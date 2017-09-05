Plastic Surgery
4th Edition
Volume 3: Craniofacial, Head and Neck Surgery and Pediatric Plastic Surgery
Description
Completely revised to meet the demands of today’s trainee and practicing plastic surgeon, Craniofacial, Head and Neck Surgery Pediatric Plastic Surgery, Volume 3 of Plastic Surgery, 4th Edition, features new full-color clinical photos, dynamic videos, and authoritative coverage of hot topics in the field. Editor-narrated PowerPoint presentations offer a step-by-step audio-visual walkthrough of techniques and procedures in plastic surgery.
Key Features
- Offers evidence-based advice from a diverse collection of experts to help you apply the very latest advances in craniofacial, head and neck, and pediatric plastic surgery and ensure optimal outcomes.
- Features editor-narrated PowerPoint presentations that take you step by step through key techniques and procedures.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1040
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 5th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323357043
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323356992
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323356985
About the Author
Eduardo Rodriguez
Affiliations and Expertise
Helen L. Kimmel Professor of Reconstructive Surgery
Joseph Losee
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery and Pediatrics Chief, Division Pediatric Plastic Surgery, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
Peter Neligan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Department of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA