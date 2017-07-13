Progressive Collapse Analysis of Structures
1st Edition
Numerical Codes and Applications
Description
Provides a new method for analysing collapse behaviours of buildings under various scenarios, such as impact, fire, blast demolition, earthquake, and tsunami.
The analysis of the vulnerability of buildings against progressive collapse is a challenging task. Progressive Collapse of Structures: Numerical Codes and Applications provides a variety of numerical analysis tools and methods which allow engineers to simulate structural collapse behavior during all stages of the process.
This book covers methods such as adaptively shifted integration (ASI) and ASI-Gauss techniques. Algorithms are supplied to simulate member fracture and contact behaviors. The author also supplies various numerical examples including case studies from the World Trade Center (WTC) towers in New York City, Nuevo Leon buildings in Mexico, and the collapse of the Canterbury Television (CTV) building in New Zealand.
Key Features
- Discusses algorithms for simulating fracture and contact behaviors of structural members
- Covers fire-induced progressive collapse analyses of high-rise towers, seismic pounding analysis of adjacent buildings, blast demolition analysis of steel-framed structures, and many more
- Includes numerical codes that supply highly accurate solutions with less memory use and small computational cost
Readership
Structural design engineers, civil engineers, blast demolition engineers, senior undergraduates and graduates in civil and architectural engineering faculties, worldwide
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Adaptively Shifted Integration Technique
3. ASI-Gauss Technique
4. Member Fracture, Contact and Contact Release Algorithms
5. Aircraft Impact Analysis of the World Trade Center Tower
6. Progressive Collapse Analysis of High-Rise Buildings
7. Blast Demolition Analysis of Buildings
8. Seismic Pounding Analysis of Adjacent Buildings
9. Seismic Collapse Analysis of CTV Building
10. Debris Impact Analysis of Steel Frame Buildings in Tsunami
11. Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 13th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128130421
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128129753
About the Author
Daigoro Isobe
Daigoro Isobe, Dr. Eng., Professor, University of Tsukuba, Japan.
Expert in the field of Computational Mechanics, especially of structural collapse analysis of buildings. He received the Ichimura Award upon these achievements in structural collapse analysis field, in 2014, in presence of Princess Akiko of Japan. He was a semi-plenary speaker in the World Congress of Computational Mechanics (WCCM) XII held in 2016, regarding this field.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tsukuba, Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan