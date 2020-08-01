Reaching Net Zero

1. INTRODUCTION

Should we be concerned about global warming?

What about solar radiation?

The greenhouse effect.

What are the greenhouse gases?

What are the signs of global warming?

What are the dangers of global warming?

Key points of this book.

What can we do about global warming?

2. ADDRESSING GLOBAL WARMING

Latency is a huge problem.

Global warming is not obvious to the vast majority of people.

The global economy is powered by fossil fuels.

There is a need for unprecedented and perhaps unachievable international cooperation.

All of us will have to make some sacrifices.

U.S. leadership is essential.

PART ONE

3. THE EARTH AS A SYSTEM

Incident solar radiation.

Milankovitch cycles.

The greenhouse effect.

Carbon cycle.

Temperature increase.

4. FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF GLOBAL WARMING

Global population rising.

Inequities: the early role of the U.S and the U.K.

The pivotal position of the U.S.

Need to consider both absolute and per capita emissions.

GDP growth and energy use are related.

More energy will be required by developing countries.

5. HOW DO WE KNOW GLOBAL WARMING IS REAL?

Global warming is not a new idea.

CO2 emissions are rising.

Earth’s temperature is rising.

Correlation of increasing global temperature with increasing atmospheric CO2.

Ocean temperatures are rising.

Sea levels are rising.

Ocean acidification is occurring.

A message from the Arctic.

Glaciers, ice caps, and sea ice are melting.

The permafrost is melting.

Extreme weather events are increasing.

Deserts and tropics are expanding.

Rising temperatures are causing plant, animal, and human migration.

Early warning signs of global warming: A California case history.

6. HOW DO WE KNOW MAN-MADE CO2 IS THE ISSUE?

Where do manmade greenhouse gases come from?

What happens to CO2 emissions?

The significance of Carbon 14.

Historic emissions since the Industrial Revolution.

Increases in atmospheric CO2 correlate with fossil fuel use.

What is your carbon footprint?

7. WHAT ARE THE EFFECTS OF GLOBAL WARMING

Latency—how long before effects show up?

Climate change versus weather.

Earth’s temperature will continue to rise.

Air pollution will increase.

Sea levels rise causing flooding.

Oceans become more acidic.

Glaciers, icecaps, and sea ice melt.

Subsidence occurs and permafrost melts.

Deserts and tropics expand.

Species migration and extinction.

Frequency and severity of storms.

Impact on agriculture, droughts, loss of croplands, and wildfires.

Health problems will be more severe.

National security implications.

Migrations caused by climate change.

Tipping points: unanticipated changes can occur.

8. INTERNATIONAL EFFORTS TO ADDRESS GLOBAL WARMING

Early efforts.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The Paris Accord.

PART TWO

9. WHAT WOULD IT TAKE TO STOP GLOBAL WARMING?

IPCC alternative scenarios.

What would it take?

Are the IPCC scenarios realistic?

Carbon removal.

What is a more likely scenario?

Are we too late already?

Doing nothing is not an option.

What will happen if we do nothing?

The high cost of doing nothing.

10. ENERGY ALTERNATIVES

Fossil fuels: coal, oil, natural gas.

Nuclear power.

Renewable energy: solar, wind, hydroelectricity, biofuels.

Solar energy.

Wind power.

Hydroelectricity.

Biofuels.

Hydrogen.

Converting CO2 into usable liquid fuels.

Energy storage.

Smart grids.

The micro grid.

Competitors to traditional utilities.

11. UNIQUE PROBLEMS OF MAJOR CONTRIBUTORS TO GLOBAL WARMING

What can we learn from Germany?

The U.S. fails to take a leadership position.

China—will it be the leader?

India—large population, little energy.

Japan—strong technological capabilities.

Russia—may not be a player.

Observations.

12. WHY IS GLOBAL WARMING SUCH A DIFFICULT PROBLEM TO SOLVE?

The need for unprecedented, perhaps unachievable, global cooperation.

Getting the public on board.

The media have not dealt fairly with global warming.

Educating the public.

A positive message.

Realizing that people resist change.

Accepting that modern economies are energy dependent and fossil fuels are big business.

Solving technical challenges.

The need for strong economies.

Understanding climate change skepticism.

Recognizing political leaders can make mistakes.

Acknowledging that failure is a possibility.

13. SOME SUCCESSES AND FAILURES

The Permian Basin, a renewable energy powerhouse.

1970s oil price hikes.

Automobile emissions.

Hole in ozone layer.

Cigarette smoking and cancer.

Europe’s push for diesel vehicles.

Nuclear power in the U.S.

Is there a future for nuclear power?

Ethanol.

High speed rail.

Lessons learned.

PART THREE

14. ACTION PLAN

Do we need another moon shot?

The challenges of a global approach.

What needs to be done?

The carbon budget.

An action plan, assuming we can’t get to net zero by 2050.

Major assumptions underlying Action Plan.

Why can’t we do better?

What about the carbon budget?

What would it take to get to net zero?

Silver bullets.

Carbon fee.

Mitigation.

15. CAN IT BE DONE?

The trend is our friend.

Can renewable energy power the world?

Can wind power the world?

What would it cost?

Can we afford it?

16. THE WAY FORWARD

The future can be bright.

Top priorities.

Government actions.

Actions for concerned citizens.

Actions for industry.

What next?

17. AFTERWORD