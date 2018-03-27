Plant Micronutrient Use Efficiency: Molecular and Genomic Perspectives in Crop Plants presents information on the complex mechanisms regulating micronutrient use efficiency in plants. Understanding this science is essential for the development of new varieties of crop plants that are more resilient to micronutrient stress, as well as plants with increased bioavailable concentrations of essential micronutrients. This book explores the discovery of novel genes and key metabolic pathways associated with micronutrient use efficiency in plants, gives an analyses of the gene expression patterns in plants in response to low and/or high nutrient levels, and investigates the potential functions of these genes and their products.

Strategies to enhance micronutrient use efficiency and stress tolerance, to develop bio-fortified crop, and to improve the sustainable utilization of natural resources are critically evaluated. The book contains both fundamental and advanced information as well as critical commentaries that are useful for those involved in the various fields that make up the plant sciences.