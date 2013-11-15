Principles of Tissue Engineering
4th Edition
Description
Now in its fourth edition, Principles of Tissue Engineering has been the definite resource in the field of tissue engineering for more than a decade. The fourth edition provides an update on this rapidly progressing field, combining the prerequisites for a general understanding of tissue growth and development, the tools and theoretical information needed to design tissues and organs, as well as a presentation by the world’s experts of what is currently known about each specific organ system. As in previous editions, this book creates a comprehensive work that strikes a balance among the diversity of subjects that are related to tissue engineering, including biology, chemistry, material science, and engineering, among others, while also emphasizing those research areas that are likely to be of clinical value in the future.
This edition includes greatly expanded focus on stem cells, including induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells, stem cell niches, and blood components from stem cells. This research has already produced applications in disease modeling, toxicity testing, drug development, and clinical therapies. This up-to-date coverage of stem cell biology and other emerging technologies –such as brain-machine interfaces for controlling bionics and neuroprostheses– is complemented by a series of new and updated chapters on recent clinical experience in applying tissue engineering, as well as a new section on the application of tissue-engineering techniques for food production. The result is a comprehensive textbook that will be useful to students and experts alike.
Key Features
- Includes new chapters on biomaterial-protein interactions, nanocomposite and three-dimensional scaffolds, skin substitutes, spinal cord, vision enhancement, and heart valves
- Offers expanded coverage of adult and embryonic stem cells of the cardiovascular, hematopoietic, musculoskeletal, nervous, and other organ systems
- Full-color presentation throughout
Readership
Basic and clinical researchers in fields such as biology, chemistry, materials science, and engineering with an interest in tissue engineering.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Preface to the Third Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
List of Contributors
Abstract
Introduction to Tissue Engineering
Chapter 1. The History and Scope of Tissue Engineering
Abstract
Introduction
Scientific Challenges
Cells
Materials
General Scientific Issues
Social Challenges
Further Reading
Chapter 2. The Challenge of Imitating Nature
Abstract
Acknowledgment
Introduction
The Basic Paradigm
Modeling Nature’s Orchestra
Cell Technology
Engineering Functional Characteristics
Translation into the Living System
Concluding Discussion
References
Chapter 3. From Mathematical Models to Clinical Reality
Abstract
Introduction
Modeling Stem Cell Dynamics
Modeling Tissue Growth and Development
From Mathematical Models to Clinical Reality
References
Chapter 4. Stem Cells as Building Blocks
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
Differentiation Potential of Stem Cells
Stem Cell Niche
Developmental Origin of Stem Cells
Stem Cell Differentiation Methods
Transdifferentiation and Reprogramming
Challenges and Looking Forward
References
Chapter 5. Moving into the Clinic
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
History of Clinical Tissue Engineering
Strategies to Advance toward the Clinic
Bringing technology platforms to the clinical setting
Transition to clinical testing
Clinical Trial Planning
Establishing a Regulatory Pathway
Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Tissue Engineering: Future Perspectives
Abstract
Clinical Need
Current State of the Field
Current Challenges
Future Directions
References
Part 1: The Basis of Growth and Differentiation
Chapter 7. Molecular Biology of the Cell
Abstract
The Cell Nucleus
The Cytoplasm
Growth and Death
Cytoskeleton
Cell Adhesion Molecules
Extracellular Matrix
Culture Media
Cells in Tissues and Organs
Further Reading
Chapter 8. Molecular Organization of Cells
Abstract
Introduction
Molecules that Organize Cells
The EMT Transcriptional Program
Molecular Control of the EMT
Conclusion
References
Chapter 9. The Dynamics of Cell-ECM Interactions, with Implications for Tissue Engineering
Abstract
Introduction
Cell-ECM Interactions
Signal Transduction Events During Cell-ECM Interactions
Relevance for Tissue Engineering
References
Chapter 10. Matrix Molecules and Their Ligands
Abstract
Introduction
Collagens – Major Constituents of ECM
Elastic Fibers and Microfibrils
Other Multifunctional Proteins in ECM
Proteoglycans – Multifunctional Molecules in the Extracellular Matrix and on Cell Surfaces
Conclusion
References
Chapter 11. Morphogenesis and Tissue Engineering
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMPs)
Cartilage-Derived Morphogenetic Proteins (CDMPs)
Pleiotropy and Thresholds
BMPs Bind to Extracellular Matrix
BMP Receptors
Responding Stem Cells
Morphogens and Gene Therapy
Biomimetic Biomaterials
Tissue Engineering of Bones and Joints
Future Challenges
References
Chapter 12. Gene Expression, Cell Determination, and Differentiation
Abstract
Introduction
Determination and Differentiation
MyoD and the bHLH Family of Developmental Regulatory Factors
MEFS and microRNAs – Coregulators of Development
Pax in Development
Satellite and Stem Cells in Skeletal Muscle Differentiation and Repair
Conclusions
References
Part 2: In Vitro Control of Tissue Development
Chapter 13. Engineering Functional Tissues: In Vitro Culture Parameters
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Key Concepts for Engineering Functional Tissues
Importance of in Vitro Studies for Engineering Functional Tissues
Influence of Selected in Vitro Culture Parameters on the Development and Performance of Engineered Tissues
Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Principles of Bioreactor Design for Tissue Engineering
Abstract
Acknowledgment
Introduction
Principles of Bioreactor Design
Advanced Bioreactors in Tissue Engineering
Summary
References
Chapter 15. Regulation of Cell Behavior by Extracellular Proteins
Abstract
Introduction
Thrombospondin-1
Thrombospondin-2
Tenascin-C
Osteopontin
SPARC
Conclusions
References
Chapter 16. Growth Factors
Abstract
Introduction
Wound Healing
Biological Properties of the SIG (Chemokine) Family Members
Growth Factors and Accelerated Healing
Role of Basic Fibroblast Growth Factor and Angiogenesis
Pleiotrophin Remodels Tumor Microenvironment and Stimulates Angiogenesis
Other Roles of Growth Factors and Cytokines
Conclusions
References
Chapter 17. Mechanobiology, Tissue Development and Organ Engineering
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Extracellular Matrix Structure and Function
Pattern Formation Through ECM Remodeling
Mechanochemical Switching Between Cell Fates
Mechanobiology Summary
The Future
References
Part 3: In Vivo Synthesis of Tissues and Organs
Chapter 18. In Vivo Synthesis of Tissues and Organs
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Mammalian Response to Injury
Regeneration Versus Repair
Methods to Treat Loss of Organ Function
Active Extracellular Matrix Analogs
Basic Parameters for in Vivo Regeneration Studies: Reproducible, Non-regenerative Wounds
Examples of in Vivo Organ Regeneration
Conclusions
References
Part 4: Biomaterials in Tissue Engineering
Chapter 19. Micro-Scale Patterning of Cells and their Environment
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Soft Lithography
Self-Assembled Monolayers (SAMS)
Microcontact Printing (μCP)
Microfluidic Patterning (μFP)
Laminar Flow Patterning
Dynamic Control of Surfaces
Patterning With Micro-Topographies
Three-Dimensional Patterning
Conclusion and Future Prospects
References
Chapter 20. Cell Interactions with Polymers
Abstract
Methods for Characterizing Cell Interactions with Polymers
Cell Interactions with Polymers
Cell Interactions with Polymers in Suspension
Cell Interactions with Three-Dimensional Polymer Scaffolds and Gels
Cell Interactions Unique to the In Vivo Setting
References
Chapter 21. Matrix Effects
Abstract
Introduction
Extracellular Matrix Proteins and Their Receptors
Model Systems for Study of Matrix Interactions
Cell Pattern Formation by Substrate Patterning
Conclusions
References
Chapter 22. Polymer Scaffold Fabrication
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Bioink: Cell Printing and Characterization
Biopaper: Structural Material Printing and Characterization
Printing Mechanism: Layer-By-Layer Approach
Final Layer Architecture and Resolution
Printing Applications: Vascularity and Organ Fabrication
Conclusions
References
Chapter 23. Biodegradable Polymers
Abstract
Introduction
Biodegradable Polymer Selection Criteria
Biologically Derived Polymers
Synthetic Polymers
Combinations (Hybrids) of Synthetic and Biologically Derived Polymers
Using Polymers to Create Tissue-Engineered Products
Conclusion
References
Chapter 24. 3D Scaffolds
Abstract
Introduction
3D Scaffold Design and Engineering
Conclusions
References
Part 5: Transplantation of Engineered Cells and Tissues
Chapter 25. The Role of the Host Immune Response in Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
Abstract
Introduction
Wound Healing
The Foreign Body Response
The Host Response in Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
Acquired and Innate Immunity in Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
Conclusions
References
Chapter 26. Tissue Engineering and Transplantation in the Fetus
Abstract
Introduction
General Characteristics of Fetal Cells
Fetal Tissue Engineering
Ethical Considerations
The Fetus as a Transplantation Host
Conclusions
References
Chapter 27. Immunomodulation
Abstract
Introduction
Origin of the Designer Tissue Concept
First Demonstration of the Concept
Expansion of Research on Designer Tissues
Antibody Masking
Gene Ablation
Rna Ablation
Enzyme Ablation
Mechanisms of Graft Survival After Class i Donor Ablation or Antibody Masking
Role of Class i Modifications in Resistance to Recurrent Autoimmunity
The Launching of Xenogeneic Human Clinical Trials in the United States using Immunomodulation
Comment
References
Chapter 28. Challenges in the Development of Immunoisolation Devices
Abstract
Introduction
Engineering Challenges
Strategies for Improving Immunobarrier Devices
Theoretical Analysis of PFC-Containing Microcapsules
Future Directions
References
Part 6: Stem Cells
Chapter 29. Embryonic Stem Cells
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Approaches to hESC Derivation
Maintenance of hESCs
Subculture of hESC
Nuances of hESC Culture
Directed Differentiation
Safety Concerns
Conclusions
References
Chapter 30. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Methodological Overview of iPSC Derivation
Improving Reprogramming Efficiency and the Quality of iPSCs
Comparison of iPSCs and ESCs
Current Applications of Human iPSCs
Challenges
Conclusion
References
Chapter 31. Stem Cells in Tissue Engineering
Abstract
Potential Stem Cell Sources for use in Tissue Engineering
Discovery of Embryonic Stem Cells
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
Conclusion
References
Chapter 32. Embryonic Stem Cells as a Cell Source for Tissue Engineering
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Maintenance of ESCs
Directed Differentiation
Isolation of Specific Progenitor Cells from ESCs
Transplantation
Future Prospects
Conclusions
References
Chapter 33. Postnatal Stem Cells in Tissue Engineering
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
The reservoirs of postnatal stem cells
Current Approaches to Tissue Engineering using Postnatal Stem Cells
Conclusions
References
Part 7: Gene Therapy
Chapter 34. Gene Therapy
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Strategies of Gene Therapy
Ex Vivo Vs. In Vivo Gene Therapy
Chromosomal vs. Extra-Chromosomal Placement of the Transferred Gene
Gene Transfer Vectors
Cell-Specific Targeting Strategies
Regulated Expression of the Transferred Gene
Combining Gene Transfer with Stem Cell Strategies
Challenges to Gene Therapy for Tissue Engineering
References
Chapter 35. Gene Delivery into Cells and Tissues
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Fundamentals of Gene Delivery
Biodistribution, Targeting, Uptake, and Trafficking
Viral Nucleic Acid Delivery
Nonviral Nucleic Acid Delivery
Engineering Tissue Scaffolds for Viral and Nonviral Nucleic Acid Delivery
Clinical Applications of Tissue Engineering to Nucleic Acid Delivery
Outlook
References
Part 8: Breast
Chapter 36. Breast Tissue Engineering: Reconstruction Implants and Three-Dimensional Tissue Test Systems
Abstract
Introduction
Breast Anatomy and Development
Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatments
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Cancer Modeling
Concluding Remarks
References
Part 9: Cardiovascular System
Chapter 37. Progenitor Cells and Cardiac Homeostasis and Regeneration
Abstract
Introduction
Cardiac Progenitors in the Adult Heart
C-KIT-Positive Cardiac Stem Cells
Cardiac Stem Cell Niches
Origin of Newly Formed Cardiomyocytes
Myocyte Turnover and Cardiac Aging
Cardiac Stem Cell Senescence
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 38. Cardiac Tissue Engineering
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Clinical Problem
Engineering Cardiac Tissue: Design Principles and Key Components
Directed Cardiac Differentiation of Human Stem Cells
Scaffolds
Biophysical Cues
In Vivo Applications of Cardiac Tissue Engineering
Modeling of Disease
Summary and Challenges
References
Chapter 39. Blood Vessels
Abstract
Introduction
Current Status of Vascular Conduits
Physical or Chemical Modification of Current Grafts to Improve Durability
Therapeutic Angiogenesis and Arteriogenesis
Tissue-Engineered Vascular Grafts
Endovascular Stents and Stent Grafts
Conclusion
References
Chapter 40. Tissue-Engineering Heart Valves
Abstract
Introduction
The Application of Tissue Engineering Towards the Construction of A Replacement Heart Valve
Conclusion
References
Part 10: Endocrinology and Metabolism
Chapter 41. Generation of Pancreatic Islets from Stem Cells
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
First Attempts to Obtain B-Cell Like Cells by Differentiation
Steps Towards β-Cells: Protocol Comparison
Alternative Strategies for Protocol Optimization
Alternative Cell Sources
Conclusion
References
Chapter 42. Bioartificial Pancreas
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Cell Types for Pancreatic Substitutes
Construct Technology
In Vivo Transplantation
References
Chapter 43. Thymus and Parathyroid Organogenesis
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Structure and Morphology of the Thymus
In Vitro T Cell Differentiation
Thymus Organogenesis
Summary
References
Part 11: Gastrointestinal System
Chapter 44. Stem Cells in the Gastrointestinal Tract
Abstract
Introduction
Gastrointestinal Mucosa Contains Multiple Lineages
Epithelial Cell Lineages Originate from a Common Precursor Cell
Single Intestinal Stem Cells Regenerate Whole Crypts Containing All epithelial Lineages
Mouse Aggregation Chimeras show that Intestinal Crypts are Clonal Populations
Somatic Mutations in Stem Cells Reveal Stem Cell Hierarchy And clonal Succession
Human Intestinal Crypts Contain Multiple Epithelial Cell Lineages Derived from a Single Stem Cell
Bone Marrow Stem Cells Contribute to gut Repopulation After Damage
Gastrointestinal Stem Cells Occupy a Niche Maintained by Isemfs in the Lamina Propria
Multiple Molecules Regulate Gastrointestinal Development, Proliferation, and Differentiation
Wnt/β-Catenin Signaling Pathway Controls Intestinal Stem Cell Function
Transcription Factors Define Regional gut Specification and Intestinal Stem Cell Fate
Multiple Molecules Define Stem Cell Fate and Cell Position in the Villus-Crypt Axis
Gastrointestinal Neoplasms Originate in Stem Cell Populations
Summary
References
Chapter 45. Liver Stem Cells
Abstract
Introduction
Definition of a Tissue-Derived Stem Cell
Cellular Organization of the Hepatobiliary System
Development of the Hepatobiliary System
Hepatocytes: Functional Units of the Liver with Stem Cell Properties
Liver Stem Cells
Stem Cells in the EHBD System
Therapeutic Approaches for Using Stem Cells in the Hepatobiliary System
Conclusion
References
Chapter 46. Hepatic Tissue Engineering
Abstract
Liver Failure and Current Treatments
