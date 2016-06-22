Procrastination, Health, and Well-Being
1st Edition
Description
Research on procrastination has grown exponentially in recent years. Studies have revealed that procrastination is an issue of self-regulation failure, and specifically misregulation of emotional states—not simply a time management problem as often presumed. This maladaptive coping strategy is a risk factor not only for poor mental health, but also poor physical health and other aspects of well-being. Procrastination, Health, and Well-Being brings together new and established researchers and theorists who make important connections between procrastination and health.
The first section of the book provides an overview of current conceptualizations and philosophical issues in understanding how procrastination relates to health and well-being including a critical discussion of the assumptions and rationalizations that are inherent to procrastination. The next section of the book focuses on current theory and research highlighting the issues and implications of procrastination for physical health and health behaviors, while the third section presents current perspectives on the interrelationships between procrastination and psychological well-being. The volume concludes with an overview of potential areas for future research in the growing field of procrastination, health, and well-being.
Key Features
- Reviews interdisciplinary research on procrastination
- Conceptualizes procrastination as an issue of self-regulation and maladaptive coping, not time management
- Identifies the public and private health implications of procrastination
- Explores the guilt and shame that often accompany procrastination
- Discusses temporal views of the stress and chronic health conditions associated with procrastination
Readership
Researchers and students in the areas of personality, social, developmental, educational, and cognitive psychology. Secondary markets include related disciplines such as social work, public health, and nursing.
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Part 1: Introduction and Overview
- Chapter 1: Introduction: Conceptualizing the Relations of Procrastination to Health and Well-Being
- Abstract
- Procrastination and well-being: a tale of two traditions
- Procrastination and physical health: a tale of two routes
- Concluding thoughts
- Chapter 2: Recovering Kairos: Toward a Heideggerian Analysis of Procrastination
- Abstract
- Chronos in Aristotle’s Physics
- Kairos and the ecstatic temporality of being and time
- Kairos in concrete experience—Martin Luther King’s “Mountaintop Speech”
- Conclusion—kairos in a therapeutic practice
- Chapter 3: Structured Nonprocrastination: Scaffolding Efforts to Resist the Temptation to Reconstrue Unwarranted Delay
- Abstract
- Introduction
- How not to be misled by “structured procrastination”
- Defining procrastination as culpably unwarranted delay
- Self-indulgent reconstruals
- Extending the will to resist self-indulgent reconstrual
- Structures that support attention, motivation, and judgment
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Part 2: Procrastination and Health
- Chapter 4: Procrastination, Stress, and Chronic Health Conditions: A Temporal Perspective
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Procrastination-health model: current evidence and extensions
- Temporally extending the procrastination-health model
- Temporal myopia, stress, and health behaviors
- Procrastination as vulnerability in the context of chronic disease
- Conclusions and future directions
- Chapter 5: Bedtime Procrastination: A Behavioral Perspective on Sleep Insufficiency
- Abstract
- Sleep insufficiency: a neglected health problem?
- Bedtime procrastination as a cause of sleep insufficiency
- Bedtime procrastination in the general population
- Bedtime procrastination versus general procrastination
- Bedtime procrastination versus other forms of procrastination
- Possible interventions
- Avenues for future research
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 6: Measurement of Health-Related Procrastination: Development and Validation of the Exercise and Healthy Diet Procrastination Scales
- Abstract
- Defining health-related procrastination
- Stages 1 and 2: item creation, expert review, and content validity
- Stages 2–4: dimensionality, item reduction, reliability, and validation
- Dimensionality and item reduction
- Validity of health-related procrastination measures
- Antecedents of procrastination: personality and self-regulation
- Health-related procrastination and health outcomes
- Context-specific measures of health-related procrastination
- Future directions and concluding thoughts
- Chapter 7: The Relation Between General Procrastination and Health Behaviors: What Can We Learn from Greek Students?
- Abstract
- Introduction
- What can we learn from Greek university students?
- Part 3: Procrastination and Well-Being
- Chapter 8: Procrastination, Emotion Regulation, and Well-Being
- Abstract
- “Giving in to feel good”—the priority of short-term mood repair
- Emotion regulation
- Conclusions and future directions
- Chapter 9: Delaying Things and Feeling Bad About It? A Norm-Based Approach to Procrastination
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Procrastination as self-regulation failure
- Procrastinatory behavior from a norms perspective
- “Feeling bad” about procrastinating
- A norm-based approach to procrastination and emotions
- Managing bad feelings from procrastination
- Conclusions
- Chapter 10: Temporal Views of Procrastination, Health, and Well-Being
- Abstract
- Temporal self-regulation
- Procrastination: temporal self as other
- Self-continuity and future self
- Self-continuity: benefits for health and well-being
- Conclusion: a focus on the past
- Chapter 11: Procrastination and Well-Being at Work
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Delay and procrastination
- Student procrastination and procrastination at work
- A conceptual framework for workplace procrastination
- Characteristics of the person
- Characteristics of the context
- Conclusions
- Strengths and limitations
- Future research directions
- Chapter 12: Future of Research on Procrastination, Health, and Well-Being: Key Themes and Recommendations
- Abstract
- Looking back: three key themes
- Looking ahead: four key issues in procrastination, health, and well-being research
- Concluding thoughts
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 22nd June 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128028988
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128028629
About the Editor
Fuschia Sirois
Dr. Fuschia Sirois is a Reader in the Department of Psychology at the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom, and an adjunct Associate Professor at the University of Windsor where she was previously a faculty member. From 2011 to 2015 she held a Tier II Canada Research Chair in Health and Well-Being while she was a Professor in the Department of Psychology at Bishop’s University. She obtained an Honors BA in Psychology from the University of Ottawa, and her MA and PhD in Social Psychology from Carleton University. She also holds an Honors BSc in Biochemistry/Nutrition from the University of Ottawa. Dr. Sirois' research focuses on understanding the qualities and traits that may confer risk or resilience for health and well-being related outcomes through their links to self-regulation. For over a decade, her research has systematically investigated the effects of procrastination for health and well-being.
Her research has been published in numerous peer-reviewed journals such as Health Psychology, Social Science and Medicine, Journal of Psychosomatic Research, Quality of Life Research, Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, Self & Identity, Social and Personality Compass, and the Journal of Behavioural Medicine. She has presented numerous papers at peer-reviewed professional conferences, and is the co-author of the first, second, third, and fourth Canadian editions of Shelley Taylor's Health Psychology textbook.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom
Timothy Pychyl
Dr. Pychyl is an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology, the Director of the Centre for Initiatives in Education and he has a cross-appointment to the School of Linguistics and Language Studies. His research in psychology is focused on the breakdown in volitional action commonly known as procrastination and its relation to personal well being. The winner of numerous teaching awards including the 3M National Teaching Fellowship, Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations Teaching Award and the inaugural recipient of the University Medal for Distinguished Teaching, Dr. Pychyl has taught a doctoral-seminar on university teaching in the department and is regularly invited to speak about teaching at campuses across Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Centre for Initiatives in Education & Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada