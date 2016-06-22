Procrastination, Health, and Well-Being

Dr. Fuschia Sirois is a Reader in the Department of Psychology at the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom, and an adjunct Associate Professor at the University of Windsor where she was previously a faculty member. From 2011 to 2015 she held a Tier II Canada Research Chair in Health and Well-Being while she was a Professor in the Department of Psychology at Bishop’s University. She obtained an Honors BA in Psychology from the University of Ottawa, and her MA and PhD in Social Psychology from Carleton University. She also holds an Honors BSc in Biochemistry/Nutrition from the University of Ottawa. Dr. Sirois' research focuses on understanding the qualities and traits that may confer risk or resilience for health and well-being related outcomes through their links to self-regulation. For over a decade, her research has systematically investigated the effects of procrastination for health and well-being.

Her research has been published in numerous peer-reviewed journals such as Health Psychology, Social Science and Medicine, Journal of Psychosomatic Research, Quality of Life Research, Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, Self & Identity, Social and Personality Compass, and the Journal of Behavioural Medicine. She has presented numerous papers at peer-reviewed professional conferences, and is the co-author of the first, second, third, and fourth Canadian editions of Shelley Taylor's Health Psychology textbook.