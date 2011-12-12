Quantum Efficiency in Complex Systems, Part II: From Molecular Aggregates to Organic Solar Cells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123910608, 9780123910646

Quantum Efficiency in Complex Systems, Part II: From Molecular Aggregates to Organic Solar Cells, Volume 85

1st Edition

Organic Solar Cells

Serial Volume Editors: Uli Wurfel Michael Thorwart Eicke Weber
eBook ISBN: 9780123910646
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123910608
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th December 2011
Page Count: 388
Table of Contents

Interplay of Exciton Coherence and Dissipation in Molecular Aggregates

1. Introduction

2. Frenkel Exciton Model of Molecular Aggregates

3. Relaxation and Transport of Excitons

4. Simulations of Spectroscopy Signals

5. Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

Quantum Dynamics and Spectroscopy of Excitons in Molecular Aggregates

1. Introduction

2. Theory

3. Applications

4. Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgment

From Atomistic Modeling to Electronic Properties of Light-Harvesting Systems

1. Introduction

2. The Modeling Approach

3. Molecular Dynamics Simulations

4. Site Energies

5. Electronic coupling

6. Spatial Correlations of Site Energy Fluctuations

7. Temporal Correlations of Site Energies

8. Spectral Densities

9. Exciton Dynamics and Optical Properties

10. Conclusion

Acknowledgments

Chain Representations of Open Quantum Systems and Their Numerical Simulation with Time-Adaptive Density Matrix Renormalisation Group Methods

1. Introduction

2. Open-System Hamiltonians and Chain Mappings

3. Numerical Results and Applications

4. Conclusions and Future Developments and Applications

Part 1: Excitons in Biomolecules

Electronic Excitation Dynamics in a Framework of Shifted Oscillators

1. Introduction

2. Many-Site Polaron Master Equation

3. Non-Markovian Dynamics

4. Born-Markov Approximation in the Polaron Frame

5. Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Appendices

The Significance of Alloy Colloidal Quantum Dots

1. Introduction

2. Theoretical Insight into the Electronic Band Structure of PbSex S1 − x/PbSey S1 − y QDs with Different Composition and/or Size

3. Synthesis Procedures and Experimental Techniques used for PbSex S1 − x/PbSey S1 − y a-c/a-sh CQDs Structural and Optical Characterizations

4. Temperature Influence on Optical Properties of PbSex S1 − x/PbSey S1 − y Core/Shell Heterostructures Composed with Alloy Components

5. Outlook and Future Directions

Acknowledgments

The Role of Molecular Structure and Conformation in Polymer Electronics

1. Introduction

2. Charge Transport in Conjugated Polymers

3. Polymer-Based Photovoltaics

4. Conjugated Polymers for Biomolecular Recognition

5. Conclusions

Charge Transfer States in Organic Donor–Acceptor Solar Cells

1. Introduction

2. Charge Transfer Complex Formation at Donor–Acceptor Interfaces

3. Effect of CT Formation on Photovoltaic Parameters

Acknowledgments

Part 2: Excitons in Quantum Dots & Organic Solar Cells

Photocurrent Generation in Organic Solar Cells

1. Introduction

2. Primary Photoexcitation

3. Charge Generation

4. Charge Extraction

5. Summary

Acknowledgments

Description

Since its inception in 1966, the series of numbered volumes known as Semiconductors and Semimetals has distinguished itself through the careful selection of well-known authors, editors, and contributors. The "Willardson and Beer" Series, as it is widely known, has succeeded in publishing numerous landmark volumes and chapters. Not only did many of these volumes make an impact at the time of their publication, but they continue to be well-cited years after their original release. Recently, Professor Eicke R. Weber of the University of California at Berkeley joined as a co-editor of the series. Professor Weber, a well-known expert in the field of semiconductor materials, will further contribute to continuing the series' tradition of publishing timely, highly relevant, and long-impacting volumes. Some of the recent volumes, such as Hydrogen in Semiconductors, Imperfections in III/V Materials, Epitaxial Microstructures, High-Speed Heterostructure Devices, Oxygen in Silicon, and others promise that this tradition will be maintained and even expanded. Reflecting the truly interdisciplinary nature of the field that the series covers, the volumes in Semiconductors and Semimetals have been and will continue to be of great interest to physicists, chemists, materials scientists, and device engineers in modern industry.

Key Features

  • Written and edited by internationally renowned experts
  • Relevant to a wide readership: physicists, chemists, materials scientists, and device engineers in academia, scientific laboratories and modern industry

Readership

Physicists, solid state scientists, device engineers, semiconductor researchers, materials scientists and industrial practitioners.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Uli Wurfel Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Fraunhofer-Institut fur Solare Energiesysteme ISE, Freiburg, Germany

Michael Thorwart Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Universitat Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany

Eicke Weber Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Fraunhofer-Institut für Solare Energiesysteme ISE, Freiburg, Germany

