Quaternary Ecology, Evolution and Biogeography
1st Edition
Description
Quaternary Ecology, Evolution and Biogeography is an introduction to the study of the ecological and evolutionary processes that have shaped our present biosphere under the influence of glacial-interglacial cycles.
Written by a renowned ecologist with paleoecological expertise, this book reviews the climactic changes which occurred during the last million years and the responses of organisms and ecosystems to such changes. This offers an understanding of the evolutionary origin of extant biodiversity, its biogeographical patterns, and the composition of modern ecological communities. The book also explores human evolution and the influence of our activities on the biosphere, especially within the last millenia. Lessons obtained from the study of long-term past ecological processes are used to anticipate possible biotic responses to future scenarios of climate change.
Quaternary Ecology, Evolution and Biogeography is intended for a wide audience, including researchers and students in natural sciences, and offers a valuable resource on how studying the past can contribute to understanding present climate issues and building a better future.
Key Features
- Includes the latest developments in genomics and their relevance within Quarternary evolution
- Offers a holistic view of the origin of biodiversity patterns and community assembly
- Discusses the role of climate on human evolution and the ecological consequences for natural systems
- Authored by a researcher with expertise on a wide range of tropical, subtropical, and temperate biomes
Readership
Researchers and academics in evolutionary biology, ecology/paleoecology, and paleoclimatology; advanced undergraduate and graduate students in evolutionary biology or evolution, ecological, or ecosystem studies
Table of Contents
1. Climate: Continuous variability and impact on the earth system
2. Organisms: Adaption, extinction and biogeographical reorganizations
3. Biodiversity: Diversification or impoverishment?
4. Communities: Adjustments, innovations and revolutions
5. Humans: Settlement and hunanizaion of the planet
6. The future: Natural cycles and human interference
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128204733
About the Author
Valenti Rull
Valentí A. Rull is a biologist with a PhD in paleoecology (1990). He is a Tenured Scientist of the Spanish Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) at the Institute of Earth Sciences Jaume Almera, Barcelona. He uses paleocological evidence to study the type and characteristics of biotic responses to environmental shifts, the natural and anthropogenic drivers of ecological change and the role of tectonics and environmental change on the origin of biodiversity. He also works on the contribution of paleoecology to biodiversity conservation. Dr. Rull has conducted his research on several temperate (Pyrenees, Azores Islands), tropical (Andes, Orinoco delta, Maracaibo basin, Gran Sabana, Pantepui) and subtropical (Easter Island) regions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, Spanish Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), Institute of Earth Sciences Jaume Almera, Barcelona, Spain