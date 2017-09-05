Plastic Surgery - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323356985, 9780323357043

Plastic Surgery

4th Edition

Volume 3: Craniofacial, Head and Neck Surgery and Pediatric Plastic Surgery

Authors: Eduardo Rodriguez Joseph Losee Peter Neligan
eBook ISBN: 9780323357043
eBook ISBN: 9780323356992
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323356985
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th September 2017
Page Count: 1040
Description

Completely revised to meet the demands of today’s trainee and practicing plastic surgeon, Craniofacial, Head and Neck Surgery Pediatric Plastic Surgery, Volume 3 of Plastic Surgery, 4th Edition, features new full-color clinical photos, dynamic videos, and authoritative coverage of hot topics in the field. Editor-narrated PowerPoint presentations offer a step-by-step audio-visual walkthrough of techniques and procedures in plastic surgery.

Key Features

  • Offers evidence-based advice from a diverse collection of experts to help you apply the very latest advances in craniofacial, head and neck, and pediatric plastic surgery and ensure optimal outcomes.

  • Features editor-narrated PowerPoint presentations that take you step by step through key techniques and procedures.

  • Purchase this volume individually or own the entire set, with the ability to search across all six volumes online!

About the Author

Eduardo Rodriguez

Affiliations and Expertise

Helen L. Kimmel Professor of Reconstructive Surgery

Joseph Losee

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery and Pediatrics Chief, Division Pediatric Plastic Surgery, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre, Pittsburgh, PA, USA

Peter Neligan

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Department of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA

