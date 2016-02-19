Principles of Powder Mechanics
1st Edition
Essays on the Packing and Flow of Powders and Bulk Solids
Authors: R. L. Brown J. C. Richards
Editors: P. V. Danckwerts
eBook ISBN: 9781483145655
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 236
Description
International Series of Monographs in Chemical Engineering, Volume 10: Principles of Powder Mechanics: Essays on the Packing and Flow of Powders and Bulk Solids covers topics on packings; elementary statics; measurement of powder properties; flow patterns and segregation; and kinematics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Introduction
Three Principles
Some Definitions
Materials
Plan of the Monograph
Packings
Elementary Statics
Measurement of Powder Properties
Flow Patterns
Kinematics
Discussion
Selection of References to Particle Size and Shape
Chapter 2. Packings
Bulk Density
Wall Effect
Closely Graded Spherical Granules
Closely Graded Irregular Granules
Binary Granular Mixes
Mixtures
Graded Cohesive Powders
Coordination Numbers
Radial Distributions
Angles of Repose
Graded Granular Powders
Conical Heap a3
Two-Dimensional Slope a2
Crater Angles áâ
Instantaneous Free Surface a,
Cohesive Powders
Compaction and Moisture Content
Discussion
Chapter 3. Elementary Statics
Plane Stress Analysis
The Mohr Circle Diagram
The Principal Planes
The Equations of Equilibrium
Coulomb Powders
The Mobilization of Friction
The Directions of Sliding
The Principal Stresses in Plastic Equilibrium
Active and Passive Rankine states
The Pressures on a Smooth, Vertical Retaining Wall
Active and Passive Failure
The Shape of a Self-Supporting Dome over a Circular Aperture
Arching in Shallow Beds
Arching in Deep Beds
Janssen's Equation for the Pressure in a Tall Bin
Practical Observations
Experimental Evidence Relating to Janssen's Equation
Pressures Measured in Hoppers
Discussion
Chapter 4. Measurement of Powder Properties
Friction and Cohesion
Tensile Strength
Shear Strength
Dilatancy
Ready Sliding
The Shear Cell
Yield Locus
The Critical Voids Ratio
Summary
Wall Friction and Adhesion
Discussion
Chapter 5. Flow Patterns and Segregation
Introduction
Flow Patterns
Experimental Methods
Scaling of Models
Discharge of a Powder from a Cylindrical Bin
Discharge of a Granular Powder from a Flat Bin
Surfaces of Sliding
Discharge of Beads from a Conical Hopper
Flow Regulators
Flow through Chutes
Discussion
Segregation and Percolation
Size Segregation
Density Segregation
Percolation
Chapter 6. Kinematics
Introduction
Dilatant Waves
Free-Fall Arch
Stream Tubes
Radial Flow
Angles of Approach
Discussion
Energy Dissipation Postulate
Minimum Energy Theorem
The Statistically Empty Space
Mass Flow Rate in a Symmetrical Wedge
Mass Flow Rate in an Asymmetrical Wedge
Mass Flow Rate in a Cone
Mass Flow Rates
Some General Observations
Experimental Method
Analysis of Data
Effect of Width of Vessel
Flow through Circular Apertures from Wide Vessels
Flow through Jets
The Effect of Restricting Air Entry
Flow from Flat-Bottomed Vessels through Central Slots
Two Regimes of Flow from troughs through Slots
Blocked and Obstructed Apertures
The Empty Annulus
Blocked and Obstructed Apertures
Discussion
Chapter 7. Conclusion
Bibliography
Index of Names
Subject Index
Other Titles in the Series
About the Author
R. L. Brown
J. C. Richards
About the Editor
P. V. Danckwerts
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cambridge, UK
