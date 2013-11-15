Pharma's Prescription - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124076624, 9780124076884

Pharma's Prescription

1st Edition

How the Right Technology Can Save the Pharmaceutical Business

Authors: Kamal Biswas
eBook ISBN: 9780124076884
Paperback ISBN: 9780124076624
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th November 2013
Page Count: 224
Description

The pharmaceutical industry needs a shot in the arm – and not a moment too soon. The executive suite is mired in a bygone era, a time when extensive, well-funded pharmaceutical R&D produced blockbuster drugs, kept everything in-house and reaped the financial rewards. But that way of working needs to change. Executives now need to know what the technologists in their companies are doing in order to survive the next decade. Written for those new to industry, as well as for experienced professionals or specialists looking to expand their knowledge, this book is a must-read for business executives and information technologists alike.

 

Pharma’s Prescription bridges the knowledge gap between current business practices and the most valuable technologies today. This book is filled with practical, real-life examples from industry and is a straightforward guide for all pharmaceutical and information technology executives who need to improve their businesses.

Key Features

  • Focuses on practical solutions that are easily incorporated in your day-to-day work
  • Integrates business operations and information technology
  • Highlights the industry's top turn-around stories
  • Discusses pharmaceutical industry trends, growth opportunities, innovation drivers, regulatory complexities, and emerging market operations

Readership

Business and IT executives in the pharmaceutical, consulting and information technology industries

Table of Contents

Foreword

Acknowledgements

Biography

Introduction

Chapter 1. Pharma Health—Critical Parts Need Redesigning

Abstract

Chapter 2. The Pharmaceutical Value Chain—An Introduction

Abstract

Drug Discovery

Development

Manufacturing

Supply Chain Management

Marketing

Sales

Regulatory Compliance

Finance and Accounts

Human Resources

Chapter 3. Technology Basics—An Introduction

Abstract

Packaged and Custom Developed Technology Solutions

Computer System Validation

21 CFR Part 11 Compliance

Chapter 4. Courageous New World: Strategies to Improve Business Outcomes

Abstract

Staggering Genius in the Crowd: NextGen R&D

Feed Your Workhorse: Smarter Manufacturing

Product Fast-track: Remodel the Supply Chain

In Digital We Trust: Industrialize Customer Centricity

Scream With Mouth Shut: Global Compliance Strategy

Why Patients Continue With Medicine: Patient Adherence

The Perks in Emerging Markets: Go Global

Chapter 5. Measuring Business Values and Success

Abstract

The Pharma Value Cycle: How to Redefine Stakeholder Values

The Unbearable Financials: Models to Realize Financial Value

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124076884
Paperback ISBN:
9780124076624

About the Author

Kamal Biswas

Kamal Biswas

Kamal Biswas is a Partner and Leader of the Global Life Sciences Consulting Practice at Infosys. He has nearly two decades of hands-on experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Kamal worked for 10 years in pharmaceutical technical R&D, manufacturing plant design, manufacturing operations and new product launches. Kamal moved into management consulting to drive forward industry growth and margin preservation, accelerate innovation and improve compliance. He has worked with many pharmaceutical majors including Ciba Geigy, Novartis, Pfizer, GSK, Aventis, J&J and BMS, either as an employee or as a consultant.

Kamal has also developed several technology driven solutions that have helped pharmaceutical companies transform business functions to enhance business values for the company and customers. He has worked in Europe, Asia and the Americas and currently lives with his family in the US. He has a Masters in Engineering, went to business school for International Marketing, is a certified ISO9000 Quality Auditor, and member of the board in several industry forums. Kamal is a strategist and evangelist of pharmaceutical business transformation through non-traditional methods and frequently speaks at industry councils.

Affiliations and Expertise

Partner & Consulting Leader, Life Sciences, Infosys

