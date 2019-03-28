Platelets
4th Edition
Description
Platelets, Fourth Edition, integrates the entire field of platelet biology, pathophysiology, and clinical medicine with contributions from 142 world experts from 18 countries. This award-winning reference provides clear presentations by basic scientists on the cellular, molecular, and genetic mechanisms of platelets and the role of platelets in thrombosis, hemorrhage, inflammation, antimicrobial host defense, wound healing, angiogenesis and cancer. It also provides start-of-the-art presentations by hematologists, cardiologists, stroke physicians, blood bankers, pathologists and other clinicians on platelet function testing, disorders of platelet numbers and function, antiplatelet therapy and therapy to increase platelet numbers and/or function.
Since the publication of the Third Edition of Platelets, there has been a rapid expansion of knowledge in both basic biology of platelets and the clinical approach to platelet-related diseases. This Fourth Edition of Platelets draws all this information into a single, comprehensive and authoritative resource.
Key Features
- Comprehensive and definitive source of state-of-the-art knowledge about platelets
- Integrates the entire field of platelet biology, pathophysiology, and clinical medicine
- Written for clinicians, pathologists and scientists by 142 world-renowned experts from 18 countries
- Completely revised and updated, with 11 new chapters on topics such as platelet glycobiology, the platelet transcriptome, platelet inhibitory receptors, platelet function testing in clinical research trials, therapeutic platelet-rich plasma in wound healing, and new antiplatelet drugs
- Full color textbook with over 250 illustrations and 15,000 references
Readership
Hematologists, cardiologists, stroke physicians, blood bankers, pathologists, and researchers in thrombosis and hemostasis
Table of Contents
PART I: Platelet Biology
1. The Evolution of Mammalian Platelets
Jack Levin
2. Megakaryocyte Development and Platelet Formation
Kellie R. Machlus and Joseph E. Italiano, Jr
3. The Structure of Resting and Activated Platelets
Steven G. Thomas
4. Platelet Glycobiology and the Control of Platelet Function and Lifespan
Silvia Giannini, Hervé Falet and Karin Hoffmeister
5. Platelet Genomics
Alexander P. Reiner and Andrew D. Johnson
6. Platelet MicroRNAs
Patrick Provost
7. The Platelet Transcriptome in Health and Disease
Jesse W. Rowley, Andrew S. Weyrich and Paul F. Bray
8. The Platelet Proteome
Kathleen Freson
9. Platelet Receptors
Kenneth J. Clemetson and Jeannine M. Clemetson
10. The Glycoprotein Ib-IX-V Complex
Renhao Li
11. GPVI and CLEC-2
Elizabeth J. Haining, Phillip L.R. Nicolson, Marie-Blanche Onselaer, Natalie S. Poulter, Julie Rayes, Mark R. Thomas and Steve P. Watson
12. Integrin αIIbβ3
Kamila Bledzka, Jun Qin and Edward F. Plow
13. Protease-Activated Receptors
Xu Han, Emma G. Bouck, Elizabeth R. Zunica, Amal Arachiche and Marvin T. Nieman
14. The Platelet P2 Receptors
Marco Cattaneo
15. Platelet Inhibitory Receptors
Zoltan Nagy and Yotis A. Senis
16. Interactions Between Platelets, Leukocytes, and the Endothelium
Zhenyu Li and Susan S. Smyth
17. Inhibition of Platelet Function by the Endothelium
Milka Koupenova and Jane E. Freedman
18. Platelet Signal Transduction
Robert H. Lee, Lucia Stefanini and Wolfgang Bergmeier
19. Platelet Secretion
Robert Flaumenhaft and Anish Sharda
20. Hemostatic Thrombus Formation in Flowing Blood
Lawrence F. Brass, Maurizio Tomaiuolo, John Welsh, Izmarie Poventud- Fuentes, Li Zhu, Scott L. Diamond and Timothy J. Stalker
21. Interactions Between Platelets and the Coagulation System
Stephanie A. Smith and James H. Morrissey
22. Platelet-Derived Extracellular Vesicles
Aleksandra Gasecka, Rienk Nieuwland and Pia R.-M. Siljander
23. Regulation of Fibrinolysis by Platelets
Nicola J. Mutch
24. The Role of Platelets in Angiogenesis
Elisabeth M. Battinelli
25. Platelet Function in the Newborn
Viola Lorenz, Francisca Ferrer-Marin, Sara J. Israels and Martha Sola-Visner
PART II: The Role of Platelets in Disease
26. The Role of Platelets in Atherothrombosis
Meinrad Gawaz and Oliver Borst
27. The Role of Platelets in Diabetes Mellitus
Francesca Santilli, Paola Simeone and Rossella Liani
28. The Role of Platelets in Inflammation
Matthew T. Rondina and Guy A. Zimmerman
29. The Role of Platelets in Antimicrobial Host Defense
Michael R. Yeaman
30. The Role of Platelets in Tumor Growth, Metastasis, and Immune Evasion
Zihai Li, Brian Riesenberg, Alessandra Metelli, Anqi Li and Bill X. Wu
31. The Role of Platelets in Sickle Cell Disease
Tomasz Brzoska, Gregory J. Kato and Prithu Sundd
PART III: Clinical Tests of Platelet Function
32. Platelet Counting
Samuel Kemble, Carol Briggs and Paul Harrison
33. Clinical Tests of Platelet Function
Marie Lordkipanidz_e, Anne-Mette Hvas and Paul Harrison
34. Platelet Aggregation
Catherine P.M. Hayward and Karen A. Moffat
35. Flow Cytometry
Thomas A. Blair, Andrew L. Frelinger, III and Alan D. Michelson
36. Laboratory Monitoring of Antiplatelet Therapy
Thomas Gremmel, Deepak L. Bhatt and Alan D. Michelson
37. Platelet Function Testing in Clinical Research Trials
Andrew L. Frelinger, III
PART IV: Disorders of Platelet Number and/or Function
38. The Clinical Approach to Disorders of Platelet Number and Function
Alan D. Michelson
39. Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)
