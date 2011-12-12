Quantum Efficiency in Complex Systems, Part II: From Molecular Aggregates to Organic Solar Cells, Volume 85
1st Edition
Organic Solar Cells
Table of Contents
Interplay of Exciton Coherence and Dissipation in Molecular Aggregates
1. Introduction
2. Frenkel Exciton Model of Molecular Aggregates
3. Relaxation and Transport of Excitons
4. Simulations of Spectroscopy Signals
5. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
Quantum Dynamics and Spectroscopy of Excitons in Molecular Aggregates
1. Introduction
2. Theory
3. Applications
4. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgment
From Atomistic Modeling to Electronic Properties of Light-Harvesting Systems
1. Introduction
2. The Modeling Approach
3. Molecular Dynamics Simulations
4. Site Energies
5. Electronic coupling
6. Spatial Correlations of Site Energy Fluctuations
7. Temporal Correlations of Site Energies
8. Spectral Densities
9. Exciton Dynamics and Optical Properties
10. Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Chain Representations of Open Quantum Systems and Their Numerical Simulation with Time-Adaptive Density Matrix Renormalisation Group Methods
1. Introduction
2. Open-System Hamiltonians and Chain Mappings
3. Numerical Results and Applications
4. Conclusions and Future Developments and Applications
Part 1: Excitons in BiomoleculesElectronic Excitation Dynamics in a Framework of Shifted Oscillators
1. Introduction
2. Many-Site Polaron Master Equation
3. Non-Markovian Dynamics
4. Born-Markov Approximation in the Polaron Frame
5. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Appendices
The Significance of Alloy Colloidal Quantum Dots
1. Introduction
2. Theoretical Insight into the Electronic Band Structure of PbSex S1 − x/PbSey S1 − y QDs with Different Composition and/or Size
3. Synthesis Procedures and Experimental Techniques used for PbSex S1 − x/PbSey S1 − y a-c/a-sh CQDs Structural and Optical Characterizations
4. Temperature Influence on Optical Properties of PbSex S1 − x/PbSey S1 − y Core/Shell Heterostructures Composed with Alloy Components
5. Outlook and Future Directions
Acknowledgments
The Role of Molecular Structure and Conformation in Polymer Electronics
1. Introduction
2. Charge Transport in Conjugated Polymers
3. Polymer-Based Photovoltaics
4. Conjugated Polymers for Biomolecular Recognition
5. Conclusions
Charge Transfer States in Organic Donor–Acceptor Solar Cells
1. Introduction
2. Charge Transfer Complex Formation at Donor–Acceptor Interfaces
3. Effect of CT Formation on Photovoltaic Parameters
Acknowledgments
Part 2: Excitons in Quantum Dots & Organic Solar CellsPhotocurrent Generation in Organic Solar Cells
1. Introduction
2. Primary Photoexcitation
3. Charge Generation
4. Charge Extraction
5. Summary
Acknowledgments
