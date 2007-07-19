Principles of Developmental Genetics

I. The Impact of Genetic and Genomic Tools on Developmental Biology<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">1. Untangling the Gordian knot: Cell Signaling Events that Instruct Development<BR id=""CRLF"">Philippe Soriano and Renée V. Hoch<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">2. Finding Gene Expression Changes using Microarray Technology<BR id=""CRLF"">Tadayoshi Hayata and Ken W.Y. Cho<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">3. Chemical and Functional Genomic Approaches to Study Stem Cell Biology and Regeneration<BR id=""CRLF"">Wen Xiong and Sheng Ding<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">4. Assessing Neural Stem Cell Properties using Large Scale Genomic Analysis<BR id=""CRLF"">Soojung Shin, Jonathan D. Chesnut and Mahendra S. Rao<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">5. Epigenetic Influences on Gene Expression Pathways<BR id=""CRLF"">Sundeep Kalantry and Terry Magnuson<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">6. New Insights into Vertebrate Origins<BR id=""CRLF"">Billie J. Swalla<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">7. Understanding Human Birth Defects Through Model Organism Studies<BR id=""CRLF"">Feyza Engin and Brendan Lee<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">II. Early Embryology, Fate Determination and Patterning<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">8. Germ Line Determinants and Oogenesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Kelly M Haston and Renee A Reijo Pera<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">9. Patterning the Anterior-Posterior Axis during Drosophila Embryogenesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Kristy L. Kenyon<BR id=""CRLF""> <BR id=""CRLF"">10. Anterior-Posterior Patterning in Mammals<BR id=""CRLF"">Sigolène M. Meilhac<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">11. Signaling Cascades, Gradients, and Gene Networks in Dorsal/Ventral Patterning<BR id=""CRLF"">Girish S. Ratnaparkhi and Albert J. Courey<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">12. Early Development of Epidermis and Neural Tissue<BR id=""CRLF"">Keiji Itoh and Sergei Y. Sokol<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">13. Formation of the Embryonic Mesoderm<BR id=""CRLF"">Lisa L. Chang and Daniel S. Kessler<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">14. Endoderm<BR id=""CRLF"">Debora Sinner, James M Wells and Aaron M. Zorn<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">15. Notch Signaling – A Versatile Tool for the Fine Patterning of Cell Fate in Development<BR id=""CRLF"">Ajay B. Chitnis <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">16. Multiple roles of T-box genes<BR id=""CRLF"">L. A. Naiche and Virginia E. Papaioannou<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">III. Morphogenetic and Cell Movements<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">17. Gastrulation in Vertebrates<BR id=""CRLF"">Lilianna Solnica-Krezel and Diane S. Sepich<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">18. Regulation of tissue separation in the amphibian embryo<BR id=""CRLF"">Herbert Steinbeisser<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">19. Role of the Basement Membrane in Cell Migration<BR id=""CRLF"">Kiyoji Nishiwaki, Kiyoji Nishiwaki and Yukihiko Kubota<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">20. Epithelial Morphogenesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Ronit Wilk and Howard D. Lipshitz<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">21. Branching Morphogenesis of Mammalian epithelia<BR id=""CRLF"">Jamie Davies<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">22. The Roles of Ephrin-Eph in Morphogenesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Ira O. Daar<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">IV. Ectodermal Organs<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">23. Neural Cell Fate Determination<BR id=""CRLF"">Stephen N. Sansom and Frederick J. Livesey<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">24. Pathfinding and Patterning of Axonal Connections<BR id=""CRLF"">S.A Linn, S.R. Kadison and C.E. Krull<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">25 Retinal Development<BR id=""CRLF"">Kathryn B. Moore and Monica L. Vetter<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">26. Neural Crest Determination<BR id=""CRLF"">Roberto Mayor<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">27. Determination of Pre-Placodal Ectoderm and Sensory Placodes<BR id=""CRLF"">Sally A. Moody<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">28. Molecular Genetics of Tooth Development<BR id=""CRLF"">Irma Thesleff<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">29. The Inner Ear<BR id=""CRLF"">Donna F. Fekete and Ulrike J. Sienknecht<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">30. Craniofacial Formation and Congenital Defects<BR id=""CRLF"">S.A. Brugmann and J.A. Helms<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">V. Mesodermal Organs<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">31. Induction of the Cardiac Lineage<BR id=""CRLF"">Andrew S. Warkman and Paul A. Krieg<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">32. Heart Patterning and Congenital Defects<BR id=""CRLF"">John Belmont<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">33. Blood Vessel Formation<BR id=""CRLF"">Karina Yaniv and Brant M. Weinstein<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">34. Blood Induction and Embryonic Formation<BR id=""CRLF"">Xiaoying Bai and Leonard I. Zon<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">35. Topics in Vertebrate Kidney Formation: A Comparative Perspective<BR id=""CRLF"">Thomas M. Schultheiss<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">36. Development of The Genital System<BR id=""CRLF"">Hongling Du hugh S Taylor <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">37. Diaphragmatic Embryogenesis and Human Congenital Diaphragmatic Defects<BR id=""CRLF"">Kate G. Ackerman and David R. Beier<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">38. Formation of Vertebrate Limbs<BR id=""CRLF"">Yingzi Yang<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">39. Skeletal Development<BR id=""CRLF"">Peter G. Alexander, Amanda T. Boyce, and Rocky S. Tuan<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">VI. Endodermal Organs<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">40. Patterning the Embryonic Endoderm into Presumptive Organ Domains<BR id=""CRLF"">Billie A. Moore-Scott and James M. Wells<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">41. Developmental Genetics of the Pulmonary System<BR id=""CRLF"">Thomas J. Mariani<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">42. Pancreas Development and Stem Cells<BR id=""CRLF"">Maureen Gannon<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">43. Early Liver Development and Hepatic Progenitor Cells<BR id=""CRLF"">Jay D. Kormish and Kenneth S. Zaret<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">44. Intestinal Stem Cells in Physiologic Regeneration and Disease <BR id=""CRLF""> David H. Scoville, Xi C. He, Goo Lee, Toshiro Sato, Terrence A. Barrett, and Linheng Li