Jenny M. Despotovic and James B. Bussel
40. Drug-Induced Thrombocytopenia
Richard H. Aster
41. Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia
Andreas Greinacher, Theodore E. Warkentin and Beng H. Chong
42. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura and Hemolytic-Uremic Syndromes
Han-Mou Tsai
43. Thrombocytopenia in Pregnancy
Shruti Chaturvedi and Keith McCrae
44. Thrombocytopenia in the Newborn
Irene A.G. Roberts and Subarna Chakravorty
45. Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia
Cecile Kaplan, Gerald Bertrand and Heyu Ni
46. Inherited Thrombocytopenias
Michele P. Lambert and Mortimer Poncz
47. Thrombocytosis and Essential Thrombocythemia
Tiziano Barbui, Guido Finazzi and Ayalew Tefferi
48. Inherited Disorders of Platelet Function
Marco Cattaneo
49. Acquired Disorders of Platelet Function
Reudiger E. Scharf
PART V: Antiplatelet Therapy
50. Aspirin
Carlo Patrono
51. P2Y12 Antagonists
Marco Cattaneo
52. αIIbβ3 (GPIIb-IIIa) Antagonists
Dhruv Mahtta and Anthony A. Bavry
53. PAR-1 Antagonists
Pierluigi Tricoci
54. Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors
Paul A. Gurbel, Young-Hoon Jeong and Udaya S. Tantry
55. Novel Antiplatelet Therapies
Kumaran Kolandaivelu and Deepak L. Bhatt
56. Antiplatelet Drugs in the Management of Coronary Artery Disease
Jae Youn Moon and Dominick J. Angiolillo
57. Antiplatelet Drugs in the Management of Cerebral Ischemia
Gregory J. del Zoppo and J. Donald Easton
58. Antiplatelet Drugs in the Management of Thrombotic/Ischemic Events in Peripheral Artery Disease
Stefania Basili and Francesco Violi
59. Antiplatelet Drugs in the Management of Venous Thromboembolism, Cardioembolism, Ventricular Assist Devices, and Pregnancy Complications
Noel C. Chan and Jeffrey I. Weitz
60. Antiplatelet Drugs in the Management of Thrombotic/Ischemic Events in Children
Alan D. Michelson
PART VI: Therapy to Increase Platelet Numbers and/or Function
61. Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonists
David J. Kuter
62. Desmopressin (DDAVP)
Marco Cattaneo and Pier Mannuccio Mannucci
63. Factor VIIa
Man-Chiu Poon
64. Platelet Transfusion Medicine
Alexa J. Siddon, Christopher A. Tormey and Edward L. Snyder
65. Therapeutic Platelet-Rich Plasma in Wound Healing
Joseph Alsousou and Paul Harrison
66. Stem Cell-Derived Platelets
Peter Karagiannis, Naoshi Sugimoto and Koji Eto
67. Gene Therapy for Platelet Disorders
David A. Wilcox
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 28th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128134566
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128134696
About the Editor
Alan Michelson
Dr. Michelson is Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A. He is also the Director of the Center for Platelet Research Studies (www.platelets.org) and the Director of the Thrombosis and Anticoagulation Program at Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. After receiving his medical degree with honors from the University of Adelaide, Australia, Dr. Michelson continued his medical and research training on a Fulbright Scholarship at Boston Children’s Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Harvard Medical School. In 2019 he received the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Esteemed Career Award. Dr. Michelson has been an invited participant in numerous National Institutes of Health working groups, international workshops and consensus conferences. He is the co-organizer and co-chair of the biennial International Platelets Symposium. Dr. Michelson is a past Chairman of the Platelet Physiology Scientific Subcommittee of the ISTH. He has published more than 450 original research articles, original research abstracts, and invited reviews – nearly all on the topic of platelets. Dr. Michelson has been the principal investigator on more than 100 research grants. He has been an invited speaker at over 200 major medical conferences worldwide. Dr. Michelson is an inventor on two awarded and three provisional U.S. patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA; Director, Center for Platelet Research Studies and Director, Thrombosis and Anticoagulation Program, Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Boston, MA, USA
Marco Cattaneo
Marco Cattaneo is Professor of Internal Medicine and Director of the Unit of Internal Medicine at Ospedale San Paolo, Università degli Studi di Milano, Italy. After gaining his MD at the Università degli Studi di Milano in 1975, he specialized in Clinical and Laboratory Haematology at the Università degli Studi di Pavia, followed by a Residency at the A. Bianchi Bonomi Haemophilia and Thrombosis Centre and Institute of Internal Medicine at the Ospedale Maggiore, Università degli Studi di Milano. He has been Post-Doctoral Fellow at McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario and Guest or Visiting Scientist at McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Temple University, Philadelphia and The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California. In 2001 he was awarded the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 10th Biennial Award for Contributions to Haemostasis and Thrombosis. He has been Editor of Thrombosis Research and on the Editorial Board/Advisory Board for a number of other high-tier journals, including Jornal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis, Haematologica, Platelets, Thrombosis and Haemostasis and Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology. He was Chair of the Working Party on Platelet Aggregation, and Chair of the Scientific Subcommittee on Platelet Physiology, Scientific and Standardization Committee, ISTH. He was a member of the Council of the ISTH from 2010 through 2016. He was President-Elect, President and Past-President of SISET, the Italian Society on thrombosis and hemostasis, in the years 2002-2008. His main research interests focus on pathophysiology of primary haemostasis, pharmacology of antiplatelet agents and the role of homocysteine in thrombotic disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dipartimento di Scienze della Salute, Università degli Studi di Milano, Milan, Italy
