Progress in the Science and Technology of the Rare Earths - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483213453, 9781483226880

Progress in the Science and Technology of the Rare Earths

1st Edition

Editors: Leroy Eyring
eBook ISBN: 9781483226880
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 540
Description

Progress in the Science and Technology of the Rare Earths, Volume 1 is a 16-chapter text that brings together significant advances in understanding the scientific and technological aspects of rare earths.
The first chapters deal with the geochemical properties, mass extraction, separation, fractionation, and solution chemistry of rare earths (RE). The next chapter related the U.S.S.R. efforts in delineating the chemistry of RE and in the discovery of other groups of substances for separation of RE mixtures. These topics are followed by discussions on phase equilibrium properties of RE and other oxides in mixed systems; the crystal chemistry of RE derivatives; physical and structural properties of alloys and intermetallic compounds; and the thermodynamic and magnetic properties of RE chalcogenides. The final chapter discusses the technical, industrial, and commercial applications of RE, with emphasis on their metallurgical potential. This book is of value to inorganic and organic chemists and researchers in the allied fields.

Table of Contents


Aspects of the Geochemistry of the Rare Earths

Mass Extraction and Separation

The Separation of Rare Earths by Ion Exchange

Liquid-Liquid Extraction of the Rare Earths

Fractionation of Rare Earths by Liquid-Liquid Extraction using Phosphorus-Based Extractants

Solution Chemistry

Recent Soviet Research on the Chemistry of Rare Earth Complexes

Kristallchemie der Oxide der Seltenen Erden

Phase Equilibria Studies in Mixed Systems of Rare Earth and Other Oxides

Crystal Chemistry of Rare Earth Sesquioxides, Aluminates and Silicates

Structural and Physical Properties of Alloys and Intermetallic Compounds

Composes Minéraux et Organiques

Thermodynamic and Magnetic Properties of the Rare Earth Chalcogenides

La Chimie Analytique des Terres Rares

Soviet Research on Analytical Chemistry of the Rare Earths

Uses and Applications

Name Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

Leroy Eyring

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry and the Center for Solid State Science, Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona, USA

