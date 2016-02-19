Progress in the Science and Technology of the Rare Earths
1st Edition
Progress in the Science and Technology of the Rare Earths, Volume 1 is a 16-chapter text that brings together significant advances in understanding the scientific and technological aspects of rare earths.
The first chapters deal with the geochemical properties, mass extraction, separation, fractionation, and solution chemistry of rare earths (RE). The next chapter related the U.S.S.R. efforts in delineating the chemistry of RE and in the discovery of other groups of substances for separation of RE mixtures. These topics are followed by discussions on phase equilibrium properties of RE and other oxides in mixed systems; the crystal chemistry of RE derivatives; physical and structural properties of alloys and intermetallic compounds; and the thermodynamic and magnetic properties of RE chalcogenides. The final chapter discusses the technical, industrial, and commercial applications of RE, with emphasis on their metallurgical potential. This book is of value to inorganic and organic chemists and researchers in the allied fields.
Aspects of the Geochemistry of the Rare Earths
Mass Extraction and Separation
The Separation of Rare Earths by Ion Exchange
Liquid-Liquid Extraction of the Rare Earths
Fractionation of Rare Earths by Liquid-Liquid Extraction using Phosphorus-Based Extractants
Solution Chemistry
Recent Soviet Research on the Chemistry of Rare Earth Complexes
Kristallchemie der Oxide der Seltenen Erden
Phase Equilibria Studies in Mixed Systems of Rare Earth and Other Oxides
Crystal Chemistry of Rare Earth Sesquioxides, Aluminates and Silicates
Structural and Physical Properties of Alloys and Intermetallic Compounds
Composes Minéraux et Organiques
Thermodynamic and Magnetic Properties of the Rare Earth Chalcogenides
La Chimie Analytique des Terres Rares
Soviet Research on Analytical Chemistry of the Rare Earths
Uses and Applications
Leroy Eyring
Department of Chemistry and the Center for Solid State Science, Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona, USA