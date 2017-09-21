Polylactide Foams
1st Edition
Fundamentals, Manufacturing, and Applications
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Plastic Foams and their Foaming
2. Introduction to Polylactide (PLA) and Polylactide Foaming
3. Polylactide PVT, Solubility, and Interfacial Tension Behavior in Presence of Dissolved CO2
4. Polylactide Crystallization Kinetics in Presence of Dissolved Gas
5. Extrusion Foaming of PLA and its Compounds
6. Foam Injection Molding of PLA and its Compounds
7. PLA Bead Foam Manufacturing- A Novel Technology
8. Conclusions and Perspectives
Description
Polylactide Foams: Fundamentals, Manufacturing, and Applications provides an introduction to the fundamental science behind plastic foams, polylactic acid) and polylactide foaming, giving designers tactics to replace traditional resins with sustainable and biodegradable materials. The book then delves deeper into the technology behind PLA foaming, such as PLA/gas mixture characteristics, solubility, interfacial tension behaviors and crystallization kinetics of various types of PLA and their compounds. The foaming behaviors and mechanisms of various types of PLA and PLA compounds are extensively analyzed and discussed through different manufacturing technologies, namely extrusion foaming, foam injection molding and bead foaming.
Interest in Poly(lactic acid) and PLA foams is extremely high – particularly as a potential replacement for styrenic resins – and the price of PLA resin is lower than ever before. This biopolymer has significant potential to improve the sustainability of the plastics industry. Polylactide Foams have a range of potential applications, such as in construction, packaging, insulation, biomedical scaffolds, and others. However, processing and performance of PLA are not at the same level as other non-biodegradable resins.
Key Features
- Introduces the concepts behind foaming, poly(lactic acid) and PLA foaming
- Supports further research and development in PLA foams by covering the state-of-the-art in different manufacturing and processing methods
- Provides practical guidance for materials scientists and engineers in industry looking to replace traditional polymer resins with a sustainable, biodegradable alternative
Readership
Polymer scientists, polymer engineers, chemists, materials engineers, chemical engineers, mechanical engineers, and foam manufacturing research and development institutes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2018
- Published:
- 21st September 2017
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128139929
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128139912
About the Authors
Mohammadreza Nofar Author
Mohammadreza Nofar is an Assistant Professor in the Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department at Istanbul Technical University. His research focuses are polymer processing, biopolymers, multifunctional nanocomposites, polymer blends and foams, crystallization and rheology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department, Istanbul Technical University, Turkey
Chul B. Park Author
Chul B. Park is Distinguished Professor of Microcellular Engineered Plastics at the University of Toronto, and a world leader in the development of innovative, cost-effective technologies for foamed plastics. He has directed the Microcellular Plastics Manufacturing Laboratory at the University since 1993 and has been extensively involved in industrial projects both on consulting and research contracts on various foam processes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor of Microcellular Engineered Plastics, University of Toronto, Canada