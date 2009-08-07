Struggling to do a project or dissertation, evaluate published research or conduct your own research? Help is at hand with this 5th edition of Research Methods for Clinical Therapists, which explains, in a clear and simple manner, how to evaluate existing research and how to conduct your own research.

Aimed at undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as the practising health care professional, the focus of the text is the design and analysis of experimental studies. These are vital to the effectiveness studies that are central to the work of the healthcare professional. Specific examples from different areas of healthcare are used to explain the core research concepts and relate them to clinical situations. Statistical theory and jargon are kept to a minimum.