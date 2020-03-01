Quaternary Ecology, Evolution and Biogeography is an introduction to the study of the ecological and evolutionary processes that have shaped our present biosphere under the influence of glacial-interglacial cycles.

Written by a renowned ecologist with paleoecological expertise, this book reviews the climactic changes which occurred during the last million years and the responses of organisms and ecosystems to such changes. This offers an understanding of the evolutionary origin of extant biodiversity, its biogeographical patterns, and the composition of modern ecological communities. The book also explores human evolution and the influence of our activities on the biosphere, especially within the last millenia. Lessons obtained from the study of long-term past ecological processes are used to anticipate possible biotic responses to future scenarios of climate change.

Quaternary Ecology, Evolution and Biogeography is intended for a wide audience, including researchers and students in natural sciences, and offers a valuable resource on how studying the past can contribute to understanding present climate issues and building a better future.