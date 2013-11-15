Pharma's Prescription
1st Edition
How the Right Technology Can Save the Pharmaceutical Business
Description
The pharmaceutical industry needs a shot in the arm – and not a moment too soon. The executive suite is mired in a bygone era, a time when extensive, well-funded pharmaceutical R&D produced blockbuster drugs, kept everything in-house and reaped the financial rewards. But that way of working needs to change. Executives now need to know what the technologists in their companies are doing in order to survive the next decade. Written for those new to industry, as well as for experienced professionals or specialists looking to expand their knowledge, this book is a must-read for business executives and information technologists alike.
Pharma’s Prescription bridges the knowledge gap between current business practices and the most valuable technologies today. This book is filled with practical, real-life examples from industry and is a straightforward guide for all pharmaceutical and information technology executives who need to improve their businesses.
Key Features
- Focuses on practical solutions that are easily incorporated in your day-to-day work
- Integrates business operations and information technology
- Highlights the industry's top turn-around stories
- Discusses pharmaceutical industry trends, growth opportunities, innovation drivers, regulatory complexities, and emerging market operations
Readership
Business and IT executives in the pharmaceutical, consulting and information technology industries
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgements
Biography
Introduction
Chapter 1. Pharma Health—Critical Parts Need Redesigning
Abstract
Chapter 2. The Pharmaceutical Value Chain—An Introduction
Abstract
Drug Discovery
Development
Manufacturing
Supply Chain Management
Marketing
Sales
Regulatory Compliance
Finance and Accounts
Human Resources
Chapter 3. Technology Basics—An Introduction
Abstract
Packaged and Custom Developed Technology Solutions
Computer System Validation
21 CFR Part 11 Compliance
Chapter 4. Courageous New World: Strategies to Improve Business Outcomes
Abstract
Staggering Genius in the Crowd: NextGen R&D
Feed Your Workhorse: Smarter Manufacturing
Product Fast-track: Remodel the Supply Chain
In Digital We Trust: Industrialize Customer Centricity
Scream With Mouth Shut: Global Compliance Strategy
Why Patients Continue With Medicine: Patient Adherence
The Perks in Emerging Markets: Go Global
Chapter 5. Measuring Business Values and Success
Abstract
The Pharma Value Cycle: How to Redefine Stakeholder Values
The Unbearable Financials: Models to Realize Financial Value
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 15th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124076884
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124076624
About the Author
Kamal Biswas
Kamal Biswas is a Partner and Leader of the Global Life Sciences Consulting Practice at Infosys. He has nearly two decades of hands-on experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Kamal worked for 10 years in pharmaceutical technical R&D, manufacturing plant design, manufacturing operations and new product launches. Kamal moved into management consulting to drive forward industry growth and margin preservation, accelerate innovation and improve compliance. He has worked with many pharmaceutical majors including Ciba Geigy, Novartis, Pfizer, GSK, Aventis, J&J and BMS, either as an employee or as a consultant.
Kamal has also developed several technology driven solutions that have helped pharmaceutical companies transform business functions to enhance business values for the company and customers. He has worked in Europe, Asia and the Americas and currently lives with his family in the US. He has a Masters in Engineering, went to business school for International Marketing, is a certified ISO9000 Quality Auditor, and member of the board in several industry forums. Kamal is a strategist and evangelist of pharmaceutical business transformation through non-traditional methods and frequently speaks at industry councils.
Affiliations and Expertise
Partner & Consulting Leader, Life Sciences, Infosys