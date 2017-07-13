Progressive Collapse Analysis of Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128129753, 9780128130421

Progressive Collapse Analysis of Structures

1st Edition

Numerical Codes and Applications

Authors: Daigoro Isobe
eBook ISBN: 9780128130421
Paperback ISBN: 9780128129753
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 13th July 2017
Page Count: 260
Description

Provides a new method for analysing collapse behaviours of buildings under various scenarios, such as impact, fire, blast demolition, earthquake, and tsunami.

The analysis of the vulnerability of buildings against progressive collapse is a challenging task. Progressive Collapse of Structures: Numerical Codes and Applications provides a variety of numerical analysis tools and methods which allow engineers to simulate structural collapse behavior during all stages of the process.

This book covers methods such as adaptively shifted integration (ASI) and ASI-Gauss techniques. Algorithms are supplied to simulate member fracture and contact behaviors. The author also supplies various numerical examples including case studies from the World Trade Center (WTC) towers in New York City, Nuevo Leon buildings in Mexico, and the collapse of the Canterbury Television (CTV) building in New Zealand.

Key Features

  • Discusses algorithms for simulating fracture and contact behaviors of structural members
  • Covers fire-induced progressive collapse analyses of high-rise towers, seismic pounding analysis of adjacent buildings, blast demolition analysis of steel-framed structures, and many more
  • Includes numerical codes that supply highly accurate solutions with less memory use and small computational cost

Readership

Structural design engineers, civil engineers, blast demolition engineers, senior undergraduates and graduates in civil and architectural engineering faculties, worldwide

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Adaptively Shifted Integration Technique
3. ASI-Gauss Technique
4. Member Fracture, Contact and Contact Release Algorithms
5. Aircraft Impact Analysis of the World Trade Center Tower
6. Progressive Collapse Analysis of High-Rise Buildings
7. Blast Demolition Analysis of Buildings
8. Seismic Pounding Analysis of Adjacent Buildings
9. Seismic Collapse Analysis of CTV Building
10. Debris Impact Analysis of Steel Frame Buildings in Tsunami
11. Summary

About the Author

Daigoro Isobe

Daigoro Isobe, Dr. Eng., Professor, University of Tsukuba, Japan.

Expert in the field of Computational Mechanics, especially of structural collapse analysis of buildings. He received the Ichimura Award upon these achievements in structural collapse analysis field, in 2014, in presence of Princess Akiko of Japan. He was a semi-plenary speaker in the World Congress of Computational Mechanics (WCCM) XII held in 2016, regarding this field.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tsukuba, Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