Andrew Frelinger
Dr. Andrew L. “Larry” Frelinger is Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and Associate Director of the Center for Platelet Research Studies (www.platelets.org) and Staff Scientist at Boston Children’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A. He received his Ph.D. from Case Western Reserve University in 1986, and began his work on platelets at the Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, in the laboratory of Dr. Mark Ginsberg. Between 1993 and 1998 Dr. Frelinger worked in positions of increasing responsibility in the biotechnology industry. He returned to academia in 1998 as Associate Director of the Center for Platelet Function Studies and Research Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. In 2009 Dr. Frelinger moved to his current position at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. He is Co-Chair of the Platelet Physiology Scientific Subcommittee of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis and first author of the subcommittee’s position statement on monitoring of P2Y12 inhibitors. Dr. Frelinger is Principal Editor for the journal Platelets, has published more than 100 peer-reviewed original research articles, and is an inventor on three awarded and three provisional U.S. patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA; Associate Director, Center for Platelet Research Studies and Staff Scientist, Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Boston, MA, USA
Peter Newman
Peter Newman is the Vice President for Research and Associate Director of the BloodCenter’s 125 person Blood Research Institute. Dr. Newman’s major research accomplishments include elucidation of the molecular basis of the major human platelet alloantigen systems, including the PlA1/PlA2 polymorphism, the discovery of PECAM-1, and numerous contributions to the understanding of the role of activating and inhibitory receptors that control platelet activation. Dr. Newman has published more than 175 original research articles, book chapters and reviews on the subject of platelet and endothelial cell biology, cell adhesion, and signal transduction. Current research activities include the structural biology of PECAM-1, the role of PECAM-1 in endothelial cell junctional integrity, and novel applications of CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology to modify platelet- and megakaryocyte-specific alloantigens in induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells. Professionally, Dr. Newman served on the Executive Committee of the Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology (ATVB) Council of the American Heart Association (AHA) from 1999-2004, chaired its Annual Meeting in 2004 and served on its Council from 2010-2012. He chaired the Hemostasis Gordon Conference in 2008, served from 2006-2014 as a member of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Government Affairs Committee that meets annually with members of Congress, and is a current member of the ASH Audit and Investment Committee. Dr. Newman has been on the editorial board of Blood, has reviewed dozens of grants for both the NIH and the AHA, and currently serves the AHA as Associate Editor of the platelet and thrombosis section of the journal ATVB. He was an Established Investigator of the AHA from 1992-1997, and received a Special Recognition Award from their ATVB Council in 2001. Dr. Newman received an Investigator Recognition Medal from the International Society of Thrombosis (ISTH) in 1997, the Emil von Behring Award from the German Society for Transfusion Medicine in 2007, the E.T.S. Walton Award from Science Foundation of Ireland for his studies on the Molecular Mechanisms of Platelet Activation and Adhesion in 2008, and a Distinguished Career Award from the ISTH in 2013. He recently received a seven-year Outstanding Investigator award from the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health that supports the majority of his current research program.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President for Research, BloodCenter of Wisconsin, Jacquelyn Fredrick Endowed Chair for Foundational Research, Associate Director, Blood Research Institute, Milwaukee, WI, USA
Reviews
Accolades for Previous Editions:
Best Book in Medical Science Award --Association of American Publishers
Highly Commended Prize (Internal Medicine) --British Medical Association Medical Book Awards
"Belongs on the bookshelf of every clinician who assesses patients with platelet disorders" --The Lancet
"Landmark" --New England Journal of Medicine
"This is a fantastic resource for anyone who treats patients with platelet disorders or is engaged in platelet or megakaryocyte-based research" --British Journal of Haematology