrapment Neuropathies

65. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

XI. NEOPLASMS AND TUMORLIKE LESIONS

66. Benign and Malignant Tumors of Joints and Synovium

67. Common Bony Lesions: Radiographic Features

XII. PEDIATRIC RHEUMATIC DISEASES

68. Approach to the Child with Joint Pain

69. Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

70. Juvenile Systemic Connective Tissue Diseases

71. Kawasaki Disease

XIII. MISCELLANEOUS RHEUMATIC DISORDERS

72. Metabolic and Other Genetic Myopathies

73. Amyloidosis

74. Raynaud's Phenomenon

75. Autoimmune Eye and Ear Disorders

76. Rheumatic Syndromes Associated with Sarcoidosis

77. Rheumatic Disorders in Patients on Dialysis

78. Rheumatic Disease and the Pregnant Patient

79. Familial Autoinflammatory Syndromes

80. Odds and Ends

XIV. MANAGEMENT OF THE RHEUMATIC DISEASES

81. Nonsteroidal Antiinflammatory Drugs

82. Glucocorticoids--Systemic and Injectable

83. Systemic Antirheumatic Drugs

84. Immunosuppressive and Immunoregulatory Agents

85. Biologic Agents

86. Hypouricemic Agents and Colchicine

87. Bone Strengthening Agents

88. Rehabilitative Techniques

89. Surgical Treatment and Rheumatic Diseases

90. Disability

XV. FINAL SECRETS

91. Complementary and Alternative Medicine

92. History, the Arts, and Rheumatic Diseases