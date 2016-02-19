Proceedings of the International Symposium on Engineering in Complex Rock Formations
1st Edition
Editors: Li Chengxiang Yang Ling
eBook ISBN: 9781483160160
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 1000
Table of Contents
Contents
Invited Lectures
Rheology of Rock-Salt and Its Application for Radioactive Waste Disposal Purposes
Influence of Geological Conditions on Excavation Procedure and Support of Large Rock Caverns Constructed According to NATM
Special Lecture
Rockbursts, Case Records, Theory and Control
Session A. New Developments in Field and Laboratory Testing of Complex Formations
Deformation of Rock Masses
The Influence of Joints on Rock Modulus
BEMEK Rock Tester — A Field and Laboratory Instrument for Strength and Elastic Parameter Testing of Rock
Modified Mine Model Testing Technique for Ground Movement Studies
Investigation of Complex Rock Formations by Geophysical Tomography Techniques
Cluster Analysis Through Computer and Its Application
Engineering Classification of the Argillaceous Rocks and Rapid Prediction of Their Swelling Potential
Discussion of General Creep Equation and Its Experimental Verification
Determination of Constitutive Relation of Rock with Lagrangian Multiple Gauge and Analysis Method
Data Base System and Evaluation of Mechanical Properties of Rock
In-Situ Stress Measurements at Some Different Geological Formations in Korea
In Situ Stress Measurements, Tectonic Stress Field and Engineering
Stability Estimation of Large Rock Cavern by In Situ Stress Measurements
Velocity-and Time-dependent Stress Transients in Simulated Fault Gouge
A Preliminary Study of In Situ Stress Field in the Three-Gorge Dam Area
Research on Deformation Behavior of Complicated Rock Strata in Jinchuan Mine Through Field Geological Tests
Deformation Properties fo Fractured Rock and Their Influence on Fluid Flow
A Study of Characteristics of Strength and Deformation in Heterogeneous Sedimentary Soft Rock
Experimental Study on Anisotropie Strength and Failure of the Jointed/Layered Rock Mass Model Samples Under Anchored Conditions
A Model Study on Dynamic Failure Modes of Discontinuous Rock Slopes
An Experimental Study on the Strength of Jointed Rock Mass
A Scale Model Study on the Deformation Around the Drift in Korean Inclined Coal Seam
Two-dimensional Model Test and Analysis of a High-speed Large Landslide
On Mechanical Behaviors of Rock Based on Long-term Creep Tests
Experimental Study of Microcrack Formation in the Area of Stress Concentration in Rock
Infrared Thermography of a Rock Salt Specimen Before Failure
A Microscopic Study of Softening Characteristic of Calc-Argillaceous Siltstone
Application of AE Techniques to Prediction of Rock Failure
Post-failure Behavior of Rocks Under Uniaxial Compression
Laboratory Tests on the Shear Behaviour of Filled Discontinuities
The Shear Strength and Deformation Behavior of Rock with Weak Planes
Laboratory Determination of the In-situ Stress Tensor
Fracture Toughness Determination with the Modified Ring Test
Determination of the Strength Properties of Rock Mass by the Results of Laboratory Tests
The Determination of Shear Strength Parameters for Sheared Clay Shales
Estimation of Q Value in Formations
The Engineering Behaviours of Rocks from Different Tectonic Regions in Iraq
Analysis of Rock Behavior for Determination of In -situ Young's Modulus and Safe Excavation of Mine Pillars
Experimental Studies on Anisotropy of Time-dependent Behaviour of Bedded Rocks
Session B. Design of Surface and Underground Engineering Founded in Complex Formations
A Dynamic Analysis of Jointed Rock Mass
Deformability of a Rock Mass Formed by an Anisotropie Rock and Cut by a Jointing System with Orthotropic Symmetry
Large-scale Seasonal Heat Storage in Rock — Construction and Operation Experiences
Systems Engineering Geology and Geotechnique
Finite Element Analysis for Stability of Complex Rock Foundations
Elastoplastic and Limit Equilibrium Analyses of Complex Rock Masses
Three-dimensional Non-linear Analysis of Stability of Resisting slide for Engineering in Complex Rock Formation
A Development of the Base Friction Technique and Its Application to Subsidence Engineering
Design and Research of Tall Building Foundation of Rock Formation
Geomechanics for Slope Design at the Chuquicamata Mine, Chile
A Study on the Stability of Rock Slope
Slake Durability of Rocks and Its Relation to Slope Stability
Slopes in Rock: A Design Philosophy
Slope Movements in Structurally Complex Formations
Verification of the Sale Mountain Landslide with the Variational Method
Stabilization of a Landslide in Fractured Marls and Limestones
Geological Survey, Testing and Stability Analysis for the Bedrock of Nukui Arch Dam
Seepage Control and Stability of the Left Abutment of the Liujiaxia Dam
An Analysis of Jointed Rock Using Fracture Mechanics for Stability of Arch Dam Abutment
Determination of Synthetic Deformation Modulus of Rock Mass of Complex Dam Foundations
Dead Sea Underground Hydroelectric Power Station
Rock Mechanics in Design of Underground Power House of Lubuge Hydropower Project
The Relations Between Rockburst and Surrounding Rock Stress in Underground Chambers — with a Tentative Gradation of Rockburst Intensity
A Damage Mechanics Analysis for Underground Excavation in Jointed Rock Mass
