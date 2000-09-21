Phase Transitions and Critical Phenomena - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122203190, 9780080538761

Phase Transitions and Critical Phenomena, Volume 19

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Cyril Domb
eBook ISBN: 9780080538761
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122203190
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st September 2000
Page Count: 498
Table of Contents

VOLUME 19 TABLE OF CONTENTS:

General Preface Preface to Volume 19 Chapter 1: Exactly solvable models for many-body systems far from equilibrium Gunter M. Schütz Introduction Quantum Hamiltonian formalism for the master equation Integrable stochastic processes Asymptotic behaviour Equivalences of stochastic processes The symmetric exclusion process Driven lattice gases Reaction-diffusion processes Free-fermion systems Experimental realizations of integrable reaction-diffusion systems Acknowledgements A. The two-dimensional vertex model Universality of interface fluctuations Exact solution for empty-interval probabilities in the ASEP with open boundaries Frequently-used notation

Chapter 2: Polymerized membranes, a review Kay Jörg Wiese Introduction and outline Basic properties of membranes Field theoretic treatment of tethered membranes Some useful tools and relation to polymer theory Proof of perturbative renormalizability Calculations at 2-loop order Extracting the physical information: Extrapolations Other critical exponents The tricritical point Variants Dynamics Disorder and non-conserved forces N-colored membranes Large orders Conclusions Appendices Exercises with solutions References

Description

The field of phase transitions and critical phenomena continues to be active in research, producing a steady stream of interesting and fruitful results. It has moved into a central place in condensed matter studies. Statistical physics, and more specifically, the theory of transitions between states of matter, more or less defines what we know about 'everyday' matter and its transformations. The major aim of this serial is to provide review articles that can serve as standard references for research workers in the field, and for graduate students and others wishing to obtain reliable information on important recent developments.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in statistical physics and general condensed matter physicists.

Details

No. of pages:
498
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080538761
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122203190

