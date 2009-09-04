Pounder's Marine Diesel Engines and Gas Turbines
9th Edition
Description
Since its first appearance in 1950, Pounder's Marine Diesel Engines has served seagoing engineers, students of the Certificates of Competency examinations and the marine engineering industry throughout the world. Each new edition has noted the changes in engine design and the influence of new technology and economic needs on the marine diesel engine. Now in its ninth edition, Pounder's retains the directness of approach and attention to essential detail that characterized its predecessors. There are new chapters on monitoring control and HiMSEN engines as well as information on developments in electronic-controlled fuel injection. It is fully updated to cover new legislation including that on emissions and provides details on enhancing overall efficiency and cutting CO2 emissions. After experience as a seagoing engineer with the British India Steam Navigation Company, Doug Woodyard held editorial positions with the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and the Institute of Marine Engineers. He subsequently edited The Motor Ship journal for eight years before becoming a freelance editor specializing in shipping, shipbuilding and marine engineering. He is currently technical editor of Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Machinery, a contributing editor to Speed at Sea, Shipping World and Shipbuilder and a technical press consultant to Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine.
Key Features
- Helps engineers to understand the latest changes to marine diesel engineers
- Careful organisation of the new edition enables readers to access the information they require
- Brand new chapters focus on monitoring control systems and HiMSEN engines.
- Over 270 high quality, clearly labelled illustrations and figures to aid understanding and help engineers quickly identify what they need to know.
Readership
Mechanical engineers involved with propulsion and designing combustion engines; Marine engineers; Naval Architects. Designers of marine diesel engines and engine maintenance staff. Students studying for degrees in marine/maritime engineering. Marine engineers studying for Coastguard/Merchant Mariner Licences and Certificates of Competency, QMED courses (Qualified Member of Engineering Department) and other Standards for Training, Certification and Watch Keeping (STCW) related qualifications; serving marine officers.
Table of Contents
Theory and general principles; Exhaust emissions and control; Fuels and lubes; Performance; Engine and Plant selection; Pressure charging; Fuel injection; Low speed engines introduction; MAN B&W low speed engines; Mitsubishi low speed engines; (Sulzer) low speed engines; Burmeister & Wain, MAN and Doxford low speed engine chapters; Four-stroke engines introduction; Dual fuel and gas engines; Allen medium speed engines; Alpha Diesel medium speed engines; Caterpillar; HiMSEN engines; Deutz; MaK medium speed engines; MAN medium speed engines; Rolls-Royce Bergen medium speed engines; SEMT-Pielstick engines; Sulzer medium speed engines; Wartsila medium speed engines; Other medium speed engines; Low speed four-stroke trunk piston engines; High speed engines; Gas turbines:
Details
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
- Published:
- 4th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750689847
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080943619
About the Author
Doug Woodyard
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Editor, Marine Propulsion & Auxiliary Machinery, UK
Reviews
8th Edition: "Pounder's has been one of the classic references for the marine industry. I would definitely recommend having this eighth edition of Pounder's on an engineering bookshelf, especially if there isn't a seventh edition on that shelf."--SNAME News - July 2004