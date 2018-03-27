Plant Micronutrient Use Efficiency
1st Edition
Molecular and Genomic Perspectives in Crop Plants
Description
Plant Micronutrient Use Efficiency: Molecular and Genomic Perspectives in Crop Plants presents information on the complex mechanisms regulating micronutrient use efficiency in plants. Understanding this science is essential for the development of new varieties of crop plants that are more resilient to micronutrient stress, as well as plants with increased bioavailable concentrations of essential micronutrients. This book explores the discovery of novel genes and key metabolic pathways associated with micronutrient use efficiency in plants, gives an analyses of the gene expression patterns in plants in response to low and/or high nutrient levels, and investigates the potential functions of these genes and their products.
Strategies to enhance micronutrient use efficiency and stress tolerance, to develop bio-fortified crop, and to improve the sustainable utilization of natural resources are critically evaluated. The book contains both fundamental and advanced information as well as critical commentaries that are useful for those involved in the various fields that make up the plant sciences.
Key Features
- Presents in-depth information on mineral nutrition, including coverage of all the major micronutrients
- Explores the molecular and genetic aspects of micronutrient use efficiency in crop plants
- Provides information and critical discussion of the latest developments in the micronutrient biofortification of crop plants with an aim to prevent micronutrient deficiencies in humans
- Includes contributions from experts in plant micronutrient use efficiency and crop biofortification
Readership
Students, teachers and researchers engaged in plant science studies; Policy makers; Plant-based companies and agribusiness companies
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Regulation of Micronutrient Homeostasis and Deficiency
Chapter 2. Molecular Bases of Iron Accumulation Towards the Development of Iron-Enriched Crops
Chapter 3. Plant Responses to Iron Deficiency and Toxicity and Iron Use Efficiency in Plants
Chapter 4. Plant Responses to Copper: Molecular and Regulatory Mechanisms of Copper Uptake, Distribution and Accumulation in Plants
Chapter 5. The Molecular Genetics of Zinc Uptake and Utilization Efficiency in Crop Plants
Chapter 6. Plant Response to Boron Deficiency and Boron Use Efficiency in Crop Plants
Chapter 7. Physiological Importance of Manganese, Cobalt and Nickel and the Improvement of Their Uptake and Utilization by Plants
Chapter 8. Roles of Molybdenum in Plants and Improvement of Its Acquisition and Use Efficiency
Chapter 9. Proteomics of Micronutrient Deficiency and Toxicity
Chapter 10. Oxidative Stress in Relation With Micronutrient
Chapter 11. Strategies for Increasing Micronutrient Availability in Soil for Plant Uptake
Chapter 12. Micronutrients Use Efficiency of Crop-Plants Under Changing Climate
Chapter 13. Micronutrient Malnutrition and Biofortification: Recent Advances and Future Perspectives
Chapter 14. Genomic Approaches for Micronutrients Biofortification of Rice
Chapter 15. Progress and Prospects for Micronutrient Biofortification in Rice/Wheat
Chapter 16. Crops With Improved Nutritional Content Though Agricultural Biotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 27th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128122433
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128121047
About the Editor
Mohammad Anwar Hossain
Dr. Mohammad A. Hossain is a Professor in the Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh, Bangladesh. He received his BSc in Agriculture and MS in Genetics and Plant Breeding from Bangladesh Agricultural University, Bangladesh. He also received an MSc in Agriculture from Kagawa University, Japan in 2008 and a PhD in Abiotic Stress Physiology and Molecular Biology from Ehime University, Japan in 2011. In November 2015, he moved to Tokyo University, Japan, as a JSPS postdoctoral scientist to work on isolating low-phosphorus stress tolerant genes/QTLs from rice. He has over 50 peer-reviewed publications on important aspects of plant physiology and breeding, plant nutrition, plant stress responses and tolerance mechanisms, and exogenous chemical priming-induced abiotic stress tolerance. He has edited four book volumes, including this one, published by CRC press, Springer, and Elsevier. He is a professional member of International Metabolomics Society, Bangladesh Society of Genetics and Plant Breeding, Bangladesh Association for Plant Tissue Culture and Biotechnology, and the Seed Science Society of Bangladesh.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh, Bangladesh
Takehiro Kamiya
Dr. Takehiro Kamiya is an Associate Professor at the Laboratory of Plant Nutrition and Fertilizers, Department of Applied Biological Chemistry, Graduate School of Agricultural and Life Sciences, at The University of Tokyo, Japan. He obtained his PhD, in 2006, from Nagoya University, Japan. After doing his postdoctoral research at the Nagoya University (2006–07), University of Tokyo (2007–10), Aberdeen University (2010–12), he accepted the position of lecturer at the University of Tokyo. Since 2015, he has been an Associate Professor at the University of Tokyo. His current research interests are understanding of the essential and nonessential element dynamics in plants using ICP-MS and hyperspectral camera. He is also interested in molecular mechanisms of Casparian strip formation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Plant Nutrient and Fertilizers, Department of Applied Biological Chemistry, Graduate School of Agricultural and Life Sciences, University of Tokyo, Japan
David Burritt
Dr. David J. Burritt is an Associate Professor in the Department of Botany, The University of Otago, Dunedin, New Zealand. He received his B.Sc. and M.Sc. (hons) in Botany, and his Ph.D. in Plant Biotechnology from The University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand. His research interests include oxidative stress and redox biology, plant based foods and bioactive molecules, plant breeding and biotechnology, cryopreservation of germplasm, and the stress biology of plants, animals and algae. He has over 100 peer-reviewed publications and has edited 2 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Botany, University of Otago, New Zealand
Lam-Son Phan Tran
Dr. Lam-Son Phan Tran is Head of the Signaling Pathway Research Unit at RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science, Japan. He obtained his M.Sc. in Biotechnology in 1994 and Ph.D. in Biological Sciences in 1997, from Szent Istvan University, Hungary. After doing his postdoctoral research at the National Food Research Institute (1999-2000) and the Nara Institute of Science and Technology of Japan (2001), in October 2001, he joined the Japan International Research Center for Agricultural Sciences to work on the functional analyses of transcription factors and osmosensors in Arabidopsis plants under environmental stresses. In August 2007, he moved to the University of Missouri-Columbia, USA as a Senior Research Scientist to coordinate a research team working to discover soybean genes to be used for genetic engineering of drought-tolerant soybean plants. His current research interests are elucidation of the roles of phytohormones and their interactions in abiotic stress responses, as well as translational genomics of legume crops with the aim to enhance crop productivity under adverse environmental conditions. He has published over 110 peer-reviewed papers with more than 80 research and 30 review articles, contributed 8 book chapters to various book editions published by Springer, Wiley-Blackwell, and American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America and Soil Science Society of America. In addition to this current book, he has also edited books for Springer
Affiliations and Expertise
Signaling Pathway Research Unit, RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science, Japan
Toru Fujiwara
Dr. Toru Fujiwara is a Professor at the Laboratory of Plant Nutrition and Fertilizers, Department of Applied Biological Chemistry, Graduate School of Agricultural and Life Sciences, at The University of Tokyo, Japan. He obtained his PhD in 1992 from University of Tokyo, Japan. He worked in several institutions in his early carrier, including Washington University in St. Louis, University of California, Davis, and Cornell University. Since 2011, he is at the current position. He has worked and is presently continuing on a wide range of topics,including plant nutrient transport, long-distance transport of nutrients and macromolecules, regulation of nutrient transport processes, mathematical modeling of nutrient transport, and generation of low nutrient tolerant plants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Plant Nutrient and Fertilizers, University of Tokyo, Japan