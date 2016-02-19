Proceedings of the International Symposium on Engineering in Complex Rock Formations

Table of Contents



Invited Lectures

Rheology of Rock-Salt and Its Application for Radioactive Waste Disposal Purposes

Influence of Geological Conditions on Excavation Procedure and Support of Large Rock Caverns Constructed According to NATM

Special Lecture

Rockbursts, Case Records, Theory and Control

Session A. New Developments in Field and Laboratory Testing of Complex Formations

Deformation of Rock Masses

The Influence of Joints on Rock Modulus

BEMEK Rock Tester — A Field and Laboratory Instrument for Strength and Elastic Parameter Testing of Rock

Modified Mine Model Testing Technique for Ground Movement Studies

Investigation of Complex Rock Formations by Geophysical Tomography Techniques

Cluster Analysis Through Computer and Its Application

Engineering Classification of the Argillaceous Rocks and Rapid Prediction of Their Swelling Potential

Discussion of General Creep Equation and Its Experimental Verification

Determination of Constitutive Relation of Rock with Lagrangian Multiple Gauge and Analysis Method

Data Base System and Evaluation of Mechanical Properties of Rock

In-Situ Stress Measurements at Some Different Geological Formations in Korea

In Situ Stress Measurements, Tectonic Stress Field and Engineering

Stability Estimation of Large Rock Cavern by In Situ Stress Measurements

Velocity-and Time-dependent Stress Transients in Simulated Fault Gouge

A Preliminary Study of In Situ Stress Field in the Three-Gorge Dam Area

Research on Deformation Behavior of Complicated Rock Strata in Jinchuan Mine Through Field Geological Tests

Deformation Properties fo Fractured Rock and Their Influence on Fluid Flow

A Study of Characteristics of Strength and Deformation in Heterogeneous Sedimentary Soft Rock

Experimental Study on Anisotropie Strength and Failure of the Jointed/Layered Rock Mass Model Samples Under Anchored Conditions

A Model Study on Dynamic Failure Modes of Discontinuous Rock Slopes

An Experimental Study on the Strength of Jointed Rock Mass

A Scale Model Study on the Deformation Around the Drift in Korean Inclined Coal Seam

Two-dimensional Model Test and Analysis of a High-speed Large Landslide

On Mechanical Behaviors of Rock Based on Long-term Creep Tests

Experimental Study of Microcrack Formation in the Area of Stress Concentration in Rock

Infrared Thermography of a Rock Salt Specimen Before Failure

A Microscopic Study of Softening Characteristic of Calc-Argillaceous Siltstone

Application of AE Techniques to Prediction of Rock Failure

Post-failure Behavior of Rocks Under Uniaxial Compression

Laboratory Tests on the Shear Behaviour of Filled Discontinuities

The Shear Strength and Deformation Behavior of Rock with Weak Planes

Laboratory Determination of the In-situ Stress Tensor

Fracture Toughness Determination with the Modified Ring Test

Determination of the Strength Properties of Rock Mass by the Results of Laboratory Tests

The Determination of Shear Strength Parameters for Sheared Clay Shales

Estimation of Q Value in Formations

The Engineering Behaviours of Rocks from Different Tectonic Regions in Iraq

Analysis of Rock Behavior for Determination of In -situ Young's Modulus and Safe Excavation of Mine Pillars

Experimental Studies on Anisotropy of Time-dependent Behaviour of Bedded Rocks

Session B. Design of Surface and Underground Engineering Founded in Complex Formations

A Dynamic Analysis of Jointed Rock Mass

Deformability of a Rock Mass Formed by an Anisotropie Rock and Cut by a Jointing System with Orthotropic Symmetry

Large-scale Seasonal Heat Storage in Rock — Construction and Operation Experiences

Systems Engineering Geology and Geotechnique

Finite Element Analysis for Stability of Complex Rock Foundations

Elastoplastic and Limit Equilibrium Analyses of Complex Rock Masses

Three-dimensional Non-linear Analysis of Stability of Resisting slide for Engineering in Complex Rock Formation

A Development of the Base Friction Technique and Its Application to Subsidence Engineering

Design and Research of Tall Building Foundation of Rock Formation

Geomechanics for Slope Design at the Chuquicamata Mine, Chile

A Study on the Stability of Rock Slope

Slake Durability of Rocks and Its Relation to Slope Stability

Slopes in Rock: A Design Philosophy

Slope Movements in Structurally Complex Formations

Verification of the Sale Mountain Landslide with the Variational Method

Stabilization of a Landslide in Fractured Marls and Limestones

Geological Survey, Testing and Stability Analysis for the Bedrock of Nukui Arch Dam

Seepage Control and Stability of the Left Abutment of the Liujiaxia Dam

An Analysis of Jointed Rock Using Fracture Mechanics for Stability of Arch Dam Abutment

Determination of Synthetic Deformation Modulus of Rock Mass of Complex Dam Foundations

Dead Sea Underground Hydroelectric Power Station

Rock Mechanics in Design of Underground Power House of Lubuge Hydropower Project

The Relations Between Rockburst and Surrounding Rock Stress in Underground Chambers — with a Tentative Gradation of Rockburst Intensity

A Damage Mechanics Analysis for Underground Excavation in Jointed Rock Mass

The Finite Element Analysis for Rock Creep and Its Application to Underground Engineerings

Construction of a Tunnel and an Adjoining Railway Bridge in Rock-masses with Low Stability