Cell Sources for Liver Cell-Based Therapies
In Vitro Hepatic Culture Models
Extracorporeal Bioartificial Liver Devices
Implantable Technologies for Liver Therapies and Modeling
Conclusion
References
Part 12: Hematopoietic System
Chapter 47. Hematopoietic Stem Cells
Abstract
Introduction
Historical Background
Properties of Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCS)
Ontogeny of HscS
Migration, Mobilization and Homing of HSC
Hsc Proliferation and Expansion in Vitro
Morphogens and HSC Regulation
Molecular Pathways Implicated in HSC Self-Renewal
Negative Regulation of HSC
Hematopoietic Stem Cell Niches
Conclusion
References
Chapter 48. Blood Components from Pluripotent Stem Cells
Abstract
Introduction
Red Blood Cells
Megakaryocytes and Platelets
White Blood Cells
Perspectives
References
Chapter 49. Red Blood Cell Substitutes
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Modified Hemoglobin
First Generation Modified Hemoglobin
New Generations of Modified Hemoglobin
A Chemical Approach Based on Perfluorochemicals
Conclusions
Link to Websites
References
Chapter 50. Lymphoid Cells
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Properties of Lymphocytes
Lymphocyte Engineering: Reality and Potential
Criteria for Engineering Developmental Stages of Lymphopoiesis
Stages of Lymphopoiesis for Engineering
Concluding Remarks and Prospects for Lymphocyte Engineering
References
Part 13: Kidney and Genitourinary System
Chapter 51. Stem Cells in Kidney Development and Regeneration
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Kidney Development
Genes that Specify Early Kidney Cell Lineages
The Establishment of Additional Cell Lineages
Stem Cells in Kidney Regeneration
References
Chapter 52. Renal Replacement Devices
Abstract
Introduction
Basics of Kidney Function
Tissue-Engineering Approach to Renal Function Replacement
Conclusion
References
Chapter 53. Genitourinary System
Abstract
Introduction
Reconstitution Strategies
The Role of Biomaterials
Vascularization
Progress in Tissue Engineering of Urologic Structures
Additional Applications
Conclusion
References
Part 14: Musculoskeletal System
Chapter 54. Mesenchymal Stem Cells in Musculoskeletal Tissue Engineering
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
MSC Biology Relevant to Musculoskeletal Tissue Engineering
MSCs in Musculoskeletal Tissue Engineering
Conclusions and Future Perspectives
References
Chapter 55. Bone Regeneration
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Current Clinical Practices
Concepts and Definitions
Fracture Healing Model
Performance Criteria for Bone Regeneration
Classical Research Approaches
Vision for Bone Regeneration
Conclusion
References
Chapter 56. Tissue Engineering for Regeneration and Replacement of the Intervertebral Disc
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
IVD Structure and Function
Biomaterials for Nucleus Pulposus Replacement
Cell-Biomaterial Constructs for IVD Regeneration
Cellular Engineering for Intervertebral Disc Regeneration
Growth Factors and Other Biologics for Intervertebral Disc Regeneration
Gene Therapy for Intervertebral Disc Regeneration
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 57. Articular Cartilage Injury
Abstract
Introduction
Articular Cartilage Injury and Joint Degeneration
Mechanisms of Articular Cartilage Injuries
Response of Articular Cartilage to Injury
Preventing Joint Degeneration Following Injury
Promoting Articular Surface Repair
Conclusion
References
Chapter 58. Engineering Cartilage and Other Structural Tissues: Principles of Bone and Cartilage Reconstruction
Abstract
Introduction
Materials Development
Conclusion
References
Chapter 59. Tendons and Ligament Tissue Engineering
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Histological Description of Tendons and Ligaments
Bioengineered Tendon and Ligament Substitutes
Conclusion
References
Chapter 60. Skeletal Tissue Engineering
Abstract
Introduction
Distraction Osteogenesis
Critically Sized Defects
Cellular Therapy
Cytokines
Scaffolds
Tissue Engineering in Practice
Conclusion
References
Part 15: Nervous System
Chapter 61. The Nervous System