The Finite Element Analysis for Rock Creep and Its Application to Underground Engineerings
Construction of a Tunnel and an Adjoining Railway Bridge in Rock-masses with Low Stability
Perturbation Finite Element Method for Plane Problem of Linear Creep and Its Application to Underground Structures
Testing and Mathematical Modelling of Jointed Rock Formations as a Design Tool for Large Caverns
Three-dimensional Elastoplastic Finite-element Analysis for Surrounding Rock of Underground Openings
Complex Observations and Design of Multilayer Lining of Vertical Mine Shafts Sunk in Complicated Conditions
On the Visco-elastic and Visco-plastic Finite Element Analyses of Underground Openings in Layered Rock
Stability and Deformation Analysis of Underground Opening Surrounded by Non-linear Visco-elastic Rock Masses
Applying Mohr-coulomb Yield Criterion to (Calculate! Elastoplastic Stress in Adhesive Shotcrete and Rockbolt Lining of Hydraulic Pressure Tunnel and Its Surrounding Rock
Rock Mechanical Investigation for the Sino-Swedish Project in Jinchuan Mine
An analysis on the Problems of the Stability and Anchorage of a Tunnel
Located in Soft Weak Zone at High Ground Stress Area
On the Determination of the Increasing Coefficient of Stress-concentration in Coal Seam around a Working Face and the Depth of Fracture Zone
Evalution on Stability of Slopes and Buildings on the Slopes
Stability of Slopes in Complex Rock Formations in Opencast Mines
A Study on the Stability of Railway Subgrade in a Salt Lake
Taking the Factor Time into Account in the Safety Analysis of Deep Tunnels
Analysis of a Mining Structure Subjected to Rockburst Phenomena
Session C. Construction and Strengthening
The Design and Implementation of Bench Blasts in Complex Rock Formations
Excavation and Supporting of the Tunnel Running Through the F1-F10 Faults and Converging Water to the City Tianjing from Luan River Sourse
Experience with Excavation in Weak Ground
Quasi-3-dimensional Ground Water Flow Analysis of Tunnel Excavation in Complex Rock Formation
Criteria of Rock Bursts for Longwall Mining
Analyses and Treatments of Faults for the Dam Foundation
A Summary of Foundation Treatment of Longyangxia Gravity Arch Dam on the Yellow River
Dental Treatment for Faults in Foundation of Gravity Dam
Note of Failure Phenomena in the Hanging Wall of An Excavation Adjacent to a Decline Fault
The Reinforcement of Gallery with Long Bolting under Blasting Loads
The Influence and Control of Adjacent Blasting on the Safety of Tunnel Linings—an Estimation of Safety Based on the Reliability Theory and Some Applications
Performance and Support of Openings in Soft Rock
Support of Workings in Complex Mining and Geological Conditions
Effect and Appraisal of the Initial Support of Rock-bolt and Shotcrete of the Dayaoshan Tunnel
Reform and Research of Tunnel Support in Soft Rocks at Shenbei Mines
Reinforcement of Geotechnical Engineering Structures by Grouted Rockbolts
Mechanics of Friction Rock Bolt and Its Adaptability to Controlling Deformation of Soft Ground
A Study on the Support Load and the Roadway Deformation in Coal Seam
The Philosophy and Measures for Maintaining the Stability of Underground Tunnels in Complex Rock Masses in Jingchuan Mine District II
The Construction of Seoul Subway Line 3 and 4
Session D. Monitoring
Back Analysis for Determining Material Characteristics in Cut Slopes
Open Pit Slopes Back-analysis in Complex Rock Formations
Application of Back Analysis to a Tunnel with Two-step Bench
Three Dimensional Back Analysis for Tunnels
Back Analysis of the Shear Strength of a Folded Rock
Three-dimensional FEM Analyses and Back Analyses for Deformation Monitoring of Ertan Hydropower Station Chambers
Back Analysis of Assessing for Slope Stability Based on Displacement Measurements
Stereographic Projection Analysis for Exposed Conditions of Slide Falling Blocks in Jointed Rock Mass
Squeezing Pressure Phenomena in Himalayan Tunnels
Study of the Characteristics of Potential Coal Bursting in Mo. 8-9 Coal Seam at Tangshan Coal Mine
Displacement Behavior Around Tunnel Intersection in Weak Rock
Collapse of Surrounding Rock: Analysis of Mechanism and Approach to Prediction
The Monitoring of Dams as a Rock Research's Method
A Monitoring Method for Tunnel Engineering
Building Settlement Due to Tunnelling in Weathered Granite
A Brief Review of the Weak Rock Testing Methods in Hydraulic Engineering of China
Investigation of Fallout of Rock Massif During Destruction of Structure
Considerations for an Idealized Model Simulating the Foundation Behavior of Gezhouba Project
Study and Monitoring of Stability of Tianfumiao Arch Dam Abutments
Deformation Monitoring of Galleries in Fractured Rockmass and Research on Failure mechanism of Surrounding Rocks
Long-term Monitoring of Subgrade Stability of the Qinghai-tibet Railway in the Charhan Playa Region
Reinforcing Effect of Rockbolt in Rock Joint Model
Stress Behavior and Ground Pressure of Tunnel with Double Lining
Numerical Model of Subsidence Phenomena Due to Mining Exploitation
Papers Received Later
Identification of Geometric Characteristics of Inhomogeneous Rock Masses by AIC Method
Stability Analysis of Lake Parramatta Dam
Observational Methods on Large Underground Structures
The Stability of Rocky Massives
Evaluation of Bearing Capacity of Foundation Ground for Weathered Granite
About the Editor
