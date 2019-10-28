Practicing Primary Palliative Care, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 99-5

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Practicing Primary Palliative Care and is edited by Dr. Pringl Miller. Articles will include: Advantages of a Multidisciplinary Team Approach to Surgical Care; Concurrent Palliative Care has Clinical Outcome Benefits; Goals of Care Discussions - Understanding the Outcomes that Matter Most; Prognostic Tools and Shared Decision Making; Peri-Operative Advance Directives - DNR in the OR; Optimizing Pain Control During the Opioid Epidemic; Wound and Stoma Care - Less is More; Image-Guided Palliative Interventions; Palliative Care and the Pregnant Surgical Patient; Tracheostomies, PEGs, and Hemodialysis Vascular Access - When Are They Really Indicated?; Post-Operative Recovery & Survivorship after Acute Hospitalization for Serious Life Limiting Illness; Spiritual Dimensions of Surgical Palliative Care; Transitioning to Comfort-Focused Care at the End-of-Life; Mitigating Burnout; Surgical Palliative Care Education; and more!