Abstract
Introduction
Neural Development
Neural Stem Cells
Neural Differentiation of Mouse ES Cells and iPS Cells
Derivation of ES and iPS Cell-Derived Neurons
ES-Derived Glia
Lineage Selection
Neural Differentiation of Human and Non-Human Primate ES Cells
Therapeutic Perspectives
Conclusion
References
Chapter 62. Brain Implants
Abstract
Acknowledgment
Introduction
Cell Replacement Implants
Cell Protection and Regeneration Implants
Combined Replacement and Regeneration Implants
Disease Targets for Brain Implants
Surgical Considerations
Conclusions
References
Chapter 63. Brain-Machine Interfaces
Abstract
Introduction
BMI Signals
Voluntary Activity vs. Evoked Potentials
Mutual Learning
Context-Aware BMI
Future Directions
References
Chapter 64. Spinal Cord
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
The Problem
Spinal Cord Organization
Injury
Spontaneous Regeneration
Current Limitations and Approaches to Repair and Redefining Goals
Spinal Cord Development
Embryonic Stem Cells
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
Alternative Transplantation Options
Embryonic Stems Cells and The Neural Lineage
Embryonic Stem Cell Transplantation
Novel Approaches to CNS Repair
Toward Human Trials
Conclusions
References
Chapter 65. Protection and Repair of Hearing
Abstract
Introduction
Interventions to Prevent Hearing Loss/Cochlear Damage
Hair Cell Regeneration by Transdifferentiation
Loss of Auditory Nerve Connections and Auditory Nerve
Genetic Deafness
Methods of Therapeutic Intervention
Conclusions
References
Part 16: Ophthalmic
Chapter 66. Stem Cells in the Eye
Abstract
Introduction
Corneal Epithelial Stem Cells
Retinal Progenitor Cells
Bone Marrow Stem Cells
The Potential for Stem Cells in Ocular Repair and Tissue Engineering
References
Chapter 67. Corneal Replacement Tissue
Abstract
Introduction
Cornea: Overall Structure
Epithelium: Protects Eye From Noxious Stimuli and The Environment
Stroma: Provides Strength and Transparency
Endothelium: Maintains Proper Dehydration and Nutrition
Approaches to Engineering Cornea
Current Progress: Epithelium
Current Progress: Stroma
Current Progress: Endothelium
Current Progress: Biosynthetic Corneas
Sensory Innervation: Important for Corneal Health
Conclusions
References
Chapter 68. Retinal Degeneration
Abstract
Definitions
Epidemiology – Prevalence and Causes of Low Vision
Neurosensory Retina and Retinal Pigment Epithelium – Anatomy and Background
The Eye and the RPE
RPE Transplantation
Stem Cells in Retinal Degeneration
Delivery of Cells
Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Chapter 69. Vision Enhancement Systems
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Visual System, Architecture, and (DYS)Function
Current and Near-Term Approaches to Vision Restoration
Emerging Application Areas for Engineered Cells and Tissues
Conclusion: Toward 2020 Vision
References
Part 17: Oral/Dental Applications
Chapter 70. Biological Tooth Replacement and Repair
Abstract
Introduction
Tooth Development
Whole Tooth-Tissue Engineering
Dental-Tissue Regeneration
Conclusions
References
Chapter 71. Tissue Engineering in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Abstract
Introduction
Special Challenges in Oral and Maxillofacial Reconstruction
Current Methods of Oral and Maxillofacial Reconstruction
Relevant Strategies in Oral and Maxillofacial Tissue Engineering
The Future of Oral and Maxillofacial Tissue Engineering
References
Chapter 72. Periodontal Tissue Engineering
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Stem Cells for Periodontal Bioengineering
Signaling Molecules
Scaffolding and Biomaterials Science
Periodontal Bioengineering Strategies
Challenges and Future Directions
Closing Remarks
References
Part 18: Respiratory System
Chapter 73. Tissue Engineering for the Respiratory Epithelium: Cell-Based Therapies for Treatment of Lung Disease
Abstract
Introduction: The Challenges Facing Cell-Based Therapy for Treatment of Lung Disease
Lung Morphogenesis
Exogenous Sources of Stem Cells: ES, iPS, HSC, and Mscs
Do Bone Marrow-Derived Cells Directly Contribute to Repair and Provide Protective Factors?
