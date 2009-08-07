Research Methods for Clinical Therapists
5th Edition
Applied Project Design and Analysis
Description
Struggling to do a project or dissertation, evaluate published research or conduct your own research? Help is at hand with this 5th edition of Research Methods for Clinical Therapists, which explains, in a clear and simple manner, how to evaluate existing research and how to conduct your own research.
Aimed at undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as the practising health care professional, the focus of the text is the design and analysis of experimental studies. These are vital to the effectiveness studies that are central to the work of the healthcare professional. Specific examples from different areas of healthcare are used to explain the core research concepts and relate them to clinical situations. Statistical theory and jargon are kept to a minimum.
Key Features
- 'Key concept' boxes to explain technical research terms
- Activities and exercises (with answers provided in an appendix) to reinforce learning
- Sample critique of a published research article
- Comprehensive coverage of the key components of a robust research study
- Explanation of basic mathematical concepts
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 Basic principles of research
1. Introduction
2. Research design and statistics: some basic concepts
3. Questionnaires, surveys and sampling
4. The nature of the data
5. Techniques of descriptive statistics
6. Testing hypotheses
7. Designing your study
8. Sources of error in research
9. Matching the research design to the statistical test
10.Putting the theory into practice
11.Writing up the research for publication
12.Reading published research critically
SECTION 2 Statistical tests
13.Non-parametric tests for same- and matched-subject designs
14.Parametric tests for same- and matched-subject designs
15. Non-parametric tests for different- (unrelated-) subject designs
16.Parametric tests for different- (unrelated-) subject designs
17.Non-parametric and parametric tests for correlational designs
18.Estimation
SECTION 3 Research applications
19.Attitude scales
20.Repertory grid analysis
21.Using statistics in diagnostic and screening tests: receiver operating characteristics
22.Capturing expert opinion: the Delphi technique
23.Capturing the user voice: Thurstone’s paired comparison technique
24.Capturing the clinician’s view: reliability measures
25.Undertaking systematic reviews
Appendices
Appendix 1 Basic mathematical principles
Appendix 2 Statistical probability tables
Appendix 3 Answers to activities
Appendix 4 A sample critique of a published article
Glossary
References, further reading and information sources
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 7th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702041884
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702029981
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702064029
About the Author
Carolyn Hicks
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Health Care Psychology, College of Medical and Dental Sciences, University of Birmingham, UK
