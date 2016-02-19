Research in Organizational Behavior, Volume 10
1st Edition
Authors: B. Staw
eBook ISBN: 9780080977799
Hardcover ISBN: 9780892327485
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 404
Description
Includes essays which span several levels of analysis, ranging from studies of individuals to groups to organizations and their environments. This series covers topics from individual emotion and cognition to social movements and networks. It provides contributions to research on organizations.
B. Staw Author
University of California, Berkeley, CA, USA