Bioengineering of Lung Tissues
Conclusion
References
Chapter 74. Lungs
Abstract
Introduction
Lung Function and Anatomy
Lung Developmental Biology 101: Primer for Tissue Engineers
Cell Sources for Lung Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering
Scaffolds and Three-Dimensional Pulmonary Tissue Constructs
Conclusions and Challenges
References
Part 19: Skin
Chapter 75. Cutaneous Epithelial Stem Cells
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Interfollicular Stem Cells
Hair Follicle Stem Cells
The Bulge as Stem Cell Source
Other Newly Discovered Hair Follicle Stem Cells
Stem Cells of Other Ectodermal Appendages
Hair Follicle Stem Cells in Skin Homeostasis, Wound Healing and Hair Regeneration
Stem Cells and Alopecia
Tissue Engineering with Epidermal Stem Cells
Conclusion
References
Chapter 76. Wound Repair: Basic Biology to Tissue Engineering
Abstract
Introduction
Basic Biology of Wound Repair
Chronic Wounds
Tissue-Engineered Therapy: Established Practice
Tissue-Engineered Therapy: New Approaches
References
Chapter 77. Bioengineered Skin Constructs
Abstract
Introduction
Skin Structure and Function
Engineering Skin Tissue
Epidermal Regeneration
Dermal Replacement
Bioengineered Living Skin Equivalents
Bioengineered Skin: FDA Approved Indications
Apligraf and Dermagraft: Off-Label Uses
The Importance of Wound Bed Preparation (WBP)
Proposed Mechanisms of Action (MOA) of Bioengineered Skin
Construct Priming and a New Didactic Paradigm for Constructs
Conclusion
References
Part 20: Tissue-Engineered Food
Chapter 78. Principles of Tissue Engineering for Food
Abstract
Introduction
Why Tissue Engineering of Food?
Specifics of Tissue Engineering for Medical Application
Skeletal Muscle and Fat Tissue Engineering
Specifics of Food Tissue Engineering
Enhanced Meat
Other Foods
Consumer Acceptance
References
Chapter 79. Prospects for In Vitro Cultured Meat – A Future Harvest
Abstract
Introduction
Need for and Advantages of in Vitro Cultured Meat
In Vitro Meat
Challenges in the Commercial Production of in Vitro Meat
Conclusion
References
Part 21: Clinical Experience
Chapter 80. Current State of Clinical Application
Abstract
Introduction
Current Challenges
Clinical Applications
Airway reconstruction
Conclusions
References
Chapter 81. Tissue-Engineered Skin Products
Abstract
Introduction
Types of Therapeutic Tissue-Engineered Skin Products
Components of Tissue-Engineered Skin Grafts as Related to Function
Commercial Production of Tissue-Engineered Skin Products
The Manufacture of Dermagraft and Transcyte
The Dermagraft and Transcyte Production Processes
Clinical Trials
Immunological Properties of Tissue-Engineered Skin
Commercial Success
Future Developments
Conclusion
References
Chapter 82. Tissue-Engineered Cartilage Products: Clinical Experience
Abstract
Introduction
Clinical Experience with First-Generation Aci
Clinical Evolution of Advanced-Generation Aci
Clinical Experience with Third-Generation Aci
Conclusions
References
Chapter 83. Bone Tissue Engineering: Clinical Challenges and Emergent Advances in Orthopedic and Craniofacial Surgery
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Cells, Scaffolds, and Biofactors: From Functional to Translational Tissue Engineering
Clinical Successes and Opportunities in Regenerative Repair of Diaphyseal Defects
Clinical Successes and Opportunities in Regenerative Repair of Craniofacial Defects
Conclusions
References
Chapter 84. Tissue-Engineered Cardiovascular Products
Abstract
Introduction
Clinical Need for Tissue-Engineered Cardiovascular Products
Concepts and Achievements in Engineering Cardiovascular Products
State of Myocardial Tissue Engineering
Bottlenecks
References
Chapter 85. Tissue-Engineered Organs
Abstract
Introduction
Tissue Engineering: Strategies for Tissue Reconstitution
Cell Sources
Alternate Cell Sources
Therapeutic Cloning
Biomaterials
Growth Factors
Vascularization
Clinical Applications
Conclusion
References
Part 22: Regulation, Commercialization and Ethics
Chapter 86. The Regulatory Process from Concept to Market
Abstract
Introduction
Regulatory Background
Early-Stage Development
FDA/Sponsor Meetings
Submitting an IND
Later-Phase Development Topics
Medical devices
Other Regulatory Topics
Conclusion
References
Appendix: CFR Citations Relevant to Cellular and Cell-based Product Development
Chapter 87. Business Issues
Abstract
Introduction
The Aging Population
Rise of Regenerative Medicine
Product Development
Reimbursement
Conclusion
References
Chapter 88. Ethical Issues
Abstract
Introduction
Are there Reasons, in Principle, Why Performing the Basic Research Should be Impermissible?