Perturbation Finite Element Method for Plane Problem of Linear Creep and Its Application to Underground Structures

Testing and Mathematical Modelling of Jointed Rock Formations as a Design Tool for Large Caverns

Three-dimensional Elastoplastic Finite-element Analysis for Surrounding Rock of Underground Openings

Complex Observations and Design of Multilayer Lining of Vertical Mine Shafts Sunk in Complicated Conditions

On the Visco-elastic and Visco-plastic Finite Element Analyses of Underground Openings in Layered Rock

Stability and Deformation Analysis of Underground Opening Surrounded by Non-linear Visco-elastic Rock Masses

Applying Mohr-coulomb Yield Criterion to (Calculate! Elastoplastic Stress in Adhesive Shotcrete and Rockbolt Lining of Hydraulic Pressure Tunnel and Its Surrounding Rock

Rock Mechanical Investigation for the Sino-Swedish Project in Jinchuan Mine

An analysis on the Problems of the Stability and Anchorage of a Tunnel

Located in Soft Weak Zone at High Ground Stress Area

On the Determination of the Increasing Coefficient of Stress-concentration in Coal Seam around a Working Face and the Depth of Fracture Zone

Evalution on Stability of Slopes and Buildings on the Slopes

Stability of Slopes in Complex Rock Formations in Opencast Mines

A Study on the Stability of Railway Subgrade in a Salt Lake

Taking the Factor Time into Account in the Safety Analysis of Deep Tunnels

Analysis of a Mining Structure Subjected to Rockburst Phenomena

Session C. Construction and Strengthening

The Design and Implementation of Bench Blasts in Complex Rock Formations

Excavation and Supporting of the Tunnel Running Through the F1-F10 Faults and Converging Water to the City Tianjing from Luan River Sourse

Experience with Excavation in Weak Ground

Quasi-3-dimensional Ground Water Flow Analysis of Tunnel Excavation in Complex Rock Formation

Criteria of Rock Bursts for Longwall Mining

Analyses and Treatments of Faults for the Dam Foundation

A Summary of Foundation Treatment of Longyangxia Gravity Arch Dam on the Yellow River

Dental Treatment for Faults in Foundation of Gravity Dam

Note of Failure Phenomena in the Hanging Wall of An Excavation Adjacent to a Decline Fault

The Reinforcement of Gallery with Long Bolting under Blasting Loads

The Influence and Control of Adjacent Blasting on the Safety of Tunnel Linings—an Estimation of Safety Based on the Reliability Theory and Some Applications

Performance and Support of Openings in Soft Rock

Support of Workings in Complex Mining and Geological Conditions

Effect and Appraisal of the Initial Support of Rock-bolt and Shotcrete of the Dayaoshan Tunnel

Reform and Research of Tunnel Support in Soft Rocks at Shenbei Mines

Reinforcement of Geotechnical Engineering Structures by Grouted Rockbolts

Mechanics of Friction Rock Bolt and Its Adaptability to Controlling Deformation of Soft Ground

A Study on the Support Load and the Roadway Deformation in Coal Seam

The Philosophy and Measures for Maintaining the Stability of Underground Tunnels in Complex Rock Masses in Jingchuan Mine District II

The Construction of Seoul Subway Line 3 and 4

Session D. Monitoring

Back Analysis for Determining Material Characteristics in Cut Slopes

Open Pit Slopes Back-analysis in Complex Rock Formations

Application of Back Analysis to a Tunnel with Two-step Bench

Three Dimensional Back Analysis for Tunnels

Back Analysis of the Shear Strength of a Folded Rock

Three-dimensional FEM Analyses and Back Analyses for Deformation Monitoring of Ertan Hydropower Station Chambers

Back Analysis of Assessing for Slope Stability Based on Displacement Measurements

Stereographic Projection Analysis for Exposed Conditions of Slide Falling Blocks in Jointed Rock Mass

Squeezing Pressure Phenomena in Himalayan Tunnels

Study of the Characteristics of Potential Coal Bursting in Mo. 8-9 Coal Seam at Tangshan Coal Mine

Displacement Behavior Around Tunnel Intersection in Weak Rock

Collapse of Surrounding Rock: Analysis of Mechanism and Approach to Prediction

The Monitoring of Dams as a Rock Research's Method

A Monitoring Method for Tunnel Engineering

Building Settlement Due to Tunnelling in Weathered Granite

A Brief Review of the Weak Rock Testing Methods in Hydraulic Engineering of China

Investigation of Fallout of Rock Massif During Destruction of Structure

Considerations for an Idealized Model Simulating the Foundation Behavior of Gezhouba Project

Study and Monitoring of Stability of Tianfumiao Arch Dam Abutments

Deformation Monitoring of Galleries in Fractured Rockmass and Research on Failure mechanism of Surrounding Rocks

Long-term Monitoring of Subgrade Stability of the Qinghai-tibet Railway in the Charhan Playa Region

Reinforcing Effect of Rockbolt in Rock Joint Model

Stress Behavior and Ground Pressure of Tunnel with Double Lining

Numerical Model of Subsidence Phenomena Due to Mining Exploitation

Papers Received Later

Identification of Geometric Characteristics of Inhomogeneous Rock Masses by AIC Method

Stability Analysis of Lake Parramatta Dam

Observational Methods on Large Underground Structures

The Stability of Rocky Massives

Evaluation of Bearing Capacity of Foundation Ground for Weathered Granite