What Contextual Factors Should be Taken Into Account, and do any of these Prevent the Development and use of the Technology?
What Purposes, Techniques, or Applications Would be Permissible and Under What Circumstances?
On What Procedures and Structures, Involving What Policies, Should Decisions on Appropriate Techniques and uses be Based?
Conclusion
References
Epilogue
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1936
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 15th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123983701
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123983589
About the Editor
Robert Lanza
Robert Lanza, M.D. is currently Chief Scientific Officer at Advanced Cell Technology, and Adjunct Professor of Surgical Sciences at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He has several hundred scientific publications and patents, and over 30 books, including Principles of Tissue Engineering (1st through 4th Editions), Methods of Tissue Engineering, Principles of Cloning (1st and 2nd Editions), Essentials of Stem Cell Biology (1st and 2nd Editions), XENO, Yearbook of Cell & Tissue Transplantation, One World: The Health & Survival of the Human Species in the 21st Century (as editor, with forewords by C. Everett Koop and former President Jimmy Carter), and Medical Science & the Advancement of World Health. Dr. Lanza received his B.A. and M.D. degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was both a University Scholar and Benjamin Franklin Scholar. He is a former Fulbright Scholar, and studied as a student in the laboratory of Richard Hynes (MIT), Jonas Salk (The Salk Institute), and Nobel laureates Gerald Edelman (Rockefeller University) and Rodney Porter (Oxford University). He also worked closely (and coauthored a series of papers) with the late Harvard psychologist B.F. Skinner and heart transplant pioneer Christiaan Barnard. Dr. Lanza's current area of research focuses on the use of stem cells in regenerative medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Advanced Cell Technology, MA, USA
Robert Langer
Robert Langer received honorary doctorates from the ETH (Switzerland) in 1996 and the Technion (Israel) in 1997. Dr. Langer is the Kenneth J. Germeshausen Professor of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering at MIT. He received a Bachelor’s Degree from Cornell University in 1970 and a Sc.D. from MIT in 1974, both in chemical engineering. Dr. Langer has written 590 articles, 400 abstracts, 350 patents, and has edited 12 books.Dr. Langer has received over 70 major awards, including the Gairdner Foundation International Award, the Lemelson-MIT prize, the American Chemical Society (ACS) Polymer Chemistry and Applied Polymer Science Awards, Creative Polymer Chemistry Award (ACS, Polymer Division), the Pearlman Memorial Lectureship Award (ACD, Biochemical Technology Division), and the A.I.Ch.E’s Walker, Professional Progress, Bioengineering, and Stine Materials Science and Engineering Awards. In 1989, Dr. Langer was elected to the Institute of Medicine and the National Academy of Sciences, and in 1992 he was elected to both the National Academy of Engineering and to the National Academy of Sciences. He is the only active member of all 3 United States National Academies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.
Joseph Vacanti
Dr. Joseph P. Vacanti received his M.D. degree from the university of Nebraska in 1974. He received his training in general surgery at the Massachusetts General Hospital from 1974 through 1981 and in pediatric surgery at The Children’s Hospital, Boston from 1981 through 1983. He then received clinical training in transplantation from the University of Pittsburgh. He spent two years in the laboratories of Dr. M. Judah Folkman working in the filed on angiogenesis from 1977 through 1979. Upon completion of his training, Dr. Vacanti joined the staff in surgery at children’s Hospital in Boston and began clinical programs in pediatric liver transplantation and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. In the laboratory, he continued studies in and began work in the filed of tissue engineering in 1985. Dr. Vacanti is now John Homans Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School, Visiting surgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital, director of the Wellman 6 Surgical laboratories, director of the Laboratory of Tissue Engineering and Organ Fabrication and Director of Pediatric Transplantation at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. He has authored more than 120 original reports, 30 book chapters, and 197 abstracts. He has more than 25 patents or patents pending in the United States, Europe, and Japan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, U.S.